U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7900
    +0.4380 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.03
    -7.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

No Santa Claus rally in sight as stocks round out grim 2022: What to know this week

Wall Street's hopes will be high for year-end gains to offer markets some reprieve after a vicious December.

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·5 min read

This coming holiday-shortened week will round out a brutal year for Wall Street as 2022 comes to an end.

The U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas Day.

The earnings and economic calendars will be light, with much of the business world off until next year.

Traders who are working through the holiday period will get readings on wholesale and retail inventories, weekly jobless claims, and the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index.

When investors return from a long weekend Tuesday, hopes will be high for a Santa Claus Rally – a seasonal rise in the stock market that occurs at the end of December. But with selling pressures remaining in place over fears about a looming recession, the favorable season pattern may take this year off.

The Santa Claus Rally is typically defined as the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year, with Yale Hirsch, creator of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, coining the term back in 1972.

During this period, the S&P 500 has historically churned out an average gain of 1.3% going back to 1950, according to data from LPL Financial. This compares to a 0.2% average return for all rolling seven-day returns.

Santa Claus looks on at the 98th Annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on December 1, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Santa Claus looks on at the 98th Annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on December 1, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

More importantly, the Santa Claus Rally is often seen as an indicator for future market performance. The S&P 500 has historically underperformed in January and over the following year when a year-end rally failed to unfold, LPL Financial indicated.

Yale Hirsch even prophesied: “If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall.”

“It’s not too late for the Santa Claus rally, but unfortunately positive inflation data has been overshadowed by the Fed’s tough language and the upcoming recession that they’ve orchestrated with their aggressive rate hikes,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance said in a note.

With the year nearing an end, 2022 is so far on pace for its worst annual performance since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008. It will also mark the end of three consecutive years of gains for the stock market, and a dramatic comedown from 2021, which saw the S&P 500 return nearly 27%.

The S&P 500 historically underperforms in January and over the following year when there is no year-end Santa Claus Rally prior. (Credit: Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist, LPL Financial)
The S&P 500 historically underperforms in January and over the following year when there is no Santa Claus Rally prior. (Credit: Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist, LPL Financial)

Much of that is owed to the historic actions of global central banks, which have raised interest rates in lockstep to rein in the highest inflation in decades after a period of extensive fiscal stimulus. The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a cumulative 4.25% this year, the most since 1980, while signaling that further hikes were likely in the year ahead.

After central banks delivered their final increases of the year last week, equity markets experienced their worst ever exodus, notching outflows of nearly $42 billion, per figures from Bank of America, Citigroup, and Barclays, which each cited EPFR Global data.

Looking ahead, there may not be much upside for equity investors next year, with monetary policymakers around the world asserting firmly that they are certain to press on with tightening financial conditions next year until price stability is firmly restored — a reality that has many of Wall Street’s biggest names bracing for a long road to nowhere for U.S. stocks.

Last week, veteran hedge fund manager David Tepper said he was “leaning short on the equity markets” over concerns rising interest rates will further batter stocks.

“I think the upside/downside just doesn’t make sense to me when I have so many central banks telling me what they are going to do,” the founder and president of firm Appaloosa Management said Thursday in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“Sometimes they tell you what they are going to do, and you have to believe them.”

Economic Calendar

Monday: No notable reports scheduled for release. Markets closed for Christmas holiday.

Tuesday: Wholesale Inventories, month-over-month, November Preliminary (0.5% during previous month); Advance Goods Trade Balance, November (-$96.8 billion expected, -$99.0 billion during prior month); Retail Inventories, month-over-month, November (-0.1 expected, -0.2% during prior month); FHFA Housing Pricing Index, month-over-month, October (-0.6% expected, 0.1% during prior month); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite, month-over-month, October (-1.40% expected, -1.24% during prior month); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite, year-over-year, October (8.20% expected, 10.43% during prior month); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, year-over-year, October (10.65% during prior month); Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity, December (-14.4 during prior month)

Wednesday: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, December (-9 during prior month); Pending Home Sales, month-over-month, November (-1.0% expected, -4.6% during prior month); Pending Home Sales NSA, year-over-year, November (-36.7% during prior month)

Thursday: Initial Jobless Claims, week ended Dec. 24 (216,000 during prior week), Continuing Claims, week ended Dec. 17 (1.672 million during prior week),

Friday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Earnings Calendar

Monday: No notable reports scheduled for release. Markets closed for Christmas holiday.

Tuesday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Wednesday: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Thursday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Friday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Are Losing Hope in Stock Market After Year of Rolling Losses, Fakeouts

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the ink spilled over its horrors, the 2022 stock market will go into the books as an undistinguished one in the history of bad years. For traders who lived through it, though, certain things have made it feel worse than top-line alone numbers justify, a potential impediment to a quick recovery.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayPower Outages, Flight Delays

  • Bonds Are Ready to Shine Again. 4 Tips So You Don’t Get Burned.

    Yes, bonds have been a constant sore spot for investors this year. But that's often just the right time to get back in.

  • Dow ends week with gains in first night of hopeful Santa Claus rally

    Yahoo Finance Live looks to markets in the after-hours trading season.

  • Santa Claus rally, FTX fallout, and restart of Keystone top week ahead

    The unravelling of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Boeing's safety exemption, the housing market, and bids to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with oil are driving markets.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Petrobras (PBR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Oil prices: Predictions for 2023

    Crude oil prices were on a roller coaster ride in 2022, going north of $130 in March amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Best Performing Stock in 2023 Will Be...

    More than anything else focus on your trading and investment strategy rather than trying to find a stock that requires no effort.

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide Emerg

  • Giants reportedly land Michael Conforto, Taylor Rogers on $36M, $33M deals after Carlos Correa saga

    The Giants are still making moves, adding Michael Conforto and Taylor Rogers.

  • Finance’s Biggest Winners and Losers in Washington During 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- From crypto busts and scandals to the bursting of the SPAC bubble, 2022 was a wild time in the world of finance. It also marked the first full year on the job for President Joe Biden’s watchdogs. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s For

  • Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank

    Israel's banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had completed the inspection process for the new institution named Esh Bank Israel. These include completing the development and testing phases of new technology and hiring a management team and bank staff.

  • If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

    Storage Café has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement.

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]

  • 'A recession is not inevitable': White House economist Jared Bernstein on the outlook for 2023

    White House chief economist Jared Bernstein told Yahoo Finance a recession is not inevitable next year and is encouraged by signs inflation is coming down.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Market Rally Not Finished Yet, Five Growth Stocks To Watch; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).