Stock market today: Dow falls after PPI inflation data, tech leads Nasdaq higher

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) traded around 4.57% after surging to touch its highest level since November on Wednesday.
The Producer Price Index in March rose 0.2% from the previous month, a lower rate of growth than economists had forecast. Year-over-year growth of 2.1% was also below estimates. However, that annual growth represented the fastest jump in producer prices in nearly a year.
Stocks pulled back and bond yields soared after a hotter-than-expected March CPI report prompted investors to reassess expectations for Federal Reserve policy. The market is now pricing in just two rate cuts in 2024, to come later in the year than foreseen. A handful of analysts believe no cuts or even a hike may be possible, depending on how economic data shape up.
Another headwind, rising oil prices, returned to the fore amid growing worries about a potential attack on Israel by Iran forces. Crude futures slipped but stayed near six-month highs, with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) trading a tad below $86 per barrel, while Brent (BZ=F) stayed above $90.
Against that backdrop, hopes are that first-quarter corporate results can provide momentum to stocks, given limited signs that high borrowing costs are slowing earnings. As reports trickle in, investors are bracing for quarterly updates from some of America's biggest banks, including JPMorgan (JPM), to usher in the season in earnest on Friday.
Live9 updates
Josh Schafer
Latest data shows investors should be ready for 'inflation volatility'
A hotter-than-expected consumer prices reading sent markets into a tizzy on Wednesday as investors pushed back expectations for interest rate cuts amid fears inflation's decline may be slowing.
On Thursday, wholesale price increases told a slightly different story. The latest Producer Price Index (PPI) showed core prices, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% month-over-month in March, down from a 0.3% increase seen in February.
"After another sizzling CPI report, producer prices offer some relief for Fed officials who may view the recent price reports as too hot to consider rate cuts in the immediate future," Oxford Economics US economist Matthew Martin wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
To Charles Schwab senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon, the conflicting data from the last two days provides a clear takeaway for investors.
"Volatile inflation is the reality for the next several years," Gordon told Yahoo Finance. "One month you go back into, you know, core goods inflation, the next month, meaning March you go back into core goods deflation, and everybody's pointing at these different drivers of what was what was sending inflation higher each month."
He added: "In terms of positioning for that, it tends to, all else equal , be more supportive o the value oriented parts of the market."
Shares of the clothes-rental platform soared during Thursday's trading session after the company shared an upbeat outlook for the year ahead. Rent the Runway stated that 2024 to be a "milestone" year for the company's financials.
The clothing rental retailer plans to break even and free cash flow this year.
Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy is finally going all in on generative AI. In his annual letter to shareholders on Thursday, the Amazon chief said the technology is the company’s next major product opportunity, up there with Marketplace, Prime, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Jassy also laid out why Amazon is uniquely positioned to thrive in the age of generative AI, explaining how the company has all of the pieces in place to be the go-to tech firm for both enterprise customers’ and consumers’ generative AI needs.
Amazon shares were on track for a record close on Thursday. The stock surpassed its highest close of $186.57, registered in July 2021 .
Nvidia stock up 2%, helps keep Nasdaq in green territory
Nvidia (NVDA) stock gained more than 2% on Thursday. Shares of the AI chipmaker helped maintain the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) in green territory while the other major averages wavered.
Nvidia shares rose after analysts at Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to $1,100 from $850. The firm maintained a Strong Buy rating on the AI darling.
Other chip-related names like Broadcom (AVGO) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) also gained during Thursday's session.
The major averages were mixed on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite up 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped as much as 0.5%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded just below the flatline.
Ines Ferré
Oil retreats despite concerns of escalating tensions in Middle East
Oil fell on Thursday despite worries of escalating tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures retreated almost 1% to trade below $86 per per barrel while Brent (BZ=F), the International benchmark price, hovered below $90 per barrel.
On Wednesday crude spiked amid a report that the US and its allies believe an attack on Israeli targets by Iran or its proxies is imminent.
“Near term, look for the nervous trade to continue as all eyes will be on Iran’s intentions of escalating Geopolitical events and what Israel’s retaliation would possibly be,” Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
WTI is up 18% year-to-date, while Brent is up 17% during the same period.
