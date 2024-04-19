Stock market today: Stocks dig out of Israel strike-fueled tumble

Stocks opened mostly lower but were digging themselves out of a deeper sell-off on Friday, after Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran spooked the market overnight and spurred a rush to safe havens such as gold.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.3% after sharper falls.
The market initially reacted with alarm to overnight reports Israel had attacked an Iranian city home to nuclear facilities, despite urging from allies to restrain from a tit-for-tat cycle of military violence. With few details about the strike then available, prices for oil and gold jumped as stocks and Treasury yields sank, while the CBOE Volatility index — Wall Street's "fear gauge" — hit a more than five-month high.
Those moves have weakened as some composure returned amid signs the scope of the Israeli strike was limited. But investors are still on high alert, though Iran has confirmed the drone attack and said it failed.
Stocks were already under pressure before the shock amid persistent uncertainty about Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.
Meanwhile, US government bonds pulled back almost fully from their biggest rally of the year. The yield on the safe-haven 10-year Treasury (^TNX) fell to trade around 4.6%, after a fall of 14 basis points.
In commodities, Brent crude futures (BZ=F) — the global oil benchmark — erased an earlier 4% spike above $90 a barrel to trade around 0.4% lower around $86.70. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) were down similarly around $82 a barrel. Gold (GC=F) was unwinding earlier gains to trade lower.
Live3 updates
Hamza Shaban
Stocks start mostly lower
The pressure forcing stocks downward mostly did not let up on Friday, as rising geopolitical tensions, disappointing earnings, and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts weighed on Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.3%,
Brian Sozzi
Amex CEO to Yahoo Finance: our consumers are feeling great
Inflation may be sticky and damaging many households, but those wealthy households rocking American Express (AXP) cards are still feeling great.
So great, Amex saw sales rise 11% in the first quarter the company said this morning.
Here's what Amex CEO Steve Squeri told me by phone:
"We have got a premium consumer and our premium consumers are feeling good about the economy and feeling good about what they want to do. And yes, inflation is still high, but it's not growing as fast. And the reality is, our consumers are going to spend."
Brian Sozzi
Here's the most important point on Netflix
Netflix (NFLX) shares are getting hit in the pre-market after another big quarter on almost every line item.
Makes sense, the stock was priced for perfection ahead of the report.
But cutting through the noise, this point by Pivotal Research's Jeff Wlodarczak is the most important thing to take away on Netflix at this juncture:
"Netflix reported another high quality result with an across the board 1Q subscriber beat driven by core US and Euro markets and stronger than expected average revenue per user (successful 4Q price hikes in U.S./U.K./France) implying the ability to generate strong subscriber growth AND take price/expand margins, a powerful combo."
With nothing in the report suggesting Netflix's fundamentals are struggling, you have to wonder if the pullback in the stock will be bought at the open today. One could make the argument the stock isn't even that expensive, when compared to historical trading norms.
Check out the current valuations on Netflix compared to those seen from 2016 to 2021, when the company was in no way as fundamentally strong as it is today. All data presented to you of course, by the Yahoo Finance platform.
You can analyze more of this data on Netflix by heading to the statistics section on the Netflix ticker page.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran following last week’s missile and drone barrage from Tehran, according to two US officials, though media from both countries appeared to downplay the severity of the incident.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downp
TAIPEI (Reuters) -TSMC's Taipei-listed shares tumbled 6.7% on Friday following the company's first-quarter earnings report in which it dialled back its expectations for chip sector growth and did not revise up its capital spending plans, contrary to expectations. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, forecast second-quarter sales may rise as much as 30% as it rides a wave of demand chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. But it left its capital spending plans for this year unchanged at between $28 billion and $32 billion and reiterated it expected 2024 revenue to rise in the low- to mid-20% range in U.S. dollar terms.
LONDON (Reuters) -Global shares hit a two-month low on Friday after Israel's attack on Iran triggered a rush into safe haven bonds and gold, lifting Wall Street's 'fear index' to its highest level since October. Israel's attack on Iranian soil was the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes, but losses in markets eased, sending oil and gold lower ahead of Wall Street's open as Iran said it has no plans for an immediate retaliation, denying that any attack had taken place. U.S. stock index futures were down about 0.4%, with no major data expected before the opening bell.
Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs, Tesla announced its latest round of jobs cuts on Monday in an internal memo that was seen by Reuters. The notice on Wednesday was issued under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act which requires employers to provide a 60-day notice before layoffs. Tesla has a total of 2,032 employees across the two impacted sites in Buffalo, meaning that the cuts will affect about 14% of its workers there.