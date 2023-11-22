Stock market news today: US futures tick higher in holiday countdown
Stocks nudged higher in the early going on Wednesday, as investors digested AI chipmaker Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings ahead of a holiday trading break.
Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) moved up around 0.3%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose roughly 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures wavered around the flatline after the gauges hit pause on their November rally.
Nvidia crushed Wall Street expectations in its much-anticipated quarterly earnings, though the response was somewhat muted as the company noted US curbs on chip exports to China would weigh on results. Its shares initially dipped after the report, but were up about 1% in choppy premarket trading.
AI drama kept its grip on the market when, in a stunning reversal, OpenAI said Sam Altman will return as its CEO just days after he was ousted. The ChatGPT maker is also bringing in new board members, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, as it tries to quell a staff mutiny.
The decision is seen as a significant win for key OpenAI backer Microsoft (MSFT), which campaigned to reverse Altman's firing. The tech giant's stock ticked less than 1% higher after the move.
In individual stocks, shares of Deere (DE) fell 6% early Wednesday morning in the wake of a downbeat profit forecast from the farm equipment giant. Its warning that high borrowing costs would pinch demand echoed a common theme in retailers' results.
Reports on weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment are on the economic docket, after Tuesday's minutes of the Federal Reserve's last rate-setting meeting failed to move the needle in the debate about policymakers' next move on interest rates.
That said, trading could be muted as investors wind down for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, when markets will be closed, followed by a shortened session on Friday.
Stocks close in the red
Stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors awaited results from AI chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and digested a slew of disappointing retail earnings.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the declines, down about 0.6%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each dropped about 0.2%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) ticked down less than 1 basis point to trade near 4.42% while crude oil (CL=F) closed at just below $78 a barrel.
Here comes Nvidia earnings...
Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, as AI once again becomes the story of the moment amid the ongoing OpenAI drama.
Here's what Wall Street expects of Nvidia in the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, versus how it performed in the same quarter last year.
Revenue: $16.1 billion expected versus $5.93 billion in Q3 last year
Adjusted EPS: $3.36 expected versus $0.58 in Q3 last year
Data center revenue: $12.82 billion expected versus $3.83 billion in Q3 last year
Gaming revenue: $2.7 billion expected versus $1.57 billion in Q3 last year
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
Investors will be focused on the company's revenue outlook, with Wall Street expecting fourth quarter guidance to come in at $17.8 billion. Revenue guidance is where the company has surprised investors most in 2023.
In August, the stock hit an all-time high after Nvidia reported second quarter results that smashed Wall Street's expectations on both revenue and earnings per share, as well as guidance that exceeded lofty estimates. Back in May, one analyst referred to the company's forecast as "guidance for the ages."
"We expect NVDA to beat/raise consensus when it reports on Nov. 21," Bank of America research analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a note previewing the earnings release. The firm remains positive on the stock, calling the valuation "compelling" and noting seasonal trends remain favorable.
Nvidia has been a driver of momentum in the stock market this year as a key member of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks — along with Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA).
Together, these stocks have gained more than 70% this year through mid-November against a 6% rise for the remaining 493 stocks in the S&P 500.
Symbotic, Nvidia, Lowe's: Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in afternoon trading on Tuesday:
Symbotic (SYM): Shares of the AI-enabled robot automation company surged nearly 40% on Tuesday after it reported its first positive adjusted EBITDA result since going public in June 2022. The company also posted a 60% year-over-year jump in fourth quarter revenue and raised its guidance. The stock saw its Overweight rating reiterated at research firm Cantor Fitzgerald following the results.
Nvidia (NVDA): All eyes are on the chip maker as it gears up to report third-quarter earnings results. This report comes after the stock closed at a record high of $504.09 per share on Monday. Expectations are high as the company has become the face of the 2023 AI story. Guidance will also be an area of focus for investors.
Lowe's (LOW): Shares of the home improvement giant dipped about 3% after the company cut its full-year outlook amid a decline in consumer spending. Third quarter sales sank 13% while comparable sales fell 7.4% as Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison blamed the performance on do-it-yourself, or DIY, customers, who spent less than expected on big-ticket items.
Best Buy (BBY): Shares of the electronics retailer recovered slightly after the company posted mixed earnings results with net sales that missed expectations. The stock, which was down nearly 7% earlier in the session, dropped just under 1% in afternoon trading. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in the release that "consumer demand has been even more uneven and difficult to predict."
- H
Elon Musk’s X sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi content
The social media site formerly known as Twitter is suing media watchdog Media Matters after the nonprofit published research that found ads on X appearing alongside antisemitic content.
The legal challenge comes amid a high profile advertiser exodus.
Several major companies have paused their ads on X, including Apple (AAPL), IBM, and Disney (DIS), which strikes at the heart of X's business and highlights the ongoing challenges around brand safety and content moderation that have defined the platform under Musk's ownership.
Musk's recent endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory on the site also ignited a firestorm of criticism, and further exacerbated tensions over his control of a major communications platform.
Filed in US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the lawsuit alleges that Media Matters distorted how real users experience ads on the platform to ultimately damage X's reputation with advertisers.
"Media Matters has manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on X to bypass safeguards and create images of X's largest advertisers' paid posts adjacent to racist, incendiary content, leaving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they actually are: manufactured, inorganic and extraordinarily rare," X wrote in the complaint.
Media Matters president Angelo Carusone rejected X's accusations and defended the group.
"This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence," he said in a statement to Yahoo Finance Tuesday. "Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court."
