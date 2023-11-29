Stock market news today: US stocks move higher amid revived hopes for Fed rate cut, GDP data

US stocks moved higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official hinted the central bank is done with interest rate hikes, opening the door to a possible rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) served as the biggest gainer of the afternoon, rising about 0.3%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hugged the flatline.

Hopes for a policy pivot grew after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there was "no reason" to insist rates stay "really high" if inflation continues to cool consistently.

While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman differed, other officials echoed Waller's dovish comments, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee voicing concerns about keeping rates "too high for too long."

Influential investor Bill Ackman is among those now betting the Fed will start cutting rates earlier than expected, saying the move could come as soon as the first quarter.

Bonds extended gains fueled by dovish comments, with the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) — which moves inversely to prices — dropping about 6 basis points to around 4.27%, its lowest since September.

A fresh reading on US third quarter GDP showed the US economy grew at a 5.2% annualized rate last quarter, revised up from the previous reading of a 4.9% pace.

