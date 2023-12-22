Stock market news today: US stocks edge higher as Fed's favored inflation gauge cools

US stocks edged forward on Friday following the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation reading, which showed pricing pressures cooled in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped just under the flatline. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced almost 0.4%.

Despite the recent pause in the rally, an eighth straight week of gains is still within Wall Street's grasp on Friday — even if the rises are likely to be slight. The S&P 500 is eyeing a fresh all-time high thanks to investors' faith that the Federal Reserve will soon start bringing down borrowing costs.

A fresh read on the PCE index showed that prices excluding the volatile categories of food and energy rose 3.2% in November from a year earlier, down from October's revised annual gain of 3.4%. Analysts had expected a 3.3% annual increase.

In individual stock moves, Nike (NKE) shares sank more than 11% in morning trading after the company warned it would cut jobs and expected sales to falter, thanks to weaker consumer spending. Shares of other sportswear makers fell in the wake of its revenue forecast cut.

Elsewhere, Tencent shares (0700.HK) (TCEHY) plunged to lead an $80 billion sell-off in some of China's biggest online names. Fears of another tech crackdown reignited after Beijing unexpectedly imposed new rules on gaming.

With Thursday's gains — which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gain more than 1% — stocks are on pace for their eighth-straight winning week during the year's final full week of trading. The only thing standing the market's way, however, is the week's biggest piece of economic news. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index will be released, a report which includes the Fed's preferred inflation measure, core PCE. This gauge is set to show prices rose 3.3% over last year in November and 0.2% over the prior month.

