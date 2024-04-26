Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly climb despite worries about US economy

YURI KAGEYAMA
4 min read
0
In this article:

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Friday despite worries about the economic outlook and inflation in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

The Bank of Japan ended a policy meeting with no major changes, keeping its benchmark interest rate in a range of 0 to 0.1%. In March, it raised the key rate from minus 0.1%, citing signs that inflation had reached the central bank’s target of about 2%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.8% to 37,934.76, while the U.S. dollar edged up to 156.22 Japanese yen from 155.58 yen.

Although a weak yen is a boon for giant Japanese exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp., whose overseas earnings are boosted when converted into yen, some Japanese officials, including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, have been raising concern that an overly weak currency is not good for the Japanese economy in the long run.

In other currency trading, the euro cost $1.0740, up from $1.0733.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 7,575.90. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1% to 2,656.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.3% to 17,680.43, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.1% to 3,087.60.

On Thursday, Wall Street was lower with worries about a potentially toxic cocktail combining stubbornly high inflation with a flagging economy. A sharp drop in Facebook’s parent company, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks, also hurt the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 5,048.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 38,085.80 and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6% to 15,611.76.

Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, dropped 10.6% even though it reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts had expected. Investors focused instead on the big investments in artificial intelligence that Meta pledged to make. AI has created a frenzy on Wall Street, but Meta is increasing its spending as it also gave a forecasted range for upcoming revenue whose midpoint fell below analysts’ expectations.

Expectations had built high for Meta, along with the other “Magnificent Seven” stocks that drove most of the stock market’s returns last year. They need to hit a high bar to justify their high stock prices.

The entire U.S. stock market felt the pressure of another rise in Treasury yields following a disappointing report that said the growth of the U.S. economy slowed to a 1.6% annual rate during the first three months of this year from 3.4% at the end of 2023.

That undercut a hope that's sent the S&P 500 to record after record this year: that the economy can avoid a deep recession and support strong profits for companies, even if high inflation takes a while to get fully under control.

That's what Wall Street calls a “soft landing” scenario, and expectations had grown recently for a “no landing” in which the economy avoids a recession completely.

Thursday’s economic data will likely get revised a couple times as the U.S. government fine-tunes the numbers. But the lower-than-expected growth and higher-than-expected inflation is “a bit of a slap in the face to those hoping for a ‘no landing’ scenario,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Treasury yields still climbed as traders pared bets for cuts to rates this year by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.70% from 4.66% just before the report and from 4.65% late Wednesday.

Traders are largely betting on the possibility of just one or maybe two cuts to interest rates this year by the Fed, if any, according to data from CME Group. They came into the year forecasting six or more. A string of reports this year showing inflation remaining hotter than forecast has crushed those expectations.

In energy trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 37 cents to $83.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 40 cents to $89.41 a barrel.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • European Stocks Gain as Tech Rallies; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained along with US equity futures following blockbuster earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. The yen weakened to a 34-year low after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100

  • Stock market today: Dow falls 375 points as traders brace for new inflation data after weak GDP

    Stocks dropped and bond yields rose as investors digested a tough reality of slowing GDP growth and stubbornly high inflation.

  • Asia stocks rise, yen plumbs 34-year low as BOJ stands pat on rates

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The yen fell amid volatile trade on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, while Asian shares rose in the broader market. The BOJ kept interest rates around zero on Friday, as expected, while removing a reference to the amount of government bonds it has roughly committed to buying each month. Still, the Japanese yen fell to the weaker side of 156 per dollar in a knee-jerk reaction to the decision, and last stood at 156.15 per dollar.

  • BHP Seeks to Break Mining’s M&A Curse with Thorny Anglo Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time BHP Group took a swing at another major miner, it was Rio Tinto Plc back in 2007. That could have been a blockbuster $150 billion takeover, but with metals prices crashing as the financial crisis took hold and with China signaling its discontent, the plan crumbled.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is

  • Vietnam delays launch of new stock trading system

    Vietnam will delay the launch of the much-expected new stock trading system initially slated for next week, its State Securities Commission (SSC) said. The debut, which had been planned for May 2, has been pushed back due to regulatory roadblocks and the unreadiness to connect to the new system to provide trading services to investors from securities firms, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said in a document dated April 25. Vietnam's main Ho Chi Minh City exchange also failed to report the launch plan to the finance ministry and get needed approvals for information security, according to the document, without elaborating on a new timeframe for the launch.

  • TotalEnergies’ Profit Drops Less Than Expected on Strong Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit as a resilient oil market partly offset lower gas prices. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipT

  • Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Earnings Not as Good as the Reaction Suggests

    Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged after posting its Q1-2024 results. The stock rallied by 12% after its earnings were released and added an additional 5% the day after. Despite the notable two-day rally, shares are still down by more than 30% year-to-date. I am bearish on the stock and believe that its year-to-date trend is a better indicator of what’s to come than the stock’s recent post-earnings rally. The Earnings Report Was Not Great Tesla reported a 9% year-over-year revenue decline. That alone sh

  • Rooting for Trump to fail has made his stock shorters millions

    Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Trump Social itself.

  • S&P Cuts Peru Rating as Political Turmoil Weighs on Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings as political turmoil weighs on investor sentiment, curbing the growth outlook and constraining the nation’s capacity to rebuild fiscal buffers.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityHuawei’s New

  • Billionaire 'bond king' Bill Gross tells investors to avoid tech and stick to value stocks

    Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.