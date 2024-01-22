Ines Ferré
Stock market today: S&P 500 notches another record, Dow breaches 38,000 for first time
US stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow notching another record high close, as investors became more upbeat about the health of the economy and looked to coming earnings for signs of an AI boom for techs.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2% after the index notched its first record close since January 2022 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4% to close above the 38,000 level for the first time ever. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped 0.3%.
An AI-fueled surge in tech shares has helped pull stocks out of their early-2024 doldrums, bringing the major indexes into positive territory for January. Quarterly results from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) later this week will be closely watched, as tech earnings results could well indicate where the market heads in the short term.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve officials whose comments have buffeted stocks will stay quiet ahead of policymakers' next meeting on Jan. 30. But readings on GDP and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the week could shed light on the debate that has been driving markets: when the Fed will pivot to cutting interest rates.
In individual stocks, Boeing (BA) came under more pressure after the FAA urged airlines to carry out checks on another class of 737 jet that uses the same door plugs as on the Max 9 that suffered a midair blowout.
Meanwhile, Archer-Daniels-Midland stock (ADM) sank over 24% Monday. The agricultural trading giant has placed its CFO on leave and delayed the release of its fourth quarter and 2023 earnings results amid an investigation into its accounting practices.
Stocks gain, notching another record high
S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2% on Monday, building on its prior all time record close, as real estate, industrials and technology stocks led the gains.
The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed fractionally higher after crossing the 38,000 level for the first time ever during trading.
Among the Dow components, Apple shares (AAPL) rose about 1%. Biopharmaceutical Amgen (AMGN) hit an intraday record high to end the session fractionally higher. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares hit a 52-week high, settling up more than 1%.
Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) touched fresh all-time highs during trading. Social media platform Meta (META) also climbed to touch record levels.
Gas prices stall at just about $3 per gallon
Gas prices in the US have stalled at just above $3 a gallon, according to AAA, after marching lower over several months.
As of Jan. 22, the national average gas price stood at $3.08 per gallon, with 29 states seeing prices at the pump below $3.
The price of gasoline has been on a downward trend since September, dropping by over $0.80 per gallon from its 2023 peak of $3.88.
Analysts have been warning about price fluctuations as frigid temperatures have swept across southern states, potentially impacting refinery production. However any rise in prices at the pump could be limited due to recent builds in fuel stockpiles.
"The good news is that gasoline inventories are 3% higher than this time last year," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates recently told Yahoo Finance.
Real estate stocks are down this year, but some Wall Street analysts are bullish
Real estate stocks have been a bust so far in 2024.
The rate-sensitive sector has underperformed the broader stock market this month as investors worry the Federal Reserve won't bring down the cost of borrowing as quickly as markets hope. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) — whose top holdings include REITs like Prologis (PLD) and American Tower (AMT)— has dropped about 3% YTD while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained more than 1%.
This comes after a tough year for commercial real estate as property values plunged and office vacancy rates hit a new record.
But analysts at Wedbush remain optimistic about the landscape for REITs once the path for the Fed becomes clearer.
"One might conclude the REITs are still mainly driven by macro trends and other related factors (e.g., better than expected retail sales in December = less ability for the Fed to cut rates),” wrote Richard Anderson and Jay Kornreich in a note to clients Monday. “In our view, the resilience of the economy, its strong wage growth and highly-employed US population, is ultimately a good thing in the form of stable/growing demand for real estate in most of its forms. Once clear evidence of a range bound Treasury yield is achieved, and it will, we expect REIT shares to go on a tear."
Wedbush isn't alone in its thinking.
"The second half is definitely looking like a better setup for REITs," Nick Thillman, equity senior equity research analyst at Baird, told Yahoo Finance.
He added that,"we'll have a little bit better visibility on...the rate environment and then you also will have a little bit of the digestion of supply," explaining that "since borrowing's been a little bit tight here for the last 18 months, essentially there's no new supply coming on. So the growth outlook starts looking better in the second half of the year and into 2025."
Alphabet is looking for 'market-based capital' for its moonshot science projects
The belt tightening in Silicon Valley continues.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) on Monday announced it would make cuts at its division, X, which invests in moonshot projects, Bloomberg reported.
Bloomberg reported the company would make "dozens of cuts" at the unit, mostly focused on support staff, suggesting there remains some appetite at the tech giant to find solutions to problems way outside its usual realms (read: money making realms) of search and digital ads.
But in an email to staff obtained by the outlet, Astro Teller, who leads X, wrote the company is "expanding our approach to focus on spinning out more projects as independent companies funded through market-based capital."
Teller added: "We’ll do this by opening our scope to collaborate with a broader base of industry and financial partners, and by continuing to emphasize lean teams and capital efficiency."
Which stands out to us on two counts.
The first is a leader at Alphabet acknowledging that the terms on which the tech giant agreed to make these investments had contained few economic parameters. In its most recent quarter, Alphabets "Other Bets" segment incurred an operating loss of $1.2 billion.
Now, it is the company's prerogative to make these investments. After all, the losses aren't being hidden from shareholders, and there is perhaps an argument that the pioneering spirit of the company — which was founded more as a science project than a money making endeavor — is retained by losing this money almost intentionally. But it appears this calculation has changed at Alphabet as the company focuses more on AI and a Valley-wide impulse to cut costs offers the company cover to trim in other areas.
The second notable part of this new is how Alphabet plans on going about getting costs under control at this unit.
The company is essentially outsourcing discipline to outside investors who will look to earn a return beyond any cultural benefits from their investment. At the end of its most recent quarter, Alphabet employed 182,000 people.
Management teams can say all the right things and implement all the right best practices to increase efficiency and so on and so forth. But at an organization about the size of Fort Lauderdale is going to be hard to steer in a new direction no matter how forceful your directive.
And while X is a small carve out from the larger Alphabet parent, trying to change the culture anywhere within an organization this large will take more than a tight memo, but will take, as usual in corporate America, dollars and cents.
Which should come as little surprise. After all, culture was part of the reason for X's existence in the first place.
Trending tickers on Monday
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Archer-Daniels-Midland stock dropped 22%, the most on record, after the agricultural trading giant placed its CFO on leave and delayed its fourth quarter earnings release following an investigation into its accounting practices.
At least five Wall Street analysts downgraded ADM immediately following the announcement and lowered their price target on the stock.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Palantir stock rose 5% on Monday along with broader markets.
The #2 trending ticker on Yahoo Finance is up more than 130% over the past year.
The data analytics company is set to report quarterly results on Monday, Feb. 5.
Gilead (GILD)
Gilead Sciences stock sank 11% on Monday after the company’s drug, Trodelvy, failed to meet a key goal in lung cancer cases.
The latest clinical trial study showed patients who took Trodelvy did not live significantly longer than those on chemotherapy treatment alone. The drug has already received approval to treat some forms of breast cancer and bladder cancer.
One of Wall Street's favorite trades is getting left behind in the stock market rally
Stocks are at a record high, but one of Wall Street's favorite trades for 2024 hadn't been participating.
After a Fed pivot began in November and sent investors pouring into interest rate-sensitive sectors to end the year, the recent push to new all-time highs in the market has been all about the tech sector (XLK), which is up nearly 5% to start the year, outpacing the S&P 500's (^GSPC) 2% gain.
Meanwhile, many of the stocks that rallied to end 2023 have lagged the benchmark averages, including the Russell 2000 (^RUT) small-cap index, which even with a rally on Monday is still lagging the broader market in January.
The index's sluggish start to 2024 raises the question of whether the good news that investors expect on interest rates later this year has already been priced in for small caps.
The equity research team at Goldman Sachs says there's more room for small caps to run and sees a 15% upside for the Russell 2000 in the next 12 months and part of that is because of the positive economic outlook.
Recent economic readings have shown surprising strength in consumer spending, a rise in building permits, and a lack of widespread layoffs in the labor market. Goldman Sachs believes this trend will continue, and the US economy will grow above a 2% annualized rate in 2024.
"If I think about the market outlook for robust economic growth this year, that tells me that probably the market is also expecting a pretty robust earnings outlook for small cap companies," Snider said.
A chart from Goldman shows how economic activity has correlated to small cap performance in the past.
Oil rises after Ukraine drone strikes reportedly disrupt Russian fuel facilities
Oil futures rallied on Monday after Ukraine drones reportedly struck Russian fuel facilities on the Baltic coast, raising concerns of supply disruptions.
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude surged as high as 2% to trade around $75 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude oil, the international benchmark, was up more than 1.5%, nearing $80 per barrel.
A drone attack reportedly carried out by Ukraine shut down a plant that supplied fuel to the Russian army. The strike occurred near Russia's oil-export terminals.
"The expectation is that 700,000 barrels per day will be postponed until the [Russian] terminal can be repaired. If this remains for many weeks, it could be a major positive to prices," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial, said in a note on Monday.
Trump-tied SPAC surges 30% after DeSantis drops out of race
Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take Donald Trump's media firm public, jumped as much as 60% on Monday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the republican primary race for President.
