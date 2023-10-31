Stock market news today: US stocks waver in countdown to Fed
US stocks, heading for their third month of straight losses, struggled for direction in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors weigh fresh consumer confidence data that fell for a third straight month, but still beat expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision on Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each reversed earlier losses to climb roughly 0.1%.
Bonds rallied after the US Treasury cut its estimate of how much the government would need to borrow in the fourth quarter, easing some pressure on stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) slid about 1 basis point to trade around 4.86%.
Fed policymakers have hinted that the recent surge in Treasury yields could be a factor in their decision making, given its tightening effect. Investors are highly focused on whether the central bank will hold interest rates steady, as most analysts expect, or hike at their meeting starting Tuesday.
Middle East turmoil could disrupt global oil supply: World Bank
A grim forecast from the World Bank warned the war between Israel and Hamas, coupled with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, could greatly disrupt the global oil supply and drive prices up by as much as 75%.
As Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports:
Oil could surge up to a record $157 per barrel if the Middle East conflict broadens and creates a large disruption in the markets, the World Bank has warned.
The forecast is part of the institution's Commodity Markets Outlook, where it lays out three risk scenarios amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
In a “large disruption” scenario the global oil supply would fall by 6 million to 8 million barrels per day. That would drive prices up by 56% to 75% initially to between $140 and $157 a barrel, says the report.
The World Bank also describes a "medium disruption" risk scenario in which crude reaches $109 to $121 per barrel. In the case of a "small disruption" oil prices would increase to a range of $93 to $102 a barrel.
The report says high prices of oil and other commodities "would intensify food insecurity in the region and across the world."
“If a severe oil price shock materializes, it would push up food price inflation that has already been elevated in many developing countries,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist.
Stocks waver as S&P 500 hugs flatline
US stocks fell again in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors weighed fresh consumer confidence data ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision on Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded flat while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the afternoon's decline, down around 0.2%. Tech giant Apple is set to report quarterly results on Thursday.
The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) slid about 1 basis point to trade near 4.86%. So far this year, yields have rallied with the 10-year climbing 10 basis points or more for six consecutive months, the the longest streak on record.
Pinterest, Nvidia, Pfizer: Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Pinterest (PINS): The stock surged nearly 20% on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Pinterest reported revenue of $763.2 million, higher than the estimated $744.1 million, amid a surge in monthly active users, which came in at 482 million versus the 473.46 million that was expected.
Nvidia (NVDA): Shares fell more than 2% after the Wall Street Journal reported the chipmaker could lose out on up to $5 billion in orders to China after the US imposed control restrictions on advanced AI chip exports.
Pfizer (PFE): Shares slipped more than 1% after the pharmaceutical giant posted its first quarterly loss since 2019. Pfizer incurred a $5.6 billion non-cash write-off in the third-quarter due to declining demand for its COVID-19 products as pandemic concerns ease.
Caterpillar (CAT): Shares fell 6% after the machine maker's third-quarter report signaled a waning in demand, despite easily beating earnings expectations. The company said it expects fourth-quarter operating margin to be less than the previous quarter.
Jetblue (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE): JetBlue saw shares fall more than 10% after the airliner posted a wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter, in addition to reducing its full-year guidance. The disappointing results come the same day the antitrust trial of JetBlue's contested $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines kicked off. Shares of Spirit fell about 13%.
Stocks reverse losses, trade flat
US stocks reversed early losses by mid-morning as investors weighed fresh consumer confidence data that came in above expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.
After all three major indices fell at the opening bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) recovered to hug the flatline while the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) slid about 2 basis points to trade around 4.85%.
Apple unveils new MacBooks, M3 chips
Apple's (AAPL) stock traded flat on Tuesday following its "Scary Fast" virtual event on Monday evening.
As Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
Apple announced its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac. Each of the systems comes equipped with the company’s new M3 line of chips, which feature a new graphics architecture for improved performance in gaming and graphics-intensive apps.
The Pros come in 14-inch and 16-inch varieties and include Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and Apple’s macOS Sonoma operating system. But it’s the chips that make these laptops stand apart from their predecessors.
The MacBook Pro 14-inch is available with the entry-level M3, mid-range M3 Pro, and top-of-the-line M3 Max. The MacBook Pro 16-inch is available with the M3 Pro and the M3 Max. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3, starts at $1,599, while the version with the 14-inch with the M3 Pro starts at $1,999. The MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2,499.
All of the chips use 3-nanometer technology and come with Apple’s new Dynamic Caching GPU technology, which the company says is designed to ensure that software is getting the most out of the GPU’s available resources. Overall, Apple says the M3 line is a major upgrade over the first generation M1 line of chips as well as older Intel-based MacBooks.
Consumer confidence falls for third straight month
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 102.6 in October, down from 104.3 in September but above Wall Street's expectations for a reading of 100.5.
The Expectations Index fell to 75.6 from 76.4 in September. Traditionally, the index sitting below 80 signals a recession coming in the next year.
"October’s retreat reflected pullbacks in both the Present Situation and Expectations Index," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. "Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general and for grocery and gasoline prices in particular.
"Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates. Worries around war/conflicts also rose amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East. The decline in consumer confidence was evident across householders aged 35 and up, and not limited to any one income group.”
Stocks fall ahead of Fed decision
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each fell roughly 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, shortly after the opening bell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) dipped 1 basis point to trade near 4.86%.
Stock futures edge up as Treasury yields retreat
Stocks on Wall Street were poised for a higher open Tuesday as Treasury yields slid and investors counted down to the Federal Reserve's policy decision at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.17%, or 56 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.22%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) traded just above the flatline with a 0.08% gain.
