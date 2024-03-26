Stock market today: Stock futures pop as Wall Street looks to continue record-setting run

US stock futures were pointing to a higher open Tuesday as stocks looked to continue a record-setting run that has become the story on Wall Street during the first quarter of the year.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose nearly 0.4%, while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by about 0.2%. Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising about 0.5%.
On Tuesday, the focus turned to economic data coming down the pike. Readings on durable goods orders and US consumer confidence are due Tuesday, as is the latest release of the Case-Shiller home price index.
All of the data this week serves as appetizers for the main event on Friday, when the government will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. That contains the Federal Reserve's preferred look at the pace of inflation, in the form of "core" PCE growth.
Cocoa prices rip higher -- here's the problem for Hershey
The sell-off in Hershey's (HSY) stock is picking up as cocoa prices rip to a record high.
Hershey shares are off by 5% in the past five trading sessions as cocoa prices have moved beyond a record $10,000 a ton. Cocoa prices have more than doubled this year on the back of poor crop conditions in West African regions.
The problem for Hershey is that it seems well behind the curve on raising prices to offset less than sweet cocoa costs. Hershey is in the midst of implementing new technology that better tracks ordering, shipping and prices, which is weighing on execution. In turn, Hershey's profit margins in the first half of 2024 stand to be under a great deal of pressure.
A reminder on this issue from Hershey's early February earnings call. The comments are from CFO Steve Voskuil:
"When we think about the impact of future price increase, we're really challenged in the first half of this year just because of the ERP [enterprise resource planning] implementation — it puts some limitations on what we can do. And you can imagine enormous collaboration between us and retailers to execute that transformation. So we're trying to keep things very stable during that period. And so further price increases should they come, will benefit more the back half of the year and probably more so 2025."
The next shoe to drop at Under Armour
The revolving C-suite door at struggling Under Armour (UAA) is likely to keep spinning in the months ahead.
(Bloomberg) -- Some US executives in Beijing for a business summit are rejigging their long-planned schedules after receiving an invite to a Wednesday meeting with a top Chinese leader – widely expected to be President Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest PeopleTrump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 MillionAfter Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest DeductionVital Baltimore Bridge Collapses After
The Dali container vessel that collided on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore was chartered by shipping company Maersk, the Danish group said in a statement. The ship carried Maersk customers' cargo but none of the company's crew or personnel were onboard, it added. "We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said.
(Bloomberg) -- Gold extended Monday’s gain ahead of key US inflation data, which may provide traders with a firmer view on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest PeopleTrump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 MillionAfter Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest DeductionVital Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck by ShipUS CEOs Extend China Stay o
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reorganizing his portfolio, selling his $29.6 million mansion in Woodside, California, only to set his sights on a $300 million yacht. The sale of Zuckerberg’s Woodside mansion, acquired in December 2021, marks a significant shift in his real estate holdings. This 3.5-acre property was just one among his extensive collection of homes, which currently spans approximately 10 residences scattered across California, along with a vast 1,400 acr
Over the last several decades, retiring and buying a condominium in Florida has been a rite of passage for millions of Americans entering their golden years. Unfortunately, a combination of high insurance rates, high homeowners' association fees and high interest rates is scaring off buyers and turning Florida's once highly vaunted condominium market into a disaster zone. This has left condo owners facing a perfect storm that was unimaginable as recently as 10 years ago. A Market In Freefall Acc
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) shares dropped 11% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company released its 2023 Q4 report and 2024 predictions. The company reported a 19% increase in year-over-year revenue growth, up $9.6 billion in 2023 including a 12% increase in America. However, the 2024 forecast painted a more conservative picture, with projected net revenue ranging between $10.700 billion to $10.800 billion, falling short of analyst expectations of $10.9 billion. Don't Miss: Executives and