DeSanits has endorsed Trump as the next Republican nominee to run against President Joe Biden.
DWAC has been on an upward trend since Trump won the Iowa caucus and contenders started to drop out. Nikki Hailey now remains as the main rival bidding for the Republican nominee slot.
DWAC stock hasn't been this volatile since 2022, when shareholders extended the blank check company's deadline to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Digital World Acquisition has struggled to close the merger amid delays and investigations from the Department of Justice and regulators.
Dow Jones hits fresh highs led by Goldman, Apple, Amgen
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added more than 200 points to touch a fresh intraday high on Monday.
Among the largest advancers, tech giant Apple shares (AAPL) rose 2% before paring back gains. Healthcare company Amgen (AMGN) hit a record high of $311.45. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares also rose 2% to hit 52-week highs during the session.
Meanwhile the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained as much as 0.5% after the index notched its first record close since January 2022 on Friday.
Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) touched fresh all-time highs during the session before giving up those gains to hug the flatline mid-morning. Social media platform Meta (META) also climbed to touch record levels.
SolarEdge stock gains as company announces job cuts
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) gained as much as 7% on Monday after the company announced it will cut about 16% of its workforce.
The reduction will impact roughly 900 employees as the solar technology company aims to reduce costs.
“We have made a very difficult, but necessary decision to implement a workforce reduction and other cost-cutting measures in order to align our cost structure with the rapidly changing market dynamics,” SolarEdge CEO Zvi Lando said in a statement.
Renewable energy related stocks have been on a downtrend as higher interest rates have made money borrowing more expensive at a time when labor and material costs remain elevated.
Investors may be betting that going green will take longer and require more capital than anticipated.
SolarEdge shares are down about 18% year to date. The stock has fallen more than 75% over the past year.
Stocks open higher as Nvidia, Meta touch new highs
Stocks climbed higher on Monday, on pace for another record-breaking session.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3% following its first record close on Friday since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped about 0.5%.
Technology and consumer discretionary stocks were leading the gains in early trading. Nvidia (NVDA) was the biggest advancer among the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, touching fresh all-time highs.
Social media platform Meta (META) is also touching record intraday highs.
Investors have a 1940 problem
Bloomberg's Lu Wang is out with a great story this morning chronicling the challenges facing active managers in an environment where a few megacap companies are powering the index to record highs.
The basic problem is basic math — with the "Magnificent Seven" stocks accounting for about a 30% weight in the S&P 500 and investors prevented from holding those stocks in this proportion, keeping up with the benchmark index cannot be done by matching the benchmark. Now, of course, mutual fund mangers could stuff their funds with ETFs that track the S&P 500. But that's not why investors pay the stepped-up fees charged by active funds.
At issue, specifically, is the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs how actively managed stock funds can behave.
As Morningstar's Robby Greengold wrote last year, the law "implies that an allocation of 5% or more to a single security is uncomfortably large; to earn the diversified status, a mutual fund must limit the aggregate share of such positions to 25% of its assets."
In Section 5, specifically, the act states:
"Diversified company" means a management company which meets the following requirements: At least 75 per centum of the value of its total assets is represented by cash and cash items (including receivables), Government securities, securities of other investment companies, and other securities for the purposes of this calculation limited in respect of any one issuer to an amount not greater in value than 5 per centum of the value of the total assets of such management company and to not more than 10 per centum of the outstanding voting securities of such issuer.
Basically, your fund needs to be mostly liquid, the investments spread widely, and remain mostly passive as it relates to the management of the companies invested in. And this final piece offers another notable wrinkle for the active fund management community.
Most investors using mutual funds to allocate capital probably aren't looking to become activist investors. But, if they were, these rules preclude this possible strategy wrinkle. Just another way the investment world is a treacherous place for stock pickers.
A long break between record highs is bullish for stocks
The stock market closed at a record high on Friday.
Early Monday, futures were pointing to further gains.
And while regular readers are likely familiar with the refrain, at this point, that stocks usually go up, history offers more support than this to the notion that the more than two year break between record closes portends good things ahead for US equities.
In a note to clients on Monday, Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Wealth, noted that in 13 of the 14 prior instances the S&P 500 went at least a year between record closes the index was higher a year later. The average 12-month return over these periods stood at 14%, well above the ~10% average annual gain realized by the S&P 500.
Lerner notes the one instance this failed was May 2007, as the global financial crisis broke out a year later amid the collapse of the US housing market under the strain of high interest rates. "This reiterates the importance of the business cycle and the ability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick the soft economic landing which is now being baked into markets," Lerner noted.
