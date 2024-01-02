US stock futures fell Tuesday, set for a downbeat start to 2024 trading after a winning year that left the S&P 500 just short of a new record high.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped 0.6%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures shed 0.5%, or about 180 points Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 0.9% lower.

The rally in stocks stalled on Friday, after two months of gains that helped the major gauges end 2023 with strong yearly gains. Plus, the S&P 500 notched its 9th weekly win in a row, and is inching toward taking out its all-time closing high of 4,796.56.

On Tuesday, Barclays analysts downgraded their rating on Apple's stock as they expect soft demand for the latest iPhone. Apple shares fell 1.7%.

Economic updates this week could put the rally to the test, with the December jobs report due Friday set to be weighed for its potential to sway the Federal Reserve's policy thinking. Investors' bets that interest-rate cuts will come fast and deep in 2024 have buoyed stocks.

Elsewhere in markets, oil prices rose after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend. West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) and Brent crude (BZ=F) futures climbed over 2% as tensions escalated.

Meanwhile, bitcoin prices jumped more than 3% to top $45,000 for the first time since early 2022, as hopes grew that the SEC will soon approve a spot bitcoin ETF. Crypto stocks popped in premarket trading, with Marathon Digital (MARA) shares up almost 12% to recoup some recent losses.

