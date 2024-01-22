Advertisement
Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow trade at record high as stock rally continues

Karen Friar
·Editor

US stocks inched higher on Monday to put the S&P 500 on track for another record high, as investors became more upbeat about the health of the economy and looked to coming earnings for signs of an AI boom for techs.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2% after the index notched its first record close since January 2022 on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added as much as 0.7% to touch a fresh intraday high before paring some of those gains. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped 0.3%.

An AI-fueled surge in tech shares has helped pull stocks out of their early-2024 doldrums, bringing the major indexes into positive territory for January. Given that, quarterly results from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) later this week will be closely watched, as how tech earnings perform could well indicate where the market heads in the short term.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve officials whose comments have buffeted stocks will stay quiet ahead of policymakers' next meeting on Jan. 30. But readings on GDP and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the week could shed light on the debate that has been driving markets: when the Fed will pivot to cutting interest rates.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

In individual stocks, Boeing (BA) came under more pressure after the FAA urged airlines to carry out checks on another class of 737 jet that uses the same door plugs as on the MAX 9 that suffered a midair blowout.

Meanwhile, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) shares sank as much as 22% Monday. The agricultural trading giant has placed its CFO on leave and delayed the release of its fourth quarter and 2023 earnings results amid an investigation into its accounting practices.

7 updates
  • Ines Ferré

    Oil rises after Ukraine drone strikes reportedly disrupt Russian fuel facilities

    Oil futures rallied on Monday after Ukraine drones reportedly struck Russian fuel facilities on the Baltic coast, raising concerns of supply disruptions.

    West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude surged as high as 2% to trade around $75 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude oil, the international benchmark, was up more than 1.5%, nearing $80 per barrel.

    A drone attack reportedly carried out by Ukraine shut down a plant that supplied fuel to the Russian army. The strike occurred near Russia's oil-export terminals.

    "The expectation is that 700,000 barrels per day will be postponed until the [Russian] terminal can be repaired. If this remains for many weeks, it could be a major positive to prices," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial said in a note on Monday.

  • Ines Ferré

    Trump-tied SPAC surges 30% after DeSantis drops out of race

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take Donald Trump's media firm public, jumped as much as 30% on Monday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the republican primary race for President.

    DeSanits has endorsed Trump as the next Republican nominee to run against President Joe Biden.

    DWAC has been on an upward trend since Trump won the Iowa caucus and contenders started to drop out. Nikki Hailey now remains as the main rival bidding for the Republican nominee slot.

    DWAC stock hasn't been this volatile since 2022, when shareholders extended the blank check company's deadline to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Digital World Acquisition has struggled to close the merger amid delays and investigations from the Department of Justice and regulators.

  • Ines Ferré

    Dow Jones hits fresh highs led by Goldman, Apple, Amgen

    Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added more than 200 points to touch a fresh intraday high on Monday.

    Among the largest advancers, tech giant Apple shares (AAPL) rose 2% before paring back gains. Healthcare company Amgen (AMGN) hit a record high of $311.45. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares also rose 2% to hit 52-week highs during the session.

    Meanwhile the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained as much as 0.5% after the index notched its first record close since January 2022 on Friday.

    Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) touched fresh all-time highs during the session before giving up those gains to hug the flatline mid-morning. Social media platform Meta (META) also climbed to touch record levels.

  • Ines Ferré

    SolarEdge stock gains as company announces job cuts

    SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) gained as much as 7% on Monday after the company announced it will cut about 16% of its workforce.

    The reduction will impact roughly 900 employees as the solar technology company aims to reduce costs.

    “We have made a very difficult, but necessary decision to implement a workforce reduction and other cost-cutting measures in order to align our cost structure with the rapidly changing market dynamics,” SolarEdge CEO Zvi Lando said in a statement.

    Renewable energy related stocks have been on a downtrend as higher interest rates have made money borrowing more expensive at a time when labor and material costs remain elevated.

    Investors may be betting that going green will take longer and require more capital than anticipated.

    SolarEdge shares are down about 18% year to date. The stock has fallen more than 75% over the past year.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks open higher as Nvidia, Meta touch new highs

    Stocks climbed higher on Monday, on pace for another record-breaking session.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3% following its first record close on Friday since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped about 0.5%.

    Technology and consumer discretionary stocks were leading the gains in early trading. Nvidia (NVDA) was the biggest advancer among the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, touching fresh all-time highs.

    Social media platform Meta (META) is also touching record intraday highs.

  • Myles Udland

    Investors have a 1940 problem

    Bloomberg's Lu Wang is out with a great story this morning chronicling the challenges facing active managers in an environment where a few megacap companies are powering the index to record highs.

    The basic problem is basic math — with the "Magnificent Seven" stocks accounting for about a 30% weight in the S&P 500 and investors prevented from holding those stocks in this proportion, keeping up with the benchmark index cannot be done by matching the benchmark. Now, of course, mutual fund mangers could stuff their funds with ETFs that track the S&P 500. But that's not why investors pay the stepped-up fees charged by active funds.

    At issue, specifically, is the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs how actively managed stock funds can behave.

    As Morningstar's Robby Greengold wrote last year, the law "implies that an allocation of 5% or more to a single security is uncomfortably large; to earn the diversified status, a mutual fund must limit the aggregate share of such positions to 25% of its assets."

    In Section 5, specifically, the act states:

    "Diversified company" means a management company which meets the following requirements: At least 75 per centum of the value of its total assets is represented by cash and cash items (including receivables), Government securities, securities of other investment companies, and other securities for the purposes of this calculation limited in respect of any one issuer to an amount not greater in value than 5 per centum of the value of the total assets of such management company and to not more than 10 per centum of the outstanding voting securities of such issuer.

    Basically, your fund needs to be mostly liquid, the investments spread widely, and remain mostly passive as it relates to the management of the companies invested in. And this final piece offers another notable wrinkle for the active fund management community.

    Most investors using mutual funds to allocate capital probably aren't looking to become activist investors. But, if they were, these rules preclude this possible strategy wrinkle. Just another way the investment world is a treacherous place for stock pickers.

  • Myles Udland

    A long break between record highs is bullish for stocks

    The stock market closed at a record high on Friday.

    Early Monday, futures were pointing to further gains.

    And while regular readers are likely familiar with the refrain, at this point, that stocks usually go up, history offers more support than this to the notion that the more than two year break between record closes portends good things ahead for US equities.

    In a note to clients on Monday, Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Wealth, noted that in 13 of the 14 prior instances the S&P 500 went at least a year between record closes the index was higher a year later. The average 12-month return over these periods stood at 14%, well above the ~10% average annual gain realized by the S&P 500.

    Lerner notes the one instance this failed was May 2007, as the global financial crisis broke out a year later amid the collapse of the US housing market under the strain of high interest rates. "This reiterates the importance of the business cycle and the ability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick the soft economic landing which is now being baked into markets," Lerner noted.

    After long breaks between record closes, stocks tend to do better than average over the next 12 months. (Source: Trust IAG, FactSet)
    After long breaks between record closes, stocks tend to do better than average over the next 12 months. (Source: Trust IAG, FactSet)

