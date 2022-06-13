U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,816.25
    -82.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,855.00
    -533.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.00
    -313.00 (-2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.10
    -41.50 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.07
    -1.60 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.70
    -14.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.36 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0062 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.53
    +6.44 (+24.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0118 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5420
    +0.1220 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,017.11
    -3,429.23 (-12.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.34
    -154.26 (-23.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.64
    -127.88 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     
Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • AVGO
  • AVGOP
  • HPQ
  • UPS
  • IBM
  • MSFT
  • JPM
  • JPM-PK
  • JPM-PL
  • JPM-PM
  • F
  • TGT
  • INTC
  • NVDA
  • AMZN
  • MS
  • MS-PO

A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

"Despite the 18% year to date S&P 500 decline, equity valuations remain far from depressed," Goldman Sachs Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin wrote in a new note to clients. "Valuations appear more attractive in the context of interest rates, but still do not look cheap."

Kostin added that analyst estimates for corporate earnings still look too high while recent news flow from companies has been concerning.

"Valuations dominated investor focus in early 2022, but recent client conversations have centered on risks to EPS estimates, he wrote. "Company announcements have added to these concerns. Just weeks after shares fell by 25% on disappointing 1Q margins, Target cut margin guidance this week as it struggles to manage excess inventory. Investors have also focused on a string of downbeat comments from tech companies. In recent weeks firms including Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia have signaled intentions to slow hiring. This development is positive in terms of balancing the labor market but reflects management anxiety about growth and inflation."

To be sure, the latest spate of economic news has poked a hole in the notion of valuations being attractive despite the market's pullback.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading tanked 14% in June compared to May, bringing the index to the trough hit in the middle of the 1980 recession, and consumers' assessments of their personal financial situation worsened about 20%. According to UMich, about 46% of consumers attributed their negative views on their financial situation to high levels of inflation.

The Consumer Price Index, meanwhile, surged 8.6% in May from one year ago. That represented the fastest increase since December 1981.

Economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its policy meeting this week and signal further aggressive hikes to curb inflation as that would serve as another anchor to stock valuations.

Kostin isn't entirely bearish on stocks: The strategist views dividend-paying stocks as "particularly attractively valued."

"Dividend stocks typically outperform in environments of elevated inflation. In addition, dividends currently benefit from the buffer of strong corporate balance sheets," Kostin wrote.

Several stocks Kostin highlights that have "above average" dividend yields include Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Ford, UPS, IBM, Intel, Broadcom and HP.

A woman with an umbrella walks in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman with an umbrella walks in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • US Bonds Flag Recession Risk With 75 Basis-Point Hike in Play

    (Bloomberg) -- The hottest US inflation in four decades will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively this year, and a recession may not be far behind.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • 3M's 4% Dividend Yield Isn't a Reason to Buy the Stock

    Industrial giant 3M's (NYSE: MMM) stock is now yielding more than 4% and is very tempting for income-seeking investors. On the first-quarter earnings call, management left its full-year guidance unchanged despite revealing a host of headwinds. For example, it said 3M was making a slow start to the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive, Yields Jump As Recession Risks Mount For Stock Market

    Futures plunge, yields jump and Bitcoin dives as markets mull stagflation risks and a supersized Fed rate hike this week.

  • Goldman and Morgan Stanley Say Stocks Don’t Fully Reflect Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after this year’s rapid selloff, equities are still not fully reflecting the vast risks facing corporate earnings and weaker consumer demand, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopenin

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • This Analyst Picks a Bad Day to Upgrade Tesla Stock

    Tesla's earnings and cash generation can help the electric-vehicle maker 'build out and secure materials giving them a strong competitive advantage.'

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is

  • Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as recession alarm flashes red; Week Ahead: Fed decision in focus as inflation surges; Tesla seeking approval for 3-for-1 stock split; Gas prices top $5 a gallon; Biden readies Saudi Arabia visit and Bitcoin crashes to December 2020 low amid global rate surge

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.