Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,788.78
    +32.28 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,723.11
    +197.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,992.07
    +134.36 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.27
    +2.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.25
    -0.99 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.60
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0340
    +0.0150 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2744
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6530
    +1.2500 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,440.01
    -441.79 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.76
    -32.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    34,441.72
    +678.54 (+2.01%)
     

Stock market today: S&P 500 futures edge up as Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, Lennar rise

Anil Varma
·2 min read
Stock market today: S&P 500 futures edge up as Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, Lennar rise

  • Stock futures edged higher in early trades, as investors await US inflation numbers on Thursday.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, and Lennar were among stocks making the biggest moves premarket.

  • Bitcoin dropped for a second day, while 10-year bond yields and oil prices were little changed.

US stock futures edged up in Wednesday's early trades, as markets awaited the fresh inflation figures due later this week.

S&P 500 stocks making the biggest moves in premarket trading included Intuitive Surgical, Match Group, Nvidia, and Lennar Corporation.

Markets overview

  • Futures on the S&P 500 equity index were up 0.14% at 4,799.25 as of 5.25 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.4% to 16,891.5.

  • European stocks were little changed and the dollar was in a defensive mode as investors looked forward to US consumer-price data, which may provide fresh insights on the Federal Reserve's thinking on interest rates.

  • The Dollar Index — which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies — is still 1% up for January, after declining in each of the past two months.

  • Bitcoin declined for a second day, falling 1% to $45,627, adding to Tuesday's 1.9% drop. Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude trading at $77.47 per barrel.

  • Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 3.99%.

Top movers

Here are some of the biggest premarket movers among S&P 500 stocks:

  • Intuitive Surgical: The surgical robot maker climbed almost 5% to $346.61 in early trades after reporting better-than-expected results. It projected fourth-quarter revenues of $1.93 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates for about $1.87 billion.

  • Match Group: The owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge added to its gains from Tuesday, following reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had taken a stake worth about $1 billion. Shares were up 2.5% to $40.

  • Lennar Corporation: The stock gained after the home construction firm said it will increase its annual dividend payout by 50 cents to $2 a share. The shares rose 2.1% in premarket trading to $151.25.

  • Nvidia: The best-performing S&P 500 stock of last year made modest gains in Wednesday's early trades, after announcing plans to unveil new chipsets. The shares were up 1.1% at $537.48.

  • Etsy: The e-commerce company led declines in premarket trades, with the stock slipping 1.9% to $75.33.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement