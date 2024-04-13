Stock market today: Dow drops 475 points as Israel braces for potential attack from Iran
US stocks sold off on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping by nearly 500 points amid fears of a possible Iranian attack against Israel.
US intelligence reports indicated thata potential attack against Israel by Iran or its proxies was imminent within the next few days. The reports, which was confirmed by a US official, specified that a potential drone strike against Israel could target "possibly on Israeli soil" rather than Israeli interests outside of the country.
Such an attack would come shortly after Israel launched a missile strike that killed seven Iranian military personnel in Syria.
Fears of an escalation of tensions in the Middle East sent oil prices higher and bond yields lower.
Investors also digested the first batch of first-quarter earnings results, and they weren't impressed. Mega-banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all reported better than expected results, but saw significant sell-offs in their stocks, with JPMorgan falling more than 6%.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday:
S&P 500: 5,123.41, down 1.46%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,983.24, down 1.24 (-475.84 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 16,175.09, down 1.62%
Here's what else happened today:
Apple stock could surge nearly 30% as Wall Street underestimates its earnings power, according to a new note from Bank of America.
Sticky inflation means the Federal Reserve won't make its first interest rate cut until December, according to Bank of America.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Tesla needs to focus on its low-cost Model 2 vehicle if it wants its stock price to recover from a nasty sell-off.
On the inflation front, US import prices rose for the third month in a row in March, slightly above consensus estimates at 0.4% month-over-month. Nearly all of the increase in import prices has been driven by the recent surge in oil prices.
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped by 0.49% to $85.44 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 0.48% to $90.17 a barrel.
Gold fell 0.57% to $2,359.40 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 6 basis points to 4.52%.
Bitcoin declined by 4.50% to $66,874.
