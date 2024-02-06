Stock market today: Dow leads gains as stocks rise amid earnings surge

US stocks ended Tuesday's session in the green as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led gains, rising about 0.3%.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) followed suit, climbing roughly 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) erased earlier session losses heading into the close to finish in green figures.

The moves come as investors continued to debate the possibility of interest rate cuts, along with a fresh batch of quarterly results.

A rally in stocks hit the buffers on Monday as the market took on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's repeated warnings that the Federal Reserve will move cautiously on policy, disappointing those betting on early rate cuts.

In earnings, Spotify (SPOT) shares jumped after the music streamer's strong guidance, while Eli Lilly's (LLY) stock popped after the company's 2024 profit forecast topped estimates.

Shares of regional bank New York Community Bank (NYCB) fell more than 22% as investor fears over the health of the commercial real estate lender continue to roil the sector.

Meanwhile, investors also digested comments from a handful of Fed officials

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said in a speech on Tuesday that "it would be a mistake to move rates down too soon or too quickly without sufficient evidence that inflation was on a sustainable and timely path back to 2%."

Still, if the economy improves as expected, Mester believes the Fed, "will gain that confidence later this year, and then we can begin moving rates down."

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said recent inflation data has been surprisingly positive but that the Federal Reserve is "not all the way there yet" when it comes to tackling higher prices.