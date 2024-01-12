Stocks edged up Friday morning, powering through a stream of big bank results that failed to lift hopes for a robust quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.2%, or about 75 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced about 0.3%.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth-quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all posted decent results on Friday. But the latter two saw shares fall as they failed to settle nerves about potential pain ahead.
Also in focus, oil prices jumped more than 2% after the US and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, drawing threats of reprisals from the Iran-backed group behind Red Sea attacks on shipping. Brent futures (BZ=F) traded around $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) were just under $74.
Meanwhile, investors are looking for more insight into price pressures after the consumer CPI reading came in hotter than expected on Thursday. On Friday, the producer price index showed an unexpected fall in prices last month, boosting hopes that inflation will continue to cool in the months ahead.
Live3 updates
Hamza Shaban
Stocks gain slightly, moving past bank earnings
Stocks edged up Friday morning as investors largely looked past big bank results that failed to thrill
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.1% or about 50 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced about 0.3%.
Myles Udland
That's a 10 ... followed by 12 zeros
BlackRock (BLK) announced Friday its assets under management topped $10,000,000,000,000 at the end of the fourth quarter, with last year's rally in markets bringing client assets over this threshold for the first time in two years.
The firm's AUM tallied $10,008,995,000,000, to be precise, as of Dec. 31.
During 2023, BlackRock saw $289 billion of net inflows, with the $96 billion in assets that flowed into the firm's products during the fourth quarter marking the second best quarter of the year. In Q1, some $110 billion in net assets moved into BlackRock vehicles.
Alongside its quarterly results on Friday, BlackRock also announced it acquired infrastructure fund manager GIP for $12.5 billion. GIP has over $100 billion in assets under management.
Myles Udland
Jamie Dimon again warns on 'stickier' inflation, higher interest rates
And inside the firm's fourth quarter release, investors got another expansive view on the US and global economy from its outspoken CEO, Jamie Dimon.
Largely reiterating his view that investors are too complacent with the idea inflation is on a smooth path back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target and interest rates will remain higher than forecasters expect, Dimon said a host of "unprecedented" factors in markets means the bank "must be prepared for any environment."
The U.S. economy continues to be resilient, with consumers still spending, and markets currently expect a soft landing. It is important to note that the economy is being fueled by large amounts of government deficit spending and past stimulus.
There is also an ongoing need for increased spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, higher military spending and rising healthcare costs. This may lead inflation to be stickier and rates to be higher than markets expect. On top of this, there are a number of downside risks to watch.
Quantitative tightening is draining over $900 billion of liquidity from the system annually, and we have never seen a full cycle of tightening. And the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have the potential to disrupt energy and food markets, migration, and military and economic relationships, in addition to their dreadful human cost. These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain cautious. While we hope for the best, the past year demonstrated why we must be prepared for any environment.
-Citigroup will cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, its Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Friday, after the bank reported a $1.8 billion loss for the fourth quarter. The lender, which currently has 239,000 employees worldwide, will reduce that headcount by 20,000 as part of a sweeping reorganization, Mason told reporters. Citi also expects to shed a further 40,000 jobs when it lists its Mexican consumer unit Banamex in an initial public offering.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. aviation regulator said on Friday it will intensify oversight of Boeing after a panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Mike Whitaker said the agency believes there are "other manufacturing problems" at the planemaker. The FAA said in a statement it will conduct a new audit of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and its suppliers. An Alaska Airlines jet had to make a dramatic emergency landing a week ago after the panel broke off.
Bank of America is out with its fourth-quarter earnings this morning. The bank said earnings would have been better if not for the one-time items. The drop in earnings is largely because of one-time items that investors already expected: + The bank said earlier this week that it would [take a $1.6 billion charge](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-jones-01-08-2024/card/bank-of-america-to-take-1-6-billion-charge-OcIO9EMyrNo2feOwgZYC) related to the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate.
(Reuters) -Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7 billion in one-off charges on Friday, and its finance chief expressed optimism about the U.S. economic outlook. Prospects for the U.S. economy have brightened after the Federal Reserve paused interest rate increases late last year. "We feel pretty good about the economy," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters.
It's a quadruple-threat kind of day. The four biggest banks in the U.S.—JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup— reported earnings Friday morning. **From the big banks:** + JPMorgan Chase finished out its [most profitable year ever](https://www.
Selling your longtime home and downsizing in retirement is a common practice for people entering their golden years. While profits from a home sale are considered capital gains, the IRS typically allows you to exclude part of the profit – if not all of it – from your taxes. But what if you sold your […] The post I’m Selling My House and Netting $640k to Downsize for Retirement. How Can I Avoid Capital Gains Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Electric motor component maker EuroGroup Laminations said on Friday it would invest 50 million euros ($55 million) to expand its production capacity in Mexico to serve the automotive industry. The Italian company has Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, GM and an undisclosed U.S.-based major maker of electric vehicles (EVs) among its clients. Eurogroup Laminations said in a statement that, as part of the investment announced on Friday, it had built a new plant in the Mexican state of Queretaro, adding to the facilities it has already there.
The Magnificent Seven had an extraordinary year in 2023—one that will be very difficult to repeat. Alphabet Amazon.com Apple Meta Platforms Microsoft Nvidia and Tesla certainly earned the moniker last year. The Magnificent Seven doesn’t make much sense from a portfolio perspective either.