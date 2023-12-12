Stock market news today: US stocks open mixed after CPI meets estimates

US stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, but still floated near record highs, as a key inflation report showed prices largely holding steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's final 2023 policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged up roughly 0.1%, or nearly 50 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped around 0.1%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) traded flat, after all three major gauges closed Monday at their highest levels since early 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices ticked up slightly at 0.1% over last month and 3.1% over the prior year in November, as Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reported.

Investors are widely expecting a pause to rate hikes at the end of the central bank's two-day meeting, which starts Tuesday. But traders are easing back on their bets on a rate cut in March, according to CME FedWatch data.

While consumer inflation is expected to remain flat for the second straight month, the "core" reading — which excludes food and energy prices — could prove stickier. That would likely prompt investors to rethink when the Fed might start lowering rates.

Ahead of the report, US bond yields retreated, with 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX) down roughly 4 basis points to trade around 4.19%.

In individual stocks, Oracle (ORCL) shares sank over 10% in early trading after the software giant's second-quarter sales fell short of estimates.

