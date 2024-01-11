Stock market news today: US stocks wobble as inflation jumps more than expected

US stocks came off session lows on Thursday afternoon after a fresh reading on December inflation came in slightly hotter than economists had expected, raising new questions about the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was trading about 0.1% lower after the benchmark inched closer to a new high on Wednesday, closing at its highest level since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq (^IXIC) wobbled around the flatline.
Stocks have struggled this week as investors counted down to the US consumer inflation reading for December. That reading showed a slightly bigger jump than expected, as prices ticked up 0.3% month over month and 3.4% year over year. On a "core" basis, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, inflation rose 3.9% over the past year.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $46,000 per token, while rival ether (ETH-USD) jumped amid bets the second-biggest token is next to get the ETF green light.
Ahead of its quarterly financial update on Friday, Citigroup (C) said it will take more than $3 billion in one-time reserves and expenses in the results. The fourth quarter earnings season is crucial for stocks, given their dismal performance this year so far.
Live11 updates
Ines Ferré
Hertz puts 20,000 EVs up for sale, stock falls
Hertz (HTZ) stock fell as much as 4% on Thursday after the car rental company said it started selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, or about one-third of its EV fleet.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards purchasing gas powered vehicles "to meet customer demand."
The company said part of the reason for its pivot away from EVs has to do with maintenance costs.
Hertz said, "expenses related to collision and damage, primarily associated with EVs, remained high" last quarter.
Hertz also said it expects approximately $245 million of depreciation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 stemming from the EV sales.
The company had plans to electrify its rental car fleet with an order of 100,000 Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 sedans by 2022, and 65,000 vehicles from Polestar (PSNY) over a five-year span.
On Thursday Hertz said it will implement a series of initiatives to improve the profitability of its remaining EV fleet.
Ines Ferré
Oil pares gains but settles higher amid Middle East tensions
Oil futures closed off their session highs on Thursday.
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F), which had advanced more than 3%, settled up about 1% at $72.02 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) futures lost most of their earlier gains to close fractionally higher at $77.04 per barrel.
Meanwhile, electricity and gasoline costs in the US ticked up last month, contributing to a hotter-than-expected inflation print for December.
"The energy index rose 0.4% over the month as increases in the electricity index and the gasoline index more than offset a decrease in the natural gas index," the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in its release.
Electricity prices rose 1.3% over the prior month. The gasoline index increased 0.2% in December following a 6% decrease in November. However, the BLS noted that before a seasonal adjustment, gasoline prices actually fell 5.8% last month.
Ines Ferré
Housing costs still a big contributor to latest CPI rise, but experts point to hopeful signs
Bitcoin surged as high as $48,000 on Thursday morning, before declining to just above $46,000 by mid-day.
Ines Ferré
Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company
Microsoft (MSFT) briefly topped Apple’s (AAPL) market capitalization during Thursday's session, making it the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.
As Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley points out, the software giant took the top spot just after the start of trading, hitting north of $2.8 trillion.
Apple’s market cap was also trading above $2.8 trillion, but was just behind Microsoft. Apple shares have struggled in the first two weeks of the year, as analysts from three banks downgraded the company’s stock amid fears of slowing iPhone demand.
Stocks were lower just around 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.8% after the benchmark ended Wednesday at its highest close since January 2022, just short of notching a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slid 0.6% and the Nasdaq (^IXIC) led the losses, falling almost 0.9%.
“The Geopolitical escalation in the Red Seas area has once again reversed the bearish futures tilt,” Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial, said on Thursday.
Thursday's price action was a change in direction from the the prior session when futures slid more than 1% following the release of weekly storage data. The Energy Information Administration said US crude inventories grew by 1.34 million barrels last week.
Josh Schafer
Bitcoin ETFs begin trading
The long-awaited trading of spot bitcoin ETFs is underway.
A curated list on Yahoo Finance is tracking all the action on the ETFs. Of the newly issued ETFs, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) is seeing the highest volume in morning trade.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was trading around $46,700 amid the ETF action.
Below is a breakdown of the various fees attached to each ETF.
Josh Schafer
Hotter than expected inflation not moving Fed rate cut bets
December's inflation report came in slightly hotter than Wall Street expected, but it's not moving investor bets that the Fed's first interest rate cut could come in March.
As of early Thursday morning, markets priced in a roughly 67% chance that the Fed cuts interest rates in March, per the CME FedWatch Tool, largely unchanged from the odds a day prior.
"I don't think it's enough to delay cuts," Bank of America US economist Stephen Juneau told Yahoo Finance Live. "We're looking for a march cut to kind of kick off the cutting cycle. This kind of keeps the door open. it definitely doesn't slam the door shut."
Josh Schafer
Stocks gain despite hotter than expected inflation print
US stocks gained on Thursday morning despite a fresh reading on December inflation that came in slightly hotter than economists had expected, raising new questions about the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added about 0.2% after the benchmark ended Wednesday at its highest close since January 2022, just short of notching a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way, gaining 0.3%.
Brett LoGiurato
Inflation ticks higher than expected in December
Thursday's highly anticipated inflation report showed that consumer prices increased slightly more than expected in November.
A quick look at the numbers:
Headline CPI, month over month: 0.3% increase vs. 0.2% expected
Headline CPI, year over year: 3.4% vs. 3.2% expected
"Core" CPI, year over year: 3.9% vs. 3.8% expected
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pared gains after surging past $49,000 for the first time since December 2021 with trading commencing for the first US exchange-traded funds that invest directly in the biggest cryptocurrency.Most Read from BloombergGoogle Lays Off Hundreds in Hardware, Voice Assistant TeamsSEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Crypto’s BreakthroughThese Are the World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2024Amazon’s Twitch to Cut 500 Employees, About 35% of StaffWhite House Throws Support Behind Se
(Bloomberg) -- A US national security review of Nippon Steel Corp.’s takeover of United States Steel Corp. is unlikely to conclude until late this year and may extend into 2025, according to people familiar with the matter, far longer than the companies have publicly signaled.Most Read from BloombergGoogle Lays Off Hundreds in Hardware, Voice Assistant TeamsSEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Crypto’s BreakthroughThese Are the World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2024Amazon’s Twitch to Cut 500 Emp
Bitcoin and crypto stocks are mixed after rising in tandem to start Thursday, the first trading day of U.S. [exchange-traded funds](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-cpi-report-inflation-01-11-2024/card/bitcoin-etfs-here-are-the-tickers-to-watch-kjlkjI4pKrQfrbOo5co9) holding the largest digital currency.
Wall Street is drifting in mixed trading Thursday after an update on inflation forced some investors to push back forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will deliver long-sought cuts to interest rates, but not to abandon them. Stocks had been roaring toward record heights on expectations that a cooldown in inflation would convince the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply in 2024, which would boost prices for investments. Thursday morning’s inflation report was seen as a test that could show whether Wall Street’s hopes had gone overboard.
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s development bank is considering granting loans to the country’s airlines as part of a government plan aimed at alleviating financial pressures at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Azul SA and other carriers that have caused sharp increases in fares.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Twitch to Cut 500 Employees, About 35% of StaffSEC Says FBI Is Investigating Compromise of Agency’s X AccountBoeing CEO Fights Back Tears and Admits ‘Our Mistake’ in 737 AddressThe Bond Market