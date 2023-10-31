Stock market news today: US stocks flat in countdown to Fed
US stocks reversed early losses by mid-morning on Tuesday as investors weighed fresh consumer confidence data that declined for a third straight month, but still beat expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.
After all three major indices fell at the opening bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) recovered to trade mostly flat.
Bonds rallied after the US Treasury cut its estimate of how much the government would need to borrow in the fourth quarter, easing some pressure on stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) slid about 1 basis point to trade around 4.86%.
Fed policymakers have hinted that the recent surge in Treasury yields could be a factor in their decision making, given its tightening effect. Investors are highly focused on whether the central bank will hold interest rates steady, as most analysts expect, or hike at their meeting starting Tuesday. Their decision is due on Wednesday.
Stocks reverse losses, trade flat
Apple unveils new MacBooks, M3 chips
Apple's (AAPL) stock traded flat on Tuesday following its "Scary Fast" virtual event on Monday evening.
As Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
Apple announced its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac. Each of the systems comes equipped with the company’s new M3 line of chips, which feature a new graphics architecture for improved performance in gaming and graphics-intensive apps.
The Pros come in 14-inch and 16-inch varieties and include Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and Apple’s macOS Sonoma operating system. But it’s the chips that make these laptops stand apart from their predecessors.
The MacBook Pro 14-inch is available with the entry-level M3, mid-range M3 Pro, and top-of-the-line M3 Max. The MacBook Pro 16-inch is available with the M3 Pro and the M3 Max. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3, starts at $1,599, while the version with the 14-inch with the M3 Pro starts at $1,999. The MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2,499.
All of the chips use 3-nanometer technology and come with Apple’s new Dynamic Caching GPU technology, which the company says is designed to ensure that software is getting the most out of the GPU’s available resources. Overall, Apple says the M3 line is a major upgrade over the first generation M1 line of chips as well as older Intel-based MacBooks.
Consumer confidence falls for third straight month
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 102.6 in October, down from 104.3 in September but above Wall Street's expectations for a reading of 100.5.
The Expectations Index fell to 75.6 from 76.4 in September. Traditionally, the index sitting below 80 signals a recession coming in the next year.
"October’s retreat reflected pullbacks in both the Present Situation and Expectations Index," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. "Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general and for grocery and gasoline prices in particular.
"Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates. Worries around war/conflicts also rose amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East. The decline in consumer confidence was evident across householders aged 35 and up, and not limited to any one income group.”
Stocks fall ahead of Fed decision
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each fell roughly 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, shortly after the opening bell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) dipped 1 basis point to trade near 4.86%.
Stock futures edge up as Treasury yields retreat
Stocks on Wall Street were poised for a higher open Tuesday as Treasury yields slid and investors counted down to the Federal Reserve's policy decision at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.17%, or 56 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.22%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) traded just above the flatline with a 0.08% gain.
