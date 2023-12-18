Stock market news today: US stocks keep grip on highs, looking to build on 7-week rally

US stocks edged higher to start the last full trading week of the year, with the Dow riding toward another record even as Federal Reserve officials tried to rein in high expectations for interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up about 0.1% at the opening bell after closing Friday at a fresh all-time high. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also moved about 0.2% higher.

Stocks have surged as investors became increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve would make more rate cuts in 2024 than previously forecast. Those hopes got a boost last week, as policymakers recognized its efforts to cool inflation were having an impact.

But Fed officials have pushed back against bets on deeper and faster rate cuts. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Sunday that it’s too early to declare victory over inflation after his New York counterpart, John Williams, said Friday that talk of rate cuts is "premature."

What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Investors will closely watch Friday's reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, to help set expectations. Economists expect price pressures to have eased in November.

In individual corporates, U.S. Steel (X) shares shot up more than 26% in early trading after Japan's Nippon Steel said it would buy the company in a deal worth $14.9 billion. Its offer of $55 a share represents a premium of about 40% to the steelmaker's last closing price in August.

Meanwhile, Nio (NIO) stock jumped around 6% as investors absorbed news that an Abu Dhabi investor will inject $2.2 billion in the Chinese EV maker.

In commodities, oil prices rose, reversing course after BP joined several container lines in halting all journeys through the Red Sea after attacks on shipping. That may disrupt flows, analysts have warned. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were changing hands at just above $73 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded above $78 a barrel.

Apple stock slides after report it will pause Watch sales

Apple (AAPL) stock was down as much as 1.4% early Monday following a report from 9to5Mac that said sales of the company's latest Apple Watch models will be halted later this week. The publication reported that sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be paused as the result of a patent dispute over the blood oxygen sensor incorporated into the new devices. According to 9to5Mac, the devices won't be available online as of Thursday afternoon and Apple stores will stop selling the products after Christmas Eve.

Stocks open in the green

US stocks inched higher to kick off the last full trading week of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up a modest 0.1% after closing Friday at a fresh all-time high. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also edged up about 0.2%.

Stock futures tick higher

Stock futures ticked slightly higher on Monday with the Dow eyeing yet another record. In premarket trading, Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were up about 0.1% after closing Friday at another all-time high. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also up about 0.1% while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose roughly 0.2%.

