Stock market today: Dow hits fresh record as stocks close mixed before key inflation update

US stocks ended mixed on Monday after the S&P 500 index notched a historic close in the prior session, as investors prepared for the first key inflation update of the year and the next wave of earnings reports.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed just below the flat line after a record-setting week that saw the benchmark end above 5,000 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained around 0.3% to hit a fresh record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2% to hit another record on Monday before paring gains. British semiconductor designer Arm (ARM) also surged to a new record, extending its rally from last week.
Stocks have gained as the market embraces a clutch of better-than-expected corporate results, with big tech names driving the lion's share. Eyes are on the next batch of quarterly reports, with John Deere (DE), Coca-Cola (KO), Airbnb (ABNB), and Kraft Heinz (KHC) serving as highlights on the docket in the coming days.
But the week will bring a new challenge to the rally, with the January reading of the Consumer Price Index due Tuesday. The CPI report will give investors their first insight into how cool inflation is running in 2024 and, alongside an update on consumer spending, will set expectations for the timing and pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.
Traders have scaled back bets on a March rate cut as a stream of warnings from cautious Fed officials ring in their ears. Monday brings more Fedspeak, with regional presidents Michelle Bowman, Tom Barkin, and Neel Kashkari scheduled to appear.
Live11 updates
Ines Ferré
Dow hits fresh record ahead of key inflation print
US stocks closed the session mixed on Monday but Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hit a new record, up 0.3% as investors prepared for the first key inflation update of the year and the next wave of earnings reports.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) ended the session slightly below the flatline after a record-setting week that saw the benchmark end above 5,000 for the first time.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) wavered during the session to close down 0.3%.
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2% to hit another record on Monday before paring gains. British semiconductor designer Arm (ARM) also surged to a new record, extending its rally from last week.
Dani Romero
JPMorgan upgrades Lowe's stock on DIY optimism
Lowe’s (LOW) stock rallied 3% Monday on an upgrade from JPMorgan analysts, who said declining mortgage rates will likely create more demand for home-renovation projects.
Analyst Christopher Horvers upped his sell-side rating on LOW stock to Overweight from Neutral, while raising its price target to $265 from $210.
The market is expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, which would feed into mortgage rates moving lower as well, JPMorgan explained. Lower rates would boost sales in the existing home market.
"While we continue to think that the rebound will be partly muted by the locked-in mortgage rate dynamic, the sheer potential magnitude of such a recovery suggests a strong acceleration in trends against arguably low consensus expectations," Horvers wrote.
He added that “this churn could propel DIY as home sellers do small upgrades and new buyers buy a new set of basic items when they move in (e.g., garbage cans, flower pots, shades!)."
Still, Horvers expects LOW to guide for this year “conservatively."
"We believe it is widely expected that LOW will guide somewhere in the $12.00-$12.50 [EPS] range for 2024 to clear the decks," he wrote.
Lowe’s is expected to release fourth quarter earnings at the end of the month.
As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports, the focus on the grocery store has been especially keen from the White House, with President Joe Biden and his aides discussing everything from the price of chicken wings to the size of a bag of chips in recent days.
GM confirms Equinox EV to start at $34,995, range of 319 miles
GM’s (GM) Chevrolet finally offered up more details on pricing for its upcoming Equinox electric vehicle. As Pras Subramanian reports, the company will indeed target the lower end of the market, which has had very few offerings.
Chevrolet has confirmed that dealer ordering is expected to start soon, Chevy says the entry level Equinox EV in 1LT FWD (front wheel drive) trim will start at $34,995, with availability in the fall. Destination fees: an additional $1,395, however.
GM also said it expects the Equinox EV to have an EPA 319 miles of range (FWD).
Nvidia's (NVDA) market cap has eclipsed valuations for Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) as shares of the chipmaker extended to new all-time highs on Monday.
The stock has gained more than 50% year-to-date, reaching an intraday record of $746.11 per share.
Nvidia's market cap touched $1.83 billion dollars on Monday, surpassing Amazon's $1.80 billion. The chipmaker is narrowly bigger than Alphabet's almost $1.82 billion market cap.
Ines Ferré
Arm stock surges 30% as it extends rally on AI prospects
Arm Holdings (ARM) stock surged more than 30% on Monday, extending last week's rally of more than 60% after the Britchip designer issued better than expected revenue guidance.
Investors are betting that the company is well positioned to benefit from the AI boom.
The stock is up 100% since last Wednesday when Arm's quarterly results were released.
"Arm’s licensing revenue was supported by increasing demand for new technology driven by all things AI," said the company in its latest shareholder letter.
Jared Blikre
Forget Microsoft and Apple, the race for $2 trillion is on for Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia
Microsoft (MSFT) may have claimed the top spot from Apple (AAPL) Friday for the all-time highest market cap ($3,124,869,988,352), but both companies are slightly in the red today.
Another interesting race is emerging for third place among Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA). Despite a more-than-respectable 6% gain so far this month for Alphabet, blistering returns from Amazon (up 12%) and Nvidia (up 17%) suggest one of the latter two may become the third US public company to hit $2 trillion in valuation. (Alphabet rallied just shy of this mark in November 2021.)
