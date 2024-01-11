Stock market news today: US stocks wobble as inflation jumps more than expected

US stocks came off session lows on Thursday afternoon after a fresh reading on December inflation came in slightly hotter than economists had expected, raising new questions about the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was trading about 0.1% lower after the benchmark inched closer to a new high on Wednesday, closing at its highest level since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq (^IXIC) wobbled around the flatline.

Stocks have struggled this week as investors counted down to the US consumer inflation reading for December. That reading showed a slightly bigger jump than expected, as prices ticked up 0.3% month over month and 3.4% year over year. On a "core" basis, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, inflation rose 3.9% over the past year.

The print was seen as critical for traders who have been increasingly pricing in the odds of a "soft landing" — where inflation retreats to 2% without an economic downturn — since the last CPI report.

Meanwhile, US spot bitcoin ETFs (full list here) began trading on Thursday after the SEC gave regulatory approval on Wednesday.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $46,000 per token, while rival ether (ETH-USD) jumped amid bets the second-biggest token is next to get the ETF green light.

Ahead of its quarterly financial update on Friday, Citigroup (C) said it will take more than $3 billion in one-time reserves and expenses in the results. The fourth quarter earnings season is crucial for stocks, given their dismal performance this year so far.

