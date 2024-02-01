Stock market today: Stocks edge higher after Fed day sell-off with Big Tech bonanza on tap

US stocks edged higher on Thursday after the worst sell-off in months on Wall Street, as investors recalibrated their timeline for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and prepared for a heavy-hitting round of megacap tech earnings.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which suffered a more than 2% decline Wednesday, was trading up about 0.6%.
The financial world is moving fast and furious this week, but the Fed remained the focus Thursday morning. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while cementing a pivot in the central bank's rate plans, gave investors looking for quick interest rate cuts a wake-up call. He hinted that he views it unlikely that the bank would begin to cut rates at the Fed's next meeting in March, something that was viewed largely as a toss-up earlier this week.
Indeed, according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors were pricing in about a two-thirds chance of another hold at the March meeting, while almost all bets are on a small — or larger — cut come May.
Meanwhile, members of the "Magnificent Seven" will take center stage after the closing bell, with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) set to report earnings. Tuesday's first batch of Big Tech results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) failed to live up to investors' lofty expectations, helping send those stocks lower.
Lest we forget, the economic world has one more narrative-fueling data point waiting this week. Investors will get a snapshot of January's job market with Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
Amazon stock drifts higher ahead of earnings release
Amazon (AMZN) shares were up more than 1% on Thursday ahead of the e-commerce giant's quarterly earnings results after the bell.
The company expects third quarter revenue in the range of $700 million to $725 million, below Wall Street expectations of $753.8 million.
"While we continue to outperform the connected fitness market, our biggest challenge continues to be growth, at scale," read the company's shareholder letter released on Thursday.
Peloton has struck partnerships with Amazon (AMZN) and LuluLemon (LULU) as part of its growth initiatives.
Shares of the interactive bike maker are far off their pandemic highs when customers were clamoring for at-home exercise equipment. User growth started waning following the lifting of nationwide lockdowns and after some voluntary hardware recalls.
Big Tech leads rebound following Fed day sell-off
Big Tech stocks led Thursday's rebound following a heavy sell-off in the prior session after the Federal Reserve kept rates steady and delayed investors' expectations for cuts.
The S&P 500 Technology Sector ETF (XLK) gained 0.9%, while Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary stocks also gained.
E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) and social media platform Meta (META) each gained roughly 2% on Thursday. Both companies are set to report quarterly results after the closing bell, along with iPhone maker Apple (AAPL).
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5% on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.7% after declining more than 2% on Wednesday.
Stocks inch higher following steep sell-off, more Big Tech earnings on tap
Stocks edged higher on Thursday following a sell-off after the Federal Reserve hinted investors would have to wait beyond March for any rate cuts.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose fractionally, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered near the flatline. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened 0.6% higher after declining more than 2% on Wednesday.
More Big Tech earnings are on tap after the closing bell on Thursday, with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) set to report quarterly results.
Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) results earlier this week failed to live up to investors' lofty expectations. On Wednesday, Alphabet shares declined more than 7%.
Layoffs announced in January were up, but also down
The January job cuts report from staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas out Thursday morning showed that layoff announcements were on the rise in January compared to December, but also down notably from what we saw a year ago.
Last month, the firm counted 82,307 job cut announcements, up 136% from December but down 20% from the 102,943 cuts announced this month last year.
But even with that decline from last year's total, January 2024 saw the third-highest number of layoff announcements of any January since 2009.
Initial jobless claims data out Thursday also showed a slight uptick in the number of first-time filings for unemployment insurance, with claims totaling 224,000 last week, up from 9,000 in the prior week.
Still, this overall level of initial claims remains near historic lows.
Both reports come ahead of Friday's January jobs report and follow commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday that said the labor market continues to come into better balance.
Powell did note, however, that the supply of available workers is still lower than overall job demand — that is, there is more than one job open for each person seeking work right now.
Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip aimed at supporting its artificial intelligence (AI) push, according to an internal company document seen by Reuters on Thursday. The chip, a second generation of an in-house silicon line Meta announced last year, could help to reduce Meta's dependence on the Nvidia chips that dominate the market and control the spiraling costs associated with running AI workloads as it races to launch AI products. The world's biggest social media company has been scrambling to boost its computing capacity for the power-hungry generative AI products it is pushing into apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and hardware devices like its Ray-Ban smartglasses, spending billions of dollars to amass arsenals of specialized chips and reconfigure data centers to accommodate them.
A federal appeals court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by investors who accused 10 of the world's largest banks of antitrust violations for conspiring to suppress competition in the now $26 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the 18 plaintiffs, including pension and retirement funds, did not plausibly allege that the banks violated the Sherman antitrust law by conspiring to rig Treasury auctions, or to boycott newer platforms for trading Treasuries. The banks include Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, NatWest and UBS.
Attention now turns to earnings with Amazon.com, Apple and Meta Platforms all reporting after the market closes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 53 points, or 0.1% early on Thursday, S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.6%. The indexes were recovering from a selloff on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell [pushed back](https://www.barrons.com/articles/fed-rate-cut-may-march-33dc8e81) against the possibility of a rate cut in March, in comments alongside the decision to hold the federal-funds rate steady at a target range of 5.25% to 5.50%.
Job cut announcements in January increased to its highest level in 10 months as employers in the financial and technology sectors launched restructuring efforts, a report released Thursday showed. Announced layoffs reached 82,307 in January, a 136% surge from December’s 34,817, according to data released by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which helps companies with the offboarding process for employees. On a yearly basis, announced job cuts overall fell 20% from January 2023.
