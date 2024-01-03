Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,766.75
    -20.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,870.00
    -123.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,607.00
    -113.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -21.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.63 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    2,054.60
    -18.80 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.81
    +0.61 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0080
    +1.0120 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,695.61
    -2,736.36 (-6.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.60
    -49.92 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     
Live

Stock market news today: US futures slip, bond yields rise as rate-cut bets cool

3
Karen Friar
·Editor

US stock futures slid on Wednesday as bond yields rose, as optimism for fast interest-rate cuts waned ahead of fresh jobs data and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) both fell about 0.3%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) dropped roughly 0.5% after a bruising session that saw tech stocks shed almost 1.6%.

Hopes that the year-end market rally would roll on into 2024 took a battering on Tuesday as stock indexes and bond prices sank in tandem for their worst start to a year in decades. Bonds are headed lower for a fourth day, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) up near 4%.

Traders have started pulling back on bets on Fed interest-rate cuts, with 74% now pricing in a March pivot, compared with 89% a week ago, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting due later could give a window into how near officials think they are to easing up on tightening, so they can nail a "soft landing" for the economy.

Eyes will also be on the JOLTS report on job openings, given the unexpected resilience of the labor market has fed into expectations of a Fed shift. Wednesday's data will set expectations for the December US monthly jobs report coming Friday.

Live1 update
  • Myles Udland

    Labor market comes into focus

    After a rough first day of trading, investor attention on Wednesday will turn to the labor market with the monthly update on job openings and turnover — known as the JOLTS report — set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    A decline in job openings throughout 2023 served as an early indicator the US labor market was slowing, and Wednesday's data will serve as a key table-setter ahead of Friday's December jobs report.

    Expectations are Wednesday's report will show there 8.85 million jobs open at the end of November.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement