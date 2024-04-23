Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq notch big gains with Tesla earnings on deck

US stocks climbed on Tuesday, on track for further gains as tech-focused investors prepared for a fresh wave of earnings highlighted by struggling Tesla (TSLA).

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose more than 1% after staging a comeback from a six-day run of losses the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed roughly 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) soared, up about 1.5%.

The gauges are looking to build on a positive start to the week that saw the S&P 500 close below 5,000 for the first time since February. Stocks rebounded as investors jumped back into the likes of AI darling Nvidia (NVDA), which had lost ground amid worries about higher-for-longer interest rates.

Many in the market are looking to this week's rush of Big Tech earnings to pull stocks out of the slump that has dogged them since the start of the year — though some on Wall Street hold out less hope.

Tesla's earnings are likely to be a catalyst for the S&P 500, given the stock's weight in the index. The results, due after the market close, are seen as pivotal for Elon Musk's EV maker, whose shares have been hit hard by a disappointing delivery outlook, the cancellation of plans for a long-awaited sub-$30,000 model, and a strategy switch to robotaxis, among other headwinds.

As the first "Magnificent Seven" to report, Tesla sets the stage for highly anticipated results from Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) later in the week, though some suspect the megacaps' momentum is fading.

Meanwhile, legacy automaker GM (GM) got the ball rolling on earnings on Tuesday, posting strong first quarter results and upping its full-year guidance. Its shares popped around 5%. Spotify (SPOT) stock jumped after the audio streamer swung to a profit amid an earnings beat.

Live 7 updates Stocks 'in the vicinity' of a market bottom — here's what to watch Increased signs of pessimism are beginning to percolate in US stocks. That means a market bottom could be around the corner, according to Fundstrat head of research Tom Lee. Lee noted markets are "in the vicinity" of bottom in a video explainer sent to clients Tuesday morning. He explained a few reasons behind his thesis — from elevated inflation expectations to hedge fund short interest surging to 2022 levels. So how do we know if markets have bottomed out? Lee cited two key technical levels to watch for the S&P 500 (^GSPC): 5019.02 and 4953.56. If the index rises above 5019.02 that would be a positive sign that the worst is behind us. Conversely, if the index dips below 4953.56, that would be "a set up for a Buy signal." Still, the strategist warned that "market bottoms are dangerous," saying although they present opportunities, they also create "a lot of chaos." To note, treasury yields are off of their highs while crude oil and the Vix volatility index have also come down. That's all positive indicators of a market recovery, Lee said. He advised investors to keep an eye on "potential catalysts" throughout the trading week: earnings and PCE inflation data.

Earnings roundup: GM, UPS, JetBlue, Spotify, PepsiCo A slew of earnings arrived before the bell this morning. Here's your recap: General Motors ( GM ): Shares of the automaker rose about 5% early Tuesday after the company posted a beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year outlook. GM also reported a reduction in battery costs for its electric vehicles (EV), adding it still sees "positive variable profit" in its EV business in the back half of 2024. United Parcel Service ( UPS ): UPS reported mixed results on Tuesday as delivery volumes declined in the first quarter. The company did post a profit beat amid its $1 billion cost-cutting effort. Shares rose to kick off the trading day, up more than 2%. JetBlue ( JBLU ): Shares sank nearly 20% after the airliner slashed its full-year revenue outlook, citing elevated capacities in its Latin American region that will pressure revenue growth in the months ahead. Spotify ( SPOT ): The audio giant reported fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company also swung to a profit as it continues to implement its recent "efficiency" strategy. Monthly active users (MAUs) missed expectations, although shares still soared, up as much as 15% in early trading. PepsiCo ( PEP ): PepsiCo topped Wall Street expectations in the first quarter, although recalls from its Quaker Foods North America unit registered a hit to demand with the division reporting a 22% drop in volume. Higher prices, meanwhile, pressured other units like beverages and Frito-Lay North America. Shares slumped about 2%.

US has 'structural shortage' of millions of homes, PulteGroup CEO says Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) said Tuesday that a chronic housing shortage in the US presents the company with an opportunity to grow its market share. “After more than a decade of underbuilding, it is estimated that our country has a structural shortage of several million homes,” PulteGroup CEO Ryan Marshall said in a press release. “Our strong financial performance reflects both favorable demand conditions and our balanced operating model that allows us to more effectively meet the individual needs of first-time, move-up and active-adult consumers." The comments came as the company reported first quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, sending its stock up as much as 4%. PHM reported earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion. Wall Street analysts had expected EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $3.58 billion. Homebuilders like Pulte have been able to manage the high interest rate environment by offering incentives to buyers. The average rate on a 30-year fixed loan topped 7% last week, according to Freddie Mac. Marshall went on to say on the company's first quarter earnings call that home prices will likely continue to rise due to limited inventory. "Our company's ability to offer targeted incentives, particularly mortgage rate buydowns, is a powerful tool that can help bridge the affordability gap,” he said. He added that, in the first quarter, "approximately 25% of our homebuyers used our national rate program. In a world where the consensus is that interest rates will be higher for longer, our rate incentives likely become an even greater competitive advantage, especially relative to the existing home seller."

Stocks open higher ahead of key earnings US stocks opened higher on Tuesday ahead of a slew of key earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.5% after staging a comeback from a six-day run of losses the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched up roughly 0.4%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also stepped up 0.4%.

The IPO outlook headed in the right direction There may be concern about what the Fed does or doesn’t do on rates this year, but private companies are still leaning toward coming to public markets this year. That's according to new IPO research on Tuesday by Edelman Smithfield, shared exclusively with Yahoo Finance. According to the survey, about 89% of investors expect to see resumed activity in the US IPO market from April to December 2024. Roughly 91% of investors are about the same or more likely to invest in future IPOs. Edelman Smithfield surveyed 106 full-time US chief investment officers, portfolio managers, and buy-side analysts. At least 50% of those surveyed work for investment firms with assets under management of $50 billion or more. I found the graphic below from the slide deck particularly interesting. It shows how prospective investors are thinking about investing in IPOs in 2024. Take note of the balanced focus on key metrics — in other words, investors in this backdrop want to see more than just a pathway to profits. Investors want to see a lot from potential public companies in 2024. (Edelman Smithfield)

Quick take on GM's earnings blowout GM's (GM) stock is popping by almost 5% after the company's big earnings beat (which continues to occur because the company has been an aggressive repurchaser of its stock in recent quarters and analysts aren't modeling it correctly) and full-year guidance lift. After an initial pass through the earnings deck, it's clear GM is just a different investing story than embattled Tesla (TSLA) right now. GM is cutting costs. GM is finding success with its new EVs. GM is buying back a ton of stock. Tesla is cutting prices and pondering robotaxis. Yep. I chatted with GM's CFO Paul Jacobson this morning — he struck an upbeat tone on the company's product pricing and EV demand. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian has everything you need to know about the earnings report here. Before you go, below is an inside look into what GM and CEO Mary Barra are up to:

First take on PepsiCo earnings PepsiCo (PEP) is seeing an interesting reaction to its earnings report this morning. While it's great to see PepsiCo maintain its sales and profit outlook for 2024, the stock may be bidding down on the quarterly volume declines at the Frito Lay North America and North America Beverage business. The company did note that volume trends improved sequentially, but the year-on-year declines suggest shoppers are still pushing back on price increases. PepsiCo chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta tells me he thinks volumes will continue to gain ground in coming quarters. He also doesn't expect industry promotions to pick up as one way to lower prices for shoppers.