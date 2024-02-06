Stock market today: Nasdaq slips, Dow gains amid fresh earnings surge

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped about 0.2% on Tuesday as investors continued to debate the possibility of interest rate cuts, along with a fresh batch of quarterly results.

By late afternoon trading, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed about 3%.

A rally in stocks hit the buffers on Monday as the market took on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's repeated warnings that the Federal Reserve will move cautiously on policy, disappointing those betting on early rate cuts.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether Tuesday's corporate results can help jump-start a return to gains for stocks.

In the early going, Spotify (SPOT) shares jumped after the music streamer's strong guidance, while Eli Lilly's (LLY) stock popped after the company's 2024 profit forecast topped estimates. Ford (F) is expected to report after the market close.

Meanwhile, investors are also digesting comments from a handful of Fed officials.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said in a speech on Tuesday that "it would be a mistake to move rates down too soon or too quickly without sufficient evidence that inflation was on a sustainable and timely path back to 2%."

Still, if the economy improves as expected, she believes the Fed "will gain that confidence later this year, and then we can begin moving rates down."

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said recent inflation data has been surprisingly positive but that the Federal Reserve is "not all the way there yet" when it comes to tackling higher prices.