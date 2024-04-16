Live

Stock market today: Stocks extend declines as earnings roll in

Alexandra Canal and Karen Friar
Stocks extended declines in mid-morning trading on Tuesday after markets initially eyed a broader comeback earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hugged the flatline after coming off a six-session run of losses. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell roughly 0.2%.

The moves come as bond yields remain at multi-month highs, coupled with rising tensions in the Middle East following Iran's weekend attacks on Israel.

After the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) touched 2024 highs on Monday, the yield climbed about 3 basis points to trade around 4.65% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, earnings reports flooded in before the bell. United Health (UNH) shares added about 5% after the healthcare group beat quarterly profit estimates, even as it said it expects to take a $1.6 billion from a February cyberattack.

Investors were also digesting more big bank results: Bank of America (BAC) reported that first-quarter profit dropped 18% year-on-year as a key revenue source weakened, while Morgan Stanley (MS) stock rose as it topped expectations. Elsewhere, BNY Mellon (BK) posted a profit beat while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a revenue miss. Also on the docket are results from United Airlines (UAL), among others.

Stocks booked sizable losses on Monday as hot retail sales data fueled expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer this year. Consensus is now for no interest rate cut until September as the strength of the economy gives reason for the Federal Reserve to take its time, though some believe politics could push policymakers to act earlier.

    Stocks extend declines, reverse earlier gains

  • Dani Romero

    New data shows market for new homes 'starting to show cracks'

    New residential construction, including single-family and multifamily homes, tumbled by the largest amount in four years as rising mortgage rates weaken housing activity.

    Housing starts fell 14.7% month-over-month in March, dropping from 1.55 million units annualized pace to 1.32 million units annualized, according to data from the Census Bureau released Tuesday. Single family starts fell 12.4% month-over-month.

    According to LPL Financial’s chief economist, Jeffrey Roach, the data indicates how new home construction is "starting to show cracks in the pace of growth."

    “Housing construction is poised to slow as potential homebuyers indicate now is a poor time to buy a home. Investors should expect residential investment becoming a drag on GDP growth in the coming quarters. Housing activity may not fully stabilize until the Fed commences their easing cycle."

    The fresh government data comes after builder sentiment in April was flat from the previous month, breaking four consecutive months of gains. The NAHB said “buyers are hesitating until they can better gauge where interest rates are headed.”

    “Looking ahead, we still think single-family starts stand to benefit from the lack of second-hand homes on the market, shifting demand to newbuilds," Thomas Ryan, property economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients following the release.

    "But that strength will be offset by weakness in multi-family starts, which we expect will remain around current levels, leaving total housing starts little higher than they currently are by the end of this year."

    The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) was trading lower by more than 1% Tuesday morning.

  • Alexandra Canal

    Live Nation falls on antitrust probe report

    Shares of Live Nation (LYV), the parent company of Ticketmaster, fell about 7% early Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the Department of Justice (DOJ) is preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit against the company as soon as next month.

    According to the report, the DOJ will allege that Live Nation has leveraged its dominance in the marketplace to harm competitors. Specific claims the department would allege were unknown at this time.

    The federal government approved the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger in 2010. Since then, the company has been at the center of antirust concerns with critics taking aim at its sky-high ticket fees and accusing the entertainment giant of monopolistic practices and anti-competitive behavior.

    In 2020, the department updated the company's consent decree, an agreement which barred Live Nation from strong-arming venues into using TicketMaster for its tours, and extended it until 2025 after finding evidence the company repeatedly and over the course of several years engaged in conduct that violated its earlier agreement.

    In the face of Tuesday's stock declines, shares are down about 1% since the start of the year.

    Read more here.

  • Alexandra Canal

    Stocks eye comeback

    The Dow rose about 200 points on Tuesday as markets eyed a broader comeback to snap a 6-day losing streak.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed around 0.6% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) hugged the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped roughly 0.1%.

    Bond yields continued to rise after the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) touched 2024 highs on Monday. The yield was up about 4 basis points to trade at around 4.66% early Tuesday.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Chatting interest rates and markets with BNY Mellon’s CEO

    I just had a good post earnings chat with BNY Mellon (BK) CEO Robin Vince (they reported this morning, stock up 2% pre-market).

    Appreciated his thoughts on rates and markets to me (below. I took them as inflationary!

    “As I think about the path of interest rates, there are a few things that are going on in the world. Clearly, we've got geopolitical risks that are out there and just today the potential escalation of the ongoing [Israel/Iran] conflict – that's certainly a risk. We've got consistently, relatively high inflation in the US and that's clearly a bit of a risk. So that brings into some question the path of interest rates. We've got fiscal challenges in the US and the continued [high] amount of issuance of US Treasuries from a volumes point of view. That can be quite good for our business, but as a citizen and a taxpayer, you have to worry a little bit about the path of debt sustainability in the United States. So there's a lot going on.

    Now, I'll give you the flip side as well because what we see is really strong, underlying underpinnings for the US economy and it's not to say that we won't have a correction at some point in the stock market – that could well happen. It's not to say we couldn't have a recession at some point. That's kind of inevitable at some point in time. But when you look at the advantages that the US has right now, it's got a lot of significant advantages on a relative basis in the world. It's a great destination for investment. You can hear that from CEOs internationally. You can see it from investors putting their money into the United States, you can see the performance of the stock market, and there are a lot of tailwinds that are coming into the markets right now. So I would say it's a place you have to be prepared for all eventualities. Could we see the Fed stay on hold, maybe. Could we see the Fed cut rates this year? Probably. Could we see the Fed hike rates? Not impossible. You got to be prepared, but at the same time, the underlying direction of travel for the US is pretty positive.”

  • Brian Sozzi

    Bring on those Starbucks earnings

    Starbucks (SBUX) earnings will be out in a few weeks, and note upon note I have consumed suggest the report could be ugly.

    Most of the concern on Starbucks at the moment stems from falling store traffic in the US, in part because prices for what Starbucks sells has gone through the roof. I paid $7 for a venti cold brew at a NYC store a week ago (I have been cutting back trips to Starbucks)!

    Bernstein is out this morning with a fresh look at store traffic, and it isn't pretty.

    Starbucks shares year to date: -11.3%.

    The ice cold traffic trend at Starbucks.
    The ice cold traffic trend at Starbucks. (Bernstein)
  • Brian Sozzi

    Markets quote of the morning....

    Stock futures have been all over the map this morning after Monday's hot retail sales report driven drubbing.

    The indecision on the part of investors comes as they are still clinging to hopes of a June interest rate cut, which seems unlikely given how the macro data has trended in April.

    I think JP Morgan's strategy team offers up a good blunt take on markets this morning as if to level set investors:

    "For a market reliant on immaculate disinflation, a dovish Fed reaction function, and diminishing tail risks on growth, the continuation of hot growth and inflation data can bring us to a tipping point where a tighter stock vee bond risk premium finally produces a market correction. Inflation risks are also compounded by upside risks to oil due to geopolitical developments related to Russia and risk of further escalation in the Middle East. Additionally, investor positioning is elevated, with cash allocations at historical lows."

