Stock market news today: US stocks edge lower in countdown to Fed

US stocks, heading for their third month of straight losses, slipped again in afternoon trading after initially reversing earlier declines. The moves come as investors weigh fresh consumer confidence data that fell for a third straight month, but still beat expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) continued to hug the flatline while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined 0.1%, or less than 50 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell around 0.2%.

Bonds rallied after the US Treasury cut its estimate of how much the government would need to borrow in the fourth quarter, easing some pressure on stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) slid about 1 basis point to trade around 4.86%.

Fed policymakers have hinted that the recent surge in Treasury yields could be a factor in their decision making, given its tightening effect. Investors are highly focused on whether the central bank will hold interest rates steady, as most analysts expect, or hike at their meeting starting Tuesday.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance