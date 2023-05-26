Is the stock market open on Memorial Day? What to know about trading over the holiday

A trader on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York during the opening bell on May 22, 2023.

Memorial Day is considered a U.S. stock market holiday, which means the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed Monday, May 29.

The holiday, one of a dozen recognized federal holidays, honors members of the U.S. military who died while serving in the armed forces. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will close at 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday and reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Most commercial banks and other financial institutions will also be closed or have modified hours on Monday. The U.S. bond market will also close early on Friday at 2 p.m. and be closed Monday.

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be June 19 for Juneteenth.

What days are the stock market closed?

Here's a full list of the upcoming holidays observed by U.S. stock markets:

Memorial Day on May 29

Juneteenth on June 19

Independence Day on July 4

Labor Day on Sept. 4

Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23

Christmas Day on Dec. 25

New Year's Day 2024 on Jan. 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 15

Presidents' Day on Feb. 19

Good Friday on March 29

Markets also close early at 1 p.m. the day before Independence Day, Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Markets will not close early on Christmas Eve this year because it falls on a Sunday, when markets are closed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Memorial Day 2023: Is the stock market open Monday?