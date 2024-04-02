Stock market today: Dow sinks more than 400 points, yields rise to 2024 highs

US stocks sank on Tuesday as healthcare insurers tumbled and investors faced the chance that an interest rate cut will come later than hoped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped about 1.1%, or more than 400 points, setting the blue-chip index back from a bid to reach the key 40,000 level. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed about 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the declines, sliding roughly 1.2%.

US bonds continued to struggle, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury (^TNX) rose to around 4.36%, hovering at its highest levels of 2024.

Stocks have made a lackluster start to the second quarter after racking up a string of records in the first months of 2024. Hotter-than-expected manufacturing readings, which came alongside increases in prices paid, have given weight to growing doubts the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the first half of the year as the US economy shows surprising resilience.

In economic news, the new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed job openings were marginally higher in February while hiring ticked up slightly.

A pullback in health insurer stocks came after US regulators surprised the industry by failing to boost payments for private Medicare plans as usual. Humana (HUM) shares fell about 14%, while CVS (CVS) shed almost 8%.

In single stock moves, Tesla (TSLA) stock stumbled more than 5% after the company delivered fewer cars than expected in the first quarter.