Stock market today: S&P 500 futures edge up as Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, Lennar rise

Stock futures edged higher in early trades, as investors await US inflation numbers on Thursday.

Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, and Lennar were among stocks making the biggest moves premarket.

Bitcoin dropped for a second day, while 10-year bond yields and oil prices were little changed.

US stock futures edged up in Wednesday's early trades, as markets awaited the fresh inflation figures due later this week.

S&P 500 stocks making the biggest moves in premarket trading included Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, Nvidia, and Lennar Corporation.

Markets overview

Futures on the S&P 500 equity index were up 0.14% at 4,799.25 as of 5.25 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.4% to 16,891.5.

European stocks were little changed and the dollar was in a defensive mode as investors looked forward to US consumer-price data, which may provide fresh insights on the Federal Reserve's thinking on interest rates.

The Dollar Index — which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies — is still 1% up for January, after declining in each of the past two months.

Bitcoin declined for a second day, falling 1% to $45,627, adding to Tuesday's 1.9% drop. Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude trading at $77.47 per barrel.

Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 3.99%.

Top movers

Here are some of the biggest premarket movers among S&P 500 stocks:

Intuitive Surgical: The surgical robot maker climbed almost 5% to $346.61 in early trades after reporting better-than-expected results. It projected fourth-quarter revenues of $1.93 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates for about $1.87 billion.

Match Group: The owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge added to its gains from Tuesday, following reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had taken a stake worth about $1 billion. Shares were up 2.5% to $40.

Lennar Corporation: The stock gained after the home construction firm said it will increase its annual dividend payout by 50 cents to $2 a share. The shares rose 2.1% in premarket trading to $151.25.

Nvidia: The best-performing S&P 500 stock of last year made modest gains in Wednesday's early trades, after announcing plans to unveil new chipsets. The shares were up 1.1% at $537.48.

Etsy: The e-commerce company led declines in premarket trades, with the stock slipping 1.9% to $75.33.

Read the original article on Business Insider