Stock market today: Nasdaq falls ahead of Alphabet, Microsoft earnings

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the afternoon losses on Tuesday as investors await Microsoft to kick off Big Tech results as earnings season roars into gear.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded flat after Monday's winning session lifted the benchmark to another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) reversed earlier losses to inch up about 0.1%.
The "Magnificent Seven" tech megacaps — apart from Tesla (TSLA) — are expected to do much of the heavy lifting for the S&P 500 this earnings season after powering the recent stock rally. Investors will scour Microsoft's (MSFT) report for signs of more payoff from its vast investments in AI. Results from Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) are also due after the bell on Tuesday, while Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) are on Thursday's docket.
General Motors (GM) led out the flood of earnings Tuesday with results that handily beat expectations for sales and revenue in a fourth quarter marked by strikes. GM shares jumped about 7% in midday trading.
JetBlue, Spirit seek expedited appeal of blocked merger
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) are filing for an expedited appeal of a court ruling that blocked their $3.8 billion merger.
Shares of Spirit rose nearly 4% in early trading while JetBlue fell 6%.
"The appeal is a formality of what investors already expected," Seaport Research Partners analyst Dan McKenzie told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday following the news.
"I think the airlines have a really good case," he said, noting both JetBlue and Spirit are not profitable airlines. "The airlines that perform best are the airlines that are the most profitable. ...When you're losing money it's very hard to provide a competitive product."
Looking ahead, McKenzie said JetBlue will likely rely on its strong presence in the New York City and Florida markets, but that the airline will ultimately survive.
"JetBlue losses are narrow enough that they can reverse those," he said. Still, the company is "having to reinvent itself and that's proven to be a really painful process in the near-term."
Consumer confidence hits highest level since Dec. 2021
In a busy week for the stock market, early readings on the economy are showing continued signs of resilience.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence came in at a reading of 114.8 in January, up from 108 last month and in line with economists expectations. It marked the highest reading for the index since December 2021.
Elsewhere in economic data, the the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, released Tuesday revealed the US labor market ended December with 9.03 million job openings, an increase from the 8.93 seen last month and above Wall Street estimates for 8.8 million.
The print marks a noted a reversal from November's report which had shown fewer openings and signs of the "better balance" between supply and demand that Fed chair Jerome Powell has often mentioned.
Stocks take breather
US stocks opened moderately lower on Tuesday — just ahead of a slew of Big Tech earnings.
GM (GM) reported top and bottom line beats for the fourth quarter, and issued 2024 full-year profit guidance that matched its initial forecast for 2023, as the company looks to shake off the effects of the UAW strike and recalibrate its electric vehicle rollout, which the company admits has "created some uncertainty."
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. slipped 2% on Tuesday after the influential technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that the company is expecting lower demand for iPhones in 2024. Most Read from BloombergMusk Says First Neuralink Patient Received Implant in BrainTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetUPS to Cut 12,000 Jobs, Bring Workers in Five Days a WeekBlackstone Is Building a $25 Billion Empire of Power-Hungry Data CentersTrump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual
American Airlines was sued on Monday in a proposed class action by two customers who said the carrier stripped them of 1.1 million frequent flier miles after they doubled up on credit cards offering mileage bonuses. Ari and Shanna Nachison said American wrongly accused them of fraud for opening multiple AAdvantage accounts, with cards issued under co-branding arrangements with Citibank and Barclays. The Los Gatos, California residents said that while some card applications prevented multiple mileage bonuses within a 48-month period, theirs did not, and it remained unclear why American closed their accounts in early 2020.
If you use a computer, your data likely got leaked in what researchers have called the mother of all data breaches. Twenty brands have had over 100 billion leaked records, with the largest being Tencent's 1.5 billion. Brands more familiar to Western consumers such as LinkedIn, X, Venmo, Canva, Apollo and Adobe have also been hit. Cybernews Head of Security Research Mantas Sasnauskas summed up the scale of the shocking breach, saying "Probably the majority of the population have been affected." W
Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., acknowledged one of his biggest financial blunders in buying Dexter Shoe Co. in 1993. Dexter, a Maine-based shoemaker, was initially perceived as a thriving business. Buffett remarked in his 2014 letter to shareholders that he had made many mistakes but one stood out as being particularly bad. Buffett wrote, “Even with Charlie's blueprint, I have made plenty of mistakes since Waumbec. The most gruesome was Dexter Shoe.
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service plans to cut 12,000 jobs and explore strategic options for Coyote, its volatile trucking brokerage business, after the world's largest parcel delivery company forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street's target. Shares of Atlanta-based UPS tumbled 8% to $145.32 on the New York Stock Exchange amid weak demand from its retail, manufacturing and high tech customers. The company plans to cut $1 billion in costs as it comes off a "difficult and disappointing" year, when volume, revenue and operating profit declined in all of its business segments, UPS CEO Carol Tome said on a conference call with analysts.
UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply. The contract includes pay raises for full- and part-time union workers, the creation of 7,500 full-time jobs and the filling of 22,500 open positions, allowing more part-timers to transition to full-time. On a conference call Tuesday morning, CEO Carol Tome said that by reducing the company's headcount UPS will realize $1 billion in cost savings.