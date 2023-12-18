Myles Udland
Stock market news today: US stocks keep grip on highs, looking to build on 7-week rally
US stocks edged higher to start the last full trading week of the year, with the Dow riding toward another record even as Federal Reserve officials tried to rein in high expectations for interest-rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up about 0.1% at the opening bell after closing Friday at a fresh all-time high. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also moved about 0.2% higher.
Stocks have surged as investors became increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve would make more rate cuts in 2024 than previously forecast. Those hopes got a boost last week, as policymakers recognized its efforts to cool inflation were having an impact.
But Fed officials have pushed back against bets on deeper and faster rate cuts. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Sunday that it’s too early to declare victory over inflation after his New York counterpart, John Williams, said Friday that talk of rate cuts is "premature."
Investors will closely watch Friday's reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, to help set expectations. Economists expect price pressures to have eased in November.
In individual corporates, U.S. Steel (X) shares shot up more than 26% in early trading after Japan's Nippon Steel said it would buy the company in a deal worth $14.9 billion. Its offer of $55 a share represents a premium of about 40% to the steelmaker's last closing price in August.
Meanwhile, Nio (NIO) stock jumped around 6% as investors absorbed news that an Abu Dhabi investor will inject $2.2 billion in the Chinese EV maker.
In commodities, oil prices rose, reversing course after BP joined several container lines in halting all journeys through the Red Sea after attacks on shipping. That may disrupt flows, analysts have warned. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were changing hands at just above $73 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded above $78 a barrel.
