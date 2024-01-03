Stock market news today: US futures slip, bond yields rise as rate-cut bets cool

US stock futures slid on Wednesday as bond yields rose, as optimism for fast interest-rate cuts waned ahead of fresh jobs data and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) both fell about 0.3%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) dropped roughly 0.5% after a bruising session that saw tech stocks shed almost 1.6%.

Hopes that the year-end market rally would roll on into 2024 took a battering on Tuesday as stock indexes and bond prices sank in tandem for their worst start to a year in decades. Bonds are headed lower for a fourth day, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) up near 4%.

Traders have started pulling back on bets on Fed interest-rate cuts, with 74% now pricing in a March pivot, compared with 89% a week ago, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting due later could give a window into how near officials think they are to easing up on tightening, so they can nail a "soft landing" for the economy.

Eyes will also be on the JOLTS report on job openings, given the unexpected resilience of the labor market has fed into expectations of a Fed shift. Wednesday's data will set expectations for the December US monthly jobs report coming Friday.

