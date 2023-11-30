Stock market news today: US stocks split as Fed's favorite inflation gauge cools
US stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, on track for their best month this year as investors continued to bet on interest rate cuts after a key reading on consumer inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) paced gains with a jump of about 0.8%, or about 275 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.6%.
The stock gauges head into the last day of November trading with fresh 2023 closing highs within reach. That comes after a monster rally powered by optimism that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates.
Stocks were buoyed by Thursday's release of the PCE index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, which came in line with expectations. The print could add more fuel to the notion that the Fed is done with hiking this cycle and may cut rates sooner than thought.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
Thursday also brought a surprise November drop in euro zone inflation to 2.4%, seen as challenging the European Central Bank's stance that price growth is stubborn.
Oil prices rose for a third day as OPEC+ agreed to additional output curbs of 1 million barrels per day. WTI (CL=F) fell nearly 2% while Brent (BZ=F) crude futures hovered around flat.
OPEC+ agrees on additional output cuts
Oil has had a volatile trading session in reaction to the latest production decision from OPEC+. After initially trading higher, West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures fell nearly 2% after 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports:
The OPEC+ group on Thursday agreed to additional output curbs of 1 million barrels per day in a move that could send oil prices higher. The deeper reductions come alongside an extension of Saudi Arabia's unilateral reduction of 1 million barrels per day.
The move was reported by multiple outlets, citing delegates at the group's meeting. Members of OPEC+, the consortium of some the world's largest producers and its allies, will vote on the deal at the group's meeting Thursday.
“Production increases in the U.S., Guyana and Brazil will soften the blow caused by OPEC’s announced production cuts but that doesn’t mean consumers in the US won’t feel some sting from this at the pump," KPMG US energy leader Angie Gildea said immediately following the announcement.
"Further, even though weaker global economic expectations have been keeping prices relatively low right now, it just takes one wildcard event to disrupt the market and put us back in a tight supply situation that could send prices back up," added Gildea.
Pending home sales hit 20-year low
With higher mortgage rates at the top of homebuyers minds, fewer people are buying houses.
Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero reports:
Contract signings for existing homes logged their slowest pace in more than two decades in October.
Home sales under contract dropped 1.5% from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors on Thursday. The 71.4 index reading is the lowest since the index's founding in 2001. An index level of 100 is equal to the pace of contract activity in 2001.
Still, the results were better than the 2.0% decline that Bloomberg economists had estimated and come after a bigger slide in new home sales that same month.
The drop in the index, a leading gauge used to assess the housing market’s health, still reflects how rising rates in October again unnerved budget-sensitive buyers and pushed pending sales in the resale market down by 8.5% annually.
“Rates were hovering around 8% in October. They were the highest in 23 years, which pushed affordability to a record low,” RSM US real estate senior analyst Crystal Sunbury told Yahoo Finance ahead of the release. “We'll see pending home sales falling accordingly in October.”
Stocks open higher
US stocks climbed on Thursday morning, on track for their best month this year as investors continued to bet on interest rate cuts after a key reading on consumer inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) paced gains with a jump of about 0.6%, or nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) inched up about 0.2%.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge hits lowest levels in more than 2 years
Inflation continued to cool in October.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 3% year over year for the month, down from 3.4% in September and in line with expectations. That marks the slowest pace of inflation growth since March 2021.
"Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 3.5%, down from 3.7% the month prior and in line with what economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected.
Month over month, core PCE rose 0.2% in October, down from 0.3% in September.
Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance