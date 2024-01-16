Ines Ferré
Stock market today: Boeing drags down Dow to start 4-day trading week
US stocks stumbled on Tuesday, with investors still focused on the path of interest rates after a lackluster start to earnings season that kicked off with big bank results.
Boeing (BA) dragged on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which ended the session down 230 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) ended slightly lower despite flipping into green territory several times during trading as chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose.
Goldman Sachs stock (GS) ended fractionally higher after the bank reported a fourth quarter earnings jump of 51% year over year. Goldman Sachs said its full-year net income of $8.52 billion for 2023 was down 24% as dealmaking slowed across the industry.
Morgan Stanley (MS) shares dipped as much as 4% during the session after posting a quarterly profit impacted by a one-time charge of $535 million. The bank's fourth quarter revenue beat Wall Street expectations.
Investors are counting down to Wednesday's retail sales report as they track each release that could influence the Federal Reserve's data-driven policy thinking. Last week's surprise cooling in US wholesale inflation nudged up hopes for an interest rate cut in March.
Fed Governor Chris Waller said on Tuesday he believes the Fed will be able to lower interest rates this year so long as inflation doesn’t rebound or stay elevated. However, he cautioned the timing and rate cuts will depend on incoming data.
In other corporate news, a federal judge blocked a merger deal between Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and JetBlue (JBLU) amid antitrust concerns. The tie-up would've created the fifth-largest airline in the US.
Spirit Airlines closed a record 47% lower on Tuesday.
Stocks end lower, Boeing drags Dow
Stocks ended the session lower on Tuesday as investors digested more bank earnings and assessed hawkish comments from Fed Governor Chris Waller.
Boeing (BA) was the worst performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) which ended the session off more than 200 points. The broader S&P 500 index (^GSPC) shed almost 0.4%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) closed slightly lower. The Nasdaq struggled to stay positive throughout the session despite gains from chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shares closed a record 47% lower after a federal judge blocked a merger between the low cost carrier and JetBlue. Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) ended the session higher.
- Ines Ferré
Oil futures mixed amid geopolitical tensions, cold temperatures in US
Oil futures were volatile on Tuesday, ending the session mixed amid growing tensions in the Middle East and colder temperatures in the US.
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude settled the session slightly lower at $72.40 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F), the international benchmark, rose to $78.29 per barrel.
Iran reportedly launched a strike against targets in Iraq and Syria, stoking fears of further escalations in the region.
"Rising tensions once again along with over half the US locked in a deep freeze with subzero wind chills as far south as central Texas is also pulling on Petro supplies," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial said in a client note Tuesday.
Geopolitical risks also continue to impact cargo in the Red Sea, where the US and its allies have launched strikes against Houthi rebels in an attempt to stop attacks on vessels traveling along the waters which connect to the Suez canal.
Oil giant Shell (SHEL) said it stopped shipments thru the Red Sea due to the latest attacks.
- Josh Schafer
UBS becomes latest firm to boost S&P 500 target
After a blistering rally to end 2023 brought the S&P 500 (^GSPC) near many Wall Street strategists's target for the end of 2024, several firms have been forced to raise their outlooks.
On Tuesday, UBS joined Goldman Sachs and RBC in boosting its price target on the benchmark index to reflect the recent market rally sparked by the "Fed pivot."
UBS upgraded its call for the S&P 500 to end 2024 at 5,150, up from 4,850 previously.
"Given the Fed's recent pivot, subsequent decline in rate expectations, and above-trend 2024 EPS revisions, we now embrace this upside scenario as our base case," UBS strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in research note on Tuesday.
- Ines Ferré
Dow drops 350 points to session lows
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped more than 350 points, down 0.9%, on Tuesday with a drop in Boeing (BA) shares dragging down the blue chip index.
The broader benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) also dropped 6.5%, touching a session low. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was solidly in red territory, down 0.5%.
The Nasdaq has spent time on both sides of the flatline on Tuesday as chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose more than 3% and 8%, respectively, during the trading session.
- Josh Schafer
Investors haven't loved small-cap stocks this much in nearly 3 years
Small caps have been all the rage on Wall Street over the past two months.
In fact, according to Bank of America's latest fund managers survey, investors haven't been this bullish on small caps in almost three years.
The survey conducted from Jan. 5-11 revealed investors see large-cap companies underperforming small-cap companies in the next 12 months for the first time since June 2021.
Small caps have ripped higher amid the soft-landing-fueled rally, which has seen investors price in roughly six interest rate cuts in 2024 as inflation has fallen faster than many predicted. From late October to mid-December, it took just 48 days for the Russell 2000 to rise from a 52-week low to a new 52-week high, marking the fastest turnaround for the index ever, per Bespoke Investment Group.
Now, with the index up over 16% since its October lows, the key question for investors is whether the index has already priced in the future benefits of lower interest rates, limiting the upside in buying small caps.
Goldman Sachs says no.
"The combination of low current valuations and a healthy economic outlook implies that the Russell 2000 should return roughly 15% in the next 12 months," the Goldman Sachs equity strategy team led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients on Jan. 12.
A key caveat to this call could be if "investor expectations for economic growth deteriorate."
Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets has been recommending small-cap stocks for months. Much of Calvasina's case for why small caps could out perform remains intact. That is: Small-cap stocks have outperformed in prior interest rate cutting periods — and their exposure to higher interest rates wasn't as bad as feared. But a key part of Calvasina's call, that small caps had been oversold, has flipped amid the recent market rally.
This has Calvasina "concerned" about how popular the call for small-cap stocks to gain has become.
"In December it felt like everyone we met with (including the many varieties of investors who are not focused on Small Cap investing) wanted to talk about Small Caps and was constructive on them," Calvasina wrote in a note on Jan. 8.
She added: "We can’t remember the last time this happened."
- Ines Ferré
JetBlue-Spirit merger blocked, Spirit shares collapse
Spirit Airlines stock (SAVE) sank as much as 60% on Tuesday after a proposed merger with domestic carrier JetBlue (JBLU) was blocked by a federal judge.
The ruling is a win for the Department of Justice, which sued to block the deal amid antitrust concerns.
JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit would have created the fifth-largest airline in the US.
One week ago, JetBlue shares sank more than 10% in one session after the company announced a leadership change, further increasing doubts among investors on whether the merger with Spirit would be approved. JetBlue shares sank 7% after the deal was blocked on Tuesday.
"Summing it up, if JetBlue were permitted to gobble up Spirit — at least as proposed — it would eliminate one of the airline industry’s few primary competitors that provides unique innovation and price discipline," Federal Judge William Young wrote.
"It would further consolidate an oligopoly by immediately doubling JetBlue's stakeholder size in the industry. Worse yet, the merger would likely incentivize JetBlue further to abandon its roots as a maverick, low-cost carrier.
"While it is understandable that JetBlue seeks inorganic growth through acquisition of aircraft that would eliminate one of its primary competitors, the proposed acquisition, in this Court’s attempt to predict the future in murky times, does violence to the core principle of antitrust law: to protect the United States' markets — and its market participants — from anticompetitive harm."
- Ines Ferré
Trending tickers on Tuesday
AMD (AMD) was the No. 1 trending ticker on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday with the chipmaker's stock trading at its highest level since 2021. Shares rose as much as 9% during the session following a series of bullish commentary from Wall Street analysts.
Barclays raised its 12-month price target on the stock to $200 from $120, maintaining an Overweight recommendation. Susquehanna analysts raised their price target on AMD to $170 from $130, reiterating a Positive rating.
Nvidia (NVDA) was the No. 2 trending ticker on Yahoo Finance, hitting an intraday record high of $568.35. The stock rose much as 3%, helping lift the Nasdaq (^IXIC) briefly into positive territory several times throughout the session.
Nvidia shares are up more than 13% year to date.
A Reuters report over the weekend showed that some Chinese entities, including state-backed AI institutes, had acquired the company's chips despite an export ban by the US government.
Boeing (BA) shares sank as much as 8%, dragging on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), after a downgrade to Hold from Buy by analysts at Wells Fargo and price target cut at Bank of America.
Boeing's 737–9 Ma fleet has come under scrutiny by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a door “plug” flew off an Alaska Airlines plane midair earlier this month. The FAA recently said the company's instructions to airlines on how to inspect the planes were inadequate.
- Ines Ferré
Stocks dip, Boeing falls 7%
US stocks were trading slighting lower during Tuesday's mid-session with energy and industrial-related stocks leading the declines.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down as much as 0.6%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was down 0.3% despite flipping into green territory temporarily earlier in the session.
The Energy Sector ETF (XLE) led the declines in the broader market, down 1.5%. The Industrial Select ETF (XLI) was also down more than 1%.
Boeing (BA) shares sank to a session low, sliding more than 7% following a Wells Fargo analyst downgrade amid increased scrutiny over the industrial giant's 737–9 Max fleet.
Semiconductor stocks rose, with Nvidia (NVDA) up more than 3%. AMD (AMD) also rose more than 9% to hit a 52-week high following a series of analyst price target increases.
Meanwhile the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) yield rose to sit above 4% following cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.
- Ines Ferré
Federal Reserve likely to cut rates this year, but won't be rushed: Waller
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that he believes the Fed will be able to cut interest rates this year as long as inflation doesn’t rebound and stay elevated.
As Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports, Waller cautioned the timing and actual number of decreases would depend on the data.
"With economic activity and labor markets in good shape and inflation coming down gradually to 2%, I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past," Waller said in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
Read more here.
- Ines Ferré
Lawmakers ink bipartisan tax deal to expand the child tax credit
A bipartisan duo announced a tax deal Tuesday that would combine an expansion of the child tax credit with long-sought provisions for the business world.
The bill crafted by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) is being dubbed the "Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024.".
The proposed legislation would permit larger families greater access to the child tax credit while also phasing in a refundable portion to gradually allow the poorest families to access the full current credit of $2,000.
As Yahoo Finance’s Ben Wershkul reports, the bill faces uncertain prospects of being enacted. But if it can find its way into law by the end of this month, it could even be felt during the upcoming tax filing season.
Read more here.
- Ines Ferré
Nasdaq turns positive as Nvidia stock gains
The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flirting around the flat line on Tuesday morning as tech and consumer discretionary stocks rose.
The tech-heavy index had opened 0.5% lower but erased those losses in the first hour of trading to turn positive. Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA), up more than 2%, led the recovery.
AMD stock (AMD) also rose more than 7% to hit a 52-week high.
Tesla (TSLA) shares turned positive during the session to gain roughly 1.5% by 10:30 AM Eastern.
- Ines Ferré
Boeing falls 5% on analyst downgrade
Boeing (BA) shares fell more than 5%, making the stock the biggest decliner on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) during the morning session, after a downgrade from Wells Fargo analysts.
The firm cut its stock rating recommendation to Hold from Buy and lowered its price target to $225 from $280.
The industrial giant's 737–9 Max fleet has come under increasing scrutiny by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a door “plug” flew off an Alaska Airlines plane midair earlier this month.
Last week the FAA said the company's instructions to airlines on how to inspect the planes were inadequate.
On Tuesday BofA analysts maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered their price target to $255 from $275 per share.
"Despite the recent issues, we believe BA has been making steady, if not slow, progress in addressing some of the internal shortfalls that led to its current situation," said the analysts.
- Ines Ferré
Stocks open lower to start shortened trading week
Stocks opened lower on Tuesday as more bank earnings rolled in.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined 0.4%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) led the declines, down roughly 0.2%.
Goldman Sachs (GS) shared wavered despite soaring profits in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley (MS) stock declined more than 3% after its fourth quarter profit was hit by a one time charge.
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were down more than 2% on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk said he wants about 25% of voting control over the electric vehicle giant.
“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” Musk wrote on an X post on Monday.
The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey out Tuesday morning showed activity plunged to its lowest level since May 2020 this month.
- Myles Udland
Manufacturing activity plunges in New York
A holiday-shortened trading week is kicking off with some terrible news on the manufacturing sector in New York.
The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey out Tuesday morning showed activity plunged to its lowest level since May 2020 this month.
The index, which measures the difference between respondents reporting higher or lower activity levels, fell to -43.7 in January. Economists had been expecting a reading in the negative single digits after the gauge hit -10.5 in December.
"While the survey's headline index has fluctuated in recent months, this outsized drop suggests January was a difficult month for New York manufacturers, with employment and hours worked also contracting," said Richard Deitz, economic research adviser at the NY Fed.
While not typically a market moving report — and a sample from just one region of the country — this reading from the NY Fed will likely add to fears from some investors that headline economic data is overstating the strength of the US economy as 2024 gets underway.