Nvidia now accounts for over one quarter (26%) of the S&P 500's increase in market cap this year, though the stock only accounts for 4% of the benchmark index's weight.
Ines Ferré
Stocks edge higher after S&P 500's record setting week
Stocks edged higher mid-morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) up 0.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also rose 0.3%.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2% following a record-setting week that saw the benchmark end above 5,000 for the first time ever.
Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rose to another record high on Monday, up 2%. Airbnb (ABNB) stock rose 4% ahead of the house-sharing platform's quarterly results slated for Tuesday.
Ines Ferré
Diamondback stock jumps 8% on merger deal
Diamondback Energy (FANG) jumped more than 8% on Monday after the oil and gas producer announced it will acquire privately held Endeavor Energy for $26 billion in a cash and stock deal.
The consolidation move among the two companies headquartered across the street from each other in Midland, Texas follows a string of recent tie-ups in the space.
The deal is "logical," Ed Hirs, economist and energy fellow at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance. "It will certainly give the combined companies some savings."
The merger announcement says the combined company will scale to838,000 net acres with a production of816,000 barrels of oil and gas per day.
Operations would break even with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) at under $40 per barrel. WTI is currently trading above $76 per barrel.
Ines Ferré
Stocks steady after S&P 500's record-setting week
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) opened near the flatline on Monday, following a record-setting week that saw the benchmark end above 5,000 for the first time ever.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) broadly traded steady.
Energy, Real Estate, and Materials were among the sectors eking out gains on Monday. Technology and Healthcare stocks dipped slightly.
Some pilots at Spirit Airlines are worried and scouring for other opportunities after a U.S. judge last month blocked the low-cost air carrier's proposed merger with competitor JetBlue Airways, throwing its future into doubt. Spirit pilots, recruiters and industry sources told Reuters that the ruling has led to increased job applications at other places of employment. Spirit Chief Financial Officer Scott Haralson last week said the company was looking into "right sizing" its labor costs, adding to the uneasiness.
The investment is Stellantis' third in an EDM manufacturing facility after Tremery-Metz in France and Kokomo, Indiana in the United States. Additionally, Stellantis is increasing 2024 production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles at its facility in Mirafiori Complex, Italy. The expansion at the Szentgotthard plant, which currently builds internal combustion engines for Stellantis vehicles, will include machining key components and final assembly and testing of 3-in-1 EDMs.
Jazwares, the Berkshire Hathaway-owned maker of the popular Squishmallows plush toys, sued Build-A-Bear Workshop on Monday, calling its new Skoosherz plush toy line "knockoffs" that infringed its intellectual property rights.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. federal budget deficit fell sharply in January to $22 billion as receipts hit a record for that month, partly because tax refunds fell after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) cleared a backlog of pandemic-delayed tax returns, the Treasury Department said on Monday. Outlays for the month grew 3% to $499 billion, while receipts jumped 7% to $477 billion. For the first four months of the fiscal year, the deficit rose $72 billion, or 16%, to $532 billion as costs to service the national debt rose, as did outlays for Social Security, Medicare and military programs.
According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Amazon (AMZN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- American consumers are paying more at the gasoline pump, and that trend looks likely to continue as futures rally.Most Read from BloombergPentagon Chief Austin in Critical Care for Bladder IssueS&P 500 Rally Hits a Wall in Run-Up to CPI Report: Markets WrapOnce-Bitten Europe Is Better Prepared for Trump’s NATO TiradesTrump Says There’s ‘No Way’ Taylor Swift Can Endorse BidenNew York gasoline futures traded as high as $2.37 a gallon on Monday and are hovering near the highest in mo
The Nasdaq Composite gave back earlier gains and turned negative in Monday afternoon trading, falling below the threshold needed to set its first record close since November 2021. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% as of 2:17 p.m., while the S&P 500 was flat. Sevens Report Research's Tom Essaye told Barron's that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released median inflation expectations from its January survey that were unchanged at the one- and five-year ahead horizons.
(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have come more in line with the Federal Reserve’s trajectory for the upcoming easing cycle. Strategists at Citigroup Inc. say what’s missing now is traders hedging the risk of a very brief easing cycle followed by rate increases shortly thereafter.Most Read from BloombergPentagon Chief Austin in Critical Care for Bladder IssueS&P 500 Rally Hits a Wall in Run-Up to CPI Report: Markets WrapOnce-Bitten Europe Is Better Prepared for Trump’s NATO TiradesTrump Says There’s
Warren Buffett shared a look into a conversation with Steve Jobs about Apple Inc.'s financial strategy during a 2012 appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” In the "Ask Warren" segment, Buffett said, “It was an interesting conversation because I hadn’t talked to him in a long time. He said, ‘We’ve got all this cash. What should we do with it?’ So we went over the alternatives. It was kind of interesting.” This dialogue between two titans of industry sheds light on the decision-making process at one o