Stock market today: Dow falls after PPI inflation data, tech leads Nasdaq higher

US stocks wobbled on Thursday after a cooler-than-expected reading on producer prices helped soothe investor worries stemmed by Wednesday's surprise uptick in consumer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, coming off a rout that saw the gauges drop about 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained roughly 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) traded around 4.57% after surging to touch its highest level since November on Wednesday.

The Producer Price Index in March rose 0.2% from the previous month, a lower rate of growth than economists had forecast. Year-over-year growth of 2.1% was also below estimates. However, that annual growth represented the fastest jump in producer prices in nearly a year.

Stocks pulled back and bond yields soared after a hotter-than-expected March CPI report prompted investors to reassess expectations for Federal Reserve policy. The market is now pricing in just two rate cuts in 2024, to come later in the year than foreseen. A handful of analysts believe no cuts or even a hike may be possible, depending on how economic data shape up.

Across the pond, the European Central Bank held rates steady at record highs but gave a clear signal that rate cuts were on the way.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards.

Another headwind, rising oil prices, returned to the fore amid growing worries about a potential attack on Israel by Iran forces. Crude futures slipped but stayed near six-month highs, with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) trading a tad below $86 per barrel, while Brent (BZ=F) stayed above $90.

Against that backdrop, hopes are that first-quarter corporate results can provide momentum to stocks, given limited signs that high borrowing costs are slowing earnings. As reports trickle in, investors are bracing for quarterly updates from some of America's biggest banks, including JPMorgan (JPM), to usher in the season in earnest on Friday.