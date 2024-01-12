Stock market news today: US futures slide as bank earnings fail to thrill

US stock futures tumbled on Friday as a stream of big bank results failed to lift hopes that the quarterly earnings season can lift stocks out of their January malaise.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures sank roughly 0.4%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were down 0.3%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell almost 0.4%.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth-quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all posted decent results on Friday. But the latter two saw shares fall as they failed to settle nerves about potential pain ahead.
Also in focus, oil prices jumped over 3% after the US and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, drawing threats of reprisals from the Iran-backed group behind Red Sea attacks on shipping. Brent futures (BZ=F) traded above $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) were just under $75.
Meanwhile, investors are watching for producer inflation data due out Friday morning, looking for more insight into price pressures after the consumer CPI reading came in hotter than expected on Thursday. That surprise print raised new questions about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the next few months.
Jamie Dimon again warns on 'stickier' inflation, higher interest rates
And inside the firm's fourth quarter release, investors got another expansive view on the US and global economy from its outspoken CEO, Jamie Dimon.
Largely reiterating his view that investors are too complacent with the idea inflation is on a smooth path back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target and interest rates will remain higher than forecasters expect, Dimon said a host of "unprecedented" factors in markets means the bank "must be prepared for any environment."
The U.S. economy continues to be resilient, with consumers still spending, and markets currently expect a soft landing. It is important to note that the economy is being fueled by large amounts of government deficit spending and past stimulus.
There is also an ongoing need for increased spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, higher military spending and rising healthcare costs. This may lead inflation to be stickier and rates to be higher than markets expect. On top of this, there are a number of downside risks to watch.
Quantitative tightening is draining over $900 billion of liquidity from the system annually, and we have never seen a full cycle of tightening. And the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have the potential to disrupt energy and food markets, migration, and military and economic relationships, in addition to their dreadful human cost. These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain cautious. While we hope for the best, the past year demonstrated why we must be prepared for any environment.
Its net interest income (NII) - the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay to depositors - fell 5% to $13.9 billion as the company spent more to keep customer deposits and demand for loans stayed subdued amid high interest rates. After a windfall year in 2023, BofA expects NII to dip to a trough in the first half of this year and grow in the second half, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors last month. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates this year after a rapid pace of tightening in 2023.
The year-ago profits were dragged down by a historic settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over allegations that Wells Fargo’s loan and deposit products harmed millions of customers. The increase was largely for potential losses on credit cards and commercial real estate loans. + “We are closely monitoring credit and while we see modest deterioration, it remains consistent with our expectations,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
JPMorgan Chase reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.04 and revenue of $38.6 billion. The nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan reported net income of $9.3 billion for the quarter, a 15% drop from the $11 billion it reported for the same period a year ago. JPMorgan said a FDIC special assessment, which is being applied to other banks as well, cost it $2.9 billion and decreased earnings per share by 74 cents.
Bank of America is out with its fourth-quarter earnings this morning. The bank said earnings would have been better if not for the one-time items. The drop in earnings is largely because of one-time items that investors already expected: + The bank said earlier this week that it would [take a $1.6 billion charge](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-jones-01-08-2024/card/bank-of-america-to-take-1-6-billion-charge-OcIO9EMyrNo2feOwgZYC) related to the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate.