FOMC minutes: Policy to remain at 'restrictive stance'
The Federal Reserve agrees on one thing: Interest rates must stay higher for longer.
According to the minutes of the Oct. 30-Nov. 1 meeting released on Tuesday, all FOMC participants "judged that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation is clearly moving down sustainably toward the Committee’s objective."
The Fed elected to keep interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25%-5.50% at the conclusion of its last meeting — a 22-year high.
The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices were flat over last month and rose 3.2% over the prior year in October, a deceleration from September's 0.4% monthly increase and 3.7% annual gain in prices.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October climbed 4.0% over last year — lower than the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices climbed 0.2%, also lower than September's monthly rise.
Although investors largely cheered the report, inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. That, coupled with a labor market that, while softening, remains tight has kept the Federal Reserve in a more cautious position.
FOMC members stressed more data was needed to ensure that inflation has been retreating at an appropriate pace. If not, further rate hikes could be necessary.
"Participants expected that the data arriving in coming months would help clarify the extent to which the disinflation process was continuing, aggregate demand was moderating in the face of tighter financial and credit conditions, and labor markets were reaching a better balance between demand and supply," the minutes read.
Meme stocks have joined the market rally
No, it's not 2021 ... meme stocks are just back on the move (again.)
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
Since the S&P 500's (^GSPC) recent low on Oct. 27, the Roundhill Meme ETF (MEME) is up 15.2% while the Global X Robotics and AI ETF (BOTZ) is up 17.4%. Both are outpacing the recent 10% surge in the S&P 500 and have also produced higher returns than the benchmark for the year.
Each area has recently jumped, surfing a market rally that's benefited many of the pockets of the market that were crushed in 2022, like growth-stage tech.
Unlike Big Tech, however, whose big 2023 has been largely from AI hopes, the Fed and the light at the end of the rate-hike tunnel play the key role.
"'Meme stocks' tend to be unprofitable so they especially benefit from lower rates since they have an even greater need to raise capital at reasonable prices," explained DataTrek co-founder Jessica Rabe in a note on Monday night.
To Rabe, the resurgence of meme stocks sends a clear message to investors.
"Meme stocks' current positive momentum shows investors' animal spirits are starting to run hot again," Rabe said.
Binance CEO to plead guilty to criminal charges: WSJ
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance — one of the largest crypto exchanges — plans to step down and plead guilty to violations for US anti-money-laundering requirements in a deal struck with the Justice Department, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Zhao is expected to enter his plea on Tuesday and has agreed to pay fines totaling $4.3 billion, the report said.
The news comes less than a day after the SEC charged Kraken with allegedly operating "as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, dealer, and clearing agency." Kraken is the third largest crypto exchange by spot-market trading volume.
Nasdaq leads early afternoon losses
As of midday trading, stocks continued to fall with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), the biggest loss leader of the day, falling about 0.7%.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dipped more than 0.2% after the stock gauge closed at its highest level since August, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also dropped roughly 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down about 1 basis point to trade near 4.41% as crude oil (CL=F) dropped to trade near $77 a barrel.
Bank of America sees S&P closing 2024 at 5,000
The good news is investors have already been talking about any potential bad news.
That's the message from Bank of America Global Research's equity strategy team led by Savita Subramanian, which sees the S&P 500 (^GSPC) hitting a record-high in 2024 in a year that will be a "stock picker's paradise."
The firm sees the S&P 500 closing 2024 at 5,000, up about 10% from its current price, as markets are already past "maximum macro uncertainty."
"We're bullish not because we expect the Fed to cut but because of what the Fed has accomplished," Subramanian explained. "Companies have adapted ... to higher rates and inflation."
Bank of America sees earnings growing 6% in 2024 to $235 per share. Subramanian's team had previously told Yahoo Finance they not only believe the earnings recession is over but that companies are prepared to excel even if the economy takes a downturn.
"Companies have cut costs and adapted to the weaker demand environment, and saw earnings growing again in 3Q (+3% YoY)," Subramanian wrote. "History suggests earnings typically recover stronger than they fall, as downturns usually remove excess capacity, resulting in leaner cost structure and improved margin profiles."
Still, Subramanian's team writes the best path forward for stocks is for earnings to rise with positive GDP, matching BofA economists' call for no recession in 2024.
Bank of America's call for stocks to rise as the economy skirts recession is in line with what Goldman Sachs detailed in its own 2024 outlook. Both research teams made clear that the worst-case scenario for stocks would be if the Fed's interest rate-cutting cycle begins become the economy is headed for recession.
"The bulls should hope for an improving economy, resulting in an easing credit cycle, rather than a dovish Fed driven by a weaker economy," Subramanian wrote.
OpenAI saga: Could Sam Altman return?
The OpenAI drama continued on Tuesday as investors of the ChatGPT maker said they want to lure ousted Sam Altman back to the company.
According to Bloomberg, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Tiger Global Management are looking to protect their investments after more than two-thirds of OpenAI’s employees reportedly threatened to resign over Altman's ousting.
Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella hinted he was open to the idea, despite the company recruiting Altman to lead an in-house AI division. Still, certain stipulations would have to be met, including the resignation of the startup's current board, along with a change to OpenAI’s governance, according to the report.
"Irrespective of where Sam is, he’s working with Microsoft," Nadella said in an interview on Monday.
As Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman pointed out, this story has massive implications for investors, particularly those who hold Microsoft shares. Microsoft stock closed at a record high on Monday as Wall Street cheered the move to bring Altman fully into the company. At this point, though, it's TBD if he stays.