Ines Ferré
Fed's Williams still expects rate cuts 'starting this year' despite 'bumps along the way'
New York Fed president John Williams offered some reassurances to investors a day after another hot inflation reading spooked markets, saying it will make sense to cut rates gradually "starting this year" if the economy proceeds as expected.
"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2 percent, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we’ve seen in some recent inflation readings," he said in a new speech delivered Thursday morning.
Stocks tick higher following wholesale inflation data
Stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, reversing earlier pre-market losses after a cooler-than-expected reading on producer prices helped calm concerns of reaccelerating inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded near the flatline while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2% coming off a rout that saw the gauges drop about 1% in the prior session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.5%.
The Producer Price Index for last month rose 0.2% from the previous month, a lower rate of growth than economists had forecast.
"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2 percent, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we’ve seen in some recent inflation readings," he said in a speech on Thursday morning.
Brian Sozzi
Amazon shareholder letter read-through to Nvidia
The last thing Nvidia (NVDA) bulls watching their favorite stock enter correction territory this week want to see is Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy's annual shareholder letter that dropped this morning.
I found Jassy's comments on Amazon building its own AI chips very fascinating.
"To date, virtually all the leading foundation models have been trained on Nvidia chips, and we continue to offer the broadest collection of Nvidia instances of any provider. That said, supply has been scarce and cost remains an issue as customers scale their models and applications. Customers have asked us to push the envelope on price-performance for AI chips, just as we have with Graviton for generalized CPU chips. As a result, we’ve built custom AI training chips (named Trainium) and inference chips (named Inferentia). In 2023, we announced second versions of our Trainium and Inferentia chips, which are both meaningfully more price-performant than their first versions and other alternatives. This past fall, leading foundation model-maker, Anthropic, announced it would use Trainium and Inferentia to build, train, and deploy its future foundation models. We already have several customers using our AI chips, including Anthropic, Airbnb, Hugging Face, Qualtrics, Ricoh, and Snap.
Yesterday was one of those shock moments in markets.
We have all lived through worse sessions for stocks and seen more eye-opening economic reports, so it wasn’t shocking in that context. It was just that investors were caught off guard by the inflationary CPI report, and they sold stocks because everyone else was selling and saying to sell.
Some calm has returned to markets this morning, but futures are still under pressure and nervousness is in the air ahead of the PPI report.
A new survey of US investors out of JP Morgan also isn't bolstering sentiment on the Street. You can see below that investor appetite to own stocks has fallen sharply as rate cut hopes have been dialed back.
U.S. producer prices rose rose in March from a year earlier at the fastest pace in nearly a year, but the gain was less than economists expected. The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressure before it reaches consumers — rose 2.1% last month from March 2023 , biggest year-over-year jump since April 2023. The slightly better-than-expected producer price reading came as something of a relief, arriving a day after the Labor Department reported that consumer price inflation was surprisingly hot last month.
(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies and stocks fell Thursday as faster-than-expected US inflation reported the day before continued to weigh on the market.Most Read from BloombergUS Sees Imminent Missile Strike on Israel by Iran, ProxiesVietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion FraudUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsRussia Destroys Largest Power Plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv RegionChinese Cement Maker Halted After 99% Crash in 15 MinutesThe MSCI index f
In a significant escalation of its retaliatory measures against “unfriendly” states amid heightened geopolitical tensions, Russia has seized assets of the agricultural holdings company AgroTerra Group. The move, announced on April 8, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the agricultural sector and raised concerns over food security and international trade relations. President Vladimir Putin’s decree places Dutch-registered firms AgroTerra Investments B.V. and AgroTerra Holdings B.V. under the “temp
While the political and social pressures in the energy sector all point toward renewable power sources, a new note from Barclays indicates that the real action lies in the oil sector, with exploration and production (E&P) as a particular bright spot. The firm’s thesis is supported by an underlying fact: that oil and natural gas will remain our key energy resources. However, it rests mostly on some key features of the oil companies. Covering the energy sector, the firm’s analyst, Betty Jiang, not
The stock market today transitioned into seesaw action during the first 2-1/2 hours of trading, as the Nasdaq composite, up nearly 0.7%, led the upside. Nvidia staged a follow-on buy point. Chip shares led the upside; enterprise software firms traded mixed.
All this begs the question, is Nvidia a buy now? Nvidia appears to be forming a base and the next possible entry could be 967.66 or 974. A clear base with a proper breakout would make Nvidia a buy again.