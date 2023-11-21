Stock market news today: US stocks fall as retail earnings disappoint, Nvidia results on deck

Stocks fell on Tuesday, signaling a pause in the November rally as investors awaited results from AI chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and the release of Federal Reserve minutes.

As of midday trading, the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dipped more than 0.2%, after the stock gauge closed at its highest level since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also fell, dropping roughly 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Retail earnings disappointed with shares of companies like Lowe's (LOW), Best Buy (BBY), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and Kohl's (KSS) dropping on Tuesday as a pullback in consumer spending clouded forecasts and registered a hit to sales.

Looking ahead, eyes will be on Nvidia's quarterly report for an update on the fundamentals behind the AI hype cycle after the company's stock notched at a record close on Monday. Expectations are high as the chip giant has become the face of the 2023 AI story, after its last earnings spurred a rally in stocks.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI drama is still center stage after Microsoft's (MSFT) CEO hinted he was open to Sam Altman rejoining the ChatGPT maker.

Investors are also watching for minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting, amid a debate over whether the rate-cut optimism that has powered the stock rally is overdone. In a holiday-shortened week light on economic data, the comments will be closely scrutinized for any hints to policymakers' thinking.