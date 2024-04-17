Brian Sozzi
Stock market today: S&P 500 futures rise with focus on earnings
US stock futures rose early Wednesday, with the S&P 500 eyeing a comeback as investors put interest rate worries on the backburner to focus on quarterly earnings.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up roughly 0.3% after booking a three-day run of losses, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures put on 0.2%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) added 0.2%.
Stocks have struggled to reprise their early-year rally, buffeted most recently by worries heightened tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the timing and depth of rate cuts.
Another bump came on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's downbeat comments on inflation prompted some to recalibrate their bets on a September cut to December.
After robust big bank results signaled a return to strength on Wall Street, investors are looking to earnings season to give stocks a push upward. United Airlines (UAL) shares rose 5% in premarket trading after posting a revenue beat after the bell.
But shares of ASML (ASML) fell 4% in New York after the Dutch company's quarterly update. ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to chipmakers worldwide, missed order estimates, though its sales to China held up amid US curbs.
Ahead on the docket on Wednesday are corporate updates from Abbott Labs (ABT), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), and US Bankcorp (USB), among others.
