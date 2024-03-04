Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat from records, bitcoin marches closer to new highs

Gold futures (GC=F) gained on Monday as April contracts settled at a record $2117.70 per ounce.
A dose of reality could lie ahead for the high hopes and the hype, when the Fed's Powell steps up to speak and the February jobs data arrives. Both will play into calculations for interest rate cuts and shed light on whether the US economy is headed for a "soft landing" or stagflation. Powell is set to give testimony to Congress on Wednesday, while the labor data is due on Friday.
In a shot across the bows for Big Tech, EU antitrust regulators fined Apple about $2 billion over App Store restrictions on Spotify (SPOT) and other music streaming services. Apple shares slipped 2.5% after the news.
Among big movers, shares in Super Micro Computer (SMCI) popped as much as 25% to a new all-time high on Monday ahead of the AI server maker's entry on the S&P 500.
Macy's (M) stock jumped about 14% after bidders Arkhouse and Brigade raised their buyout offer to $6.6 billion, a 33% premium to the closing price on Friday.
The major averages retreated from last week's record closes while bitcoin inched closer to new highs on Monday.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell just below the flatline while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.4%, weighed by a drop in shares of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).
Apple shares slid about 3% after the iPhone maker was hit with a $2 billion European Commission (EC) fine for allegedly breaking competition laws overseas. The tech giant is also bracing for a sweeping lawsuit from the Justice Department in the US.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock touched new highs amid continued enthusiasm for semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares also rose more than 1%.
Investors were keeping a close eye on bitcoin (BTC-US) on Monday as the cryptocurrency rose as much as 7% to hover above $67,000 per token, inching closer to all-time highs.
Ines Ferré
Tesla stock falls amid shipment slump, new price cuts in China
Tesla shipped 60,365 vehicles from its Giga Shanghai factory in February, according to preliminary data from China’s PCA (Passenger Car Association) via Bloomberg. The February shipments represent a 16% drop from a month ago, and about a 19% drop from a year ago.
Tesla shares are down roughly 7% in late afternoon trading, hitting levels not seen since late January.
Nvidia stock (NVDA) hit new all-time highs on Monday amid continued enthusiasm for semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The chipmaker was presenting at a Morgan Stanley conference on Monday. Shares gained more than 6% to touch an intraday record of $876.95 each.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also rose more than 4% to touch record levels of $211.01.
Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) popped as much as 26% to hit new highs ahead of the AI server maker's entry on the S&P 500. Super Micro Computer shares have surged more than 290% since the start of the year amid an ongoing craze over artificial intelligence.
Gains in the semiconductor space helped maintain the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) around the flatline in afternoon trading.
Ines Ferré
Apple gets squeezed by antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic
Apple is getting squeezed by antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gas prices: 'Stark increases' expected amid 'stunted' refineries, higher oil
Gasoline prices have seen sharp increases amid recent refinery constraints and higher oil prices.
The national average at the pump sat at $3.35 per gallon on Monday, up $0.09 from a week ago, but still $0.05 lower from exactly one year ago, according to AAA data.
"US refining has been stunted by severe weather and some power losses at key plants. We may in the next few days see US retail gas prices at a higher number than year-ago," Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Yahoo Finance.
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were trading just below the $79 level on Monday while Brent (BZ=F) fell to trade below $83 per barrel.
Shares of Tesla slid roughly 6% on Monday following a decline in the EV maker's February vehicle shipments out of its Shanghai factory along with recent reports of an escalating price war in China. Tesla shares are down 23% year to date.
The token has moved up by more than 20% in just one week.
Bitcoin's last all-time record high of $68,789.63 was reached in November 2021.
Brian Sozzi
Good point on stocks and economy by UBS
Fair point by UBS's Jason Draho in a new note that just crossed my inbox.
Maybe stocks are going up for reasons beyond just AI hype. Maybe, just maybe, the economy is stronger than expected and by extension, profits for companies will be stronger than expected for all of this year.
Good chart below from Draho.
Josh Schafer
Bank of America latest firm to see bullish outcome for stocks in 2024
Another Wall Street strategy team is out with an optimistic projection on how far stocks will run this year.
In a note to clients on Sunday, Bank of America's US equity and quantitive strategy team led by Savita Subramanian boosted its year-end target for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to 5,400 from 5,000. This projection along with a recent call from UBS are the most bullish predictions for the benchmark average this year among strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance.
"Bull markets end with euphoria — we're not there yet," Subramanian wrote. "Sentiment has improved, but areas of euphoria are limited (AI, GLP-1)."
BofA's move is the fifth boosted price target from strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance in the last month. The more optimistic outlooks come as stocks have ripped higher to start the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite just closed out their best February since 2015, supported by a second straight quarter of earnings growth and an increased confidence in the trajectory of the US economy.
As Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports, Macy’s (M) is looking to turn over a new leaf, but a battle to take it private is growing and doubts linger on whether the company can engineer a comeback with its current plans.
Tony Spring, freshly minted as CEO a month ago, acknowledges that the business needs to change.
"We are not going to leave Macy's as it is today. It's foolhardy to think that leaving the business as it exists today is a recipe for success in the future," Spring told Yahoo Finance.
Spring said the brand will "evolve," adjust its product offering, and integrate its physical and digital presence "thoughtfully," but will do so "with the appropriate action, ... time, and support of our organization.”
Arkhouse Management's new bid released on Sunday shows the activist investor isn't waiting for the results.
Stocks opened lower on Monday, pausing their recent rally as the market prepares for testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week and a monthly jobs report that could put equity gains to the test.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed about 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composit (^IXIC) was little changed.
Spirit stock sinks on termination of JetBlue merger agreement
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) stock plunged as much as 16% in pre-market trading on Monday after its $3.8 billion merger agreement with JetBlue (JBLU), blocked by a court in January, was terminated by the low-cost carriers.
"After discussing our options with our advisors and JetBlue, we concluded that current regulatory obstacles will not permit us to close this transaction in a timely fashion under the merger agreement," Spirit's CEO Ted Christie said in a company statement.
JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of Spirit fell apart after a federal judge blocked the deal on Jan. 16 amid antitrust concerns.
Shares of JetBlue gained more than 5% in pre-market trading after the announcement. Spirit shares are down roughly 60% year to date.
Brian Sozzi
The head-shaking stats around Nvidia
Some of the hottest trending tickers on Yahoo Finance this morning are crypto-related. No surprise as bitcoin has busted through $65,000 and excitement builds for a potential halving event in April.
But to me, the main story in markets remains the frenzied trade around AI sweetheart Nvidia (NVDA). As this stock goes, so too will go the market in 2024 (and 2025, 2026, 2027…).
A few stats on Nvidia to get you thinking:
Nvidia is now third most valuable US company: $2.05 trillion market cap.
It only took 180 trading days for Nvidia's market cap to go from $1 trillion to $2 trillion.
The stock is rated "uy" by 92% of the analysts covering it.
