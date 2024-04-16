Stock market today: Dow jumps 200 points as earnings roll in

I just had a good post earnings chat with BNY Mellon (BK) CEO Robin Vince (they reported this morning, stock up 2% pre-market).

Appreciated his thoughts on rates and markets to me (below. I took them as inflationary!

“As I think about the path of interest rates, there are a few things that are going on in the world. Clearly, we've got geopolitical risks that are out there and just today the potential escalation of the ongoing [Israel/Iran] conflict – that's certainly a risk. We've got consistently, relatively high inflation in the US and that's clearly a bit of a risk. So that brings into some question the path of interest rates. We've got fiscal challenges in the US and the continued [high] amount of issuance of US Treasuries from a volumes point of view. That can be quite good for our business, but as a citizen and a taxpayer, you have to worry a little bit about the path of debt sustainability in the United States. So there's a lot going on.

Now, I'll give you the flip side as well because what we see is really strong, underlying underpinnings for the US economy and it's not to say that we won't have a correction at some point in the stock market – that could well happen. It's not to say we couldn't have a recession at some point. That's kind of inevitable at some point in time. But when you look at the advantages that the US has right now, it's got a lot of significant advantages on a relative basis in the world. It's a great destination for investment. You can hear that from CEOs internationally. You can see it from investors putting their money into the United States, you can see the performance of the stock market, and there are a lot of tailwinds that are coming into the markets right now. So I would say it's a place you have to be prepared for all eventualities. Could we see the Fed stay on hold, maybe. Could we see the Fed cut rates this year? Probably. Could we see the Fed hike rates? Not impossible. You got to be prepared, but at the same time, the underlying direction of travel for the US is pretty positive.”