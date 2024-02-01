Advertisement
Stock market today: Stocks edge higher after Fed day sell-off with Big Tech bonanza on tap

Brett LoGiurato and Ines Ferré

US stocks edged higher on Thursday after the worst sell-off in months on Wall Street, as investors recalibrated their timeline for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and prepared for a heavy-hitting round of megacap tech earnings.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which suffered a more than 2% decline Wednesday, was trading up about 0.6%.

The financial world is moving fast and furious this week, but the Fed remained the focus Thursday morning. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while cementing a pivot in the central bank's rate plans, gave investors looking for quick interest rate cuts a wake-up call. He hinted that he views it unlikely that the bank would begin to cut rates at the Fed's next meeting in March, something that was viewed largely as a toss-up earlier this week.

Indeed, according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors were pricing in about a two-thirds chance of another hold at the March meeting, while almost all bets are on a small — or larger — cut come May.

Meanwhile, members of the "Magnificent Seven" will take center stage after the closing bell, with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) set to report earnings. Tuesday's first batch of Big Tech results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) failed to live up to investors' lofty expectations, helping send those stocks lower.

Lest we forget, the economic world has one more narrative-fueling data point waiting this week. Investors will get a snapshot of January's job market with Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.

  • Ines Ferré

    Amazon stock drifts higher ahead of earnings release

    Amazon (AMZN) shares were up more than 1% on Thursday ahead of the e-commerce giant's quarterly earnings results after the bell.

    As Yahoo Finance's Hamza Shaban reports, the Seattle-based company joins two fellow trillion dollar giants to round out a week defined by high expectations and disappointment over tech results.

    Amazon's turn at Big Tech’s wave of reports will likely offer updates on AI development and its lucrative cloud business.

    Here's a breakdown of what analysts expect from the company's upcoming results.

  • Ines Ferré

    Peloton stock sinks 22% on weak guidance

    Peloton (PTON) stock was down 22% on Thursday, set to close at a record low, after the connected fitness platform posted disappointing revenue guidance.

    The company expects third quarter revenue in the range of $700 million to $725 million, below Wall Street expectations of $753.8 million.

    "While we continue to outperform the connected fitness market, our biggest challenge continues to be growth, at scale," read the company's shareholder letter released on Thursday.

    Peloton has struck partnerships with Amazon (AMZN) and LuluLemon (LULU) as part of its growth initiatives.

    Shares of the interactive bike maker are far off their pandemic highs when customers were clamoring for at-home exercise equipment. User growth started waning following the lifting of nationwide lockdowns and after some voluntary hardware recalls.

  • Ines Ferré

    Big Tech leads rebound following Fed day sell-off

    Big Tech stocks led Thursday's rebound following a heavy sell-off in the prior session after the Federal Reserve kept rates steady and delayed investors' expectations for cuts.

    The S&P 500 Technology Sector ETF (XLK) gained 0.9%, while Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary stocks also gained.

    E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) and social media platform Meta (META) each gained roughly 2% on Thursday. Both companies are set to report quarterly results after the closing bell, along with iPhone maker Apple (AAPL).

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5% on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.7% after declining more than 2% on Wednesday.

    Nasdaq 100 heat map on Feb 1 at 10:15 AM Eastern
    Nasdaq 100 heat map on Feb. 1 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks inch higher following steep sell-off, more Big Tech earnings on tap

    Stocks edged higher on Thursday following a sell-off after the Federal Reserve hinted investors would have to wait beyond March for any rate cuts.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose fractionally, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered near the flatline. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened 0.6% higher after declining more than 2% on Wednesday.

    More Big Tech earnings are on tap after the closing bell on Thursday, with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) set to report quarterly results.

    Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) results earlier this week failed to live up to investors' lofty expectations. On Wednesday, Alphabet shares declined more than 7%.

  • Myles Udland

    Layoffs announced in January were up, but also down

    The January job cuts report from staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas out Thursday morning showed that layoff announcements were on the rise in January compared to December, but also down notably from what we saw a year ago.

    Last month, the firm counted 82,307 job cut announcements, up 136% from December but down 20% from the 102,943 cuts announced this month last year.

    But even with that decline from last year's total, January 2024 saw the third-highest number of layoff announcements of any January since 2009.

    Initial jobless claims data out Thursday also showed a slight uptick in the number of first-time filings for unemployment insurance, with claims totaling 224,000 last week, up from 9,000 in the prior week.

    Still, this overall level of initial claims remains near historic lows.

    Both reports come ahead of Friday's January jobs report and follow commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday that said the labor market continues to come into better balance.

    Powell did note, however, that the supply of available workers is still lower than overall job demand — that is, there is more than one job open for each person seeking work right now.

