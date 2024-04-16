Alexandra Canal
Stock market today: Stocks extend declines as earnings roll in
Stocks extended declines in mid-morning trading on Tuesday after markets initially eyed a broader comeback earlier in the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hugged the flatline after coming off a six-session run of losses. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell roughly 0.2%.
The moves come as bond yields remain at multi-month highs, coupled with rising tensions in the Middle East following Iran's weekend attacks on Israel.
After the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) touched 2024 highs on Monday, the yield climbed about 3 basis points to trade around 4.65% on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, earnings reports flooded in before the bell. United Health (UNH) shares added about 5% after the healthcare group beat quarterly profit estimates, even as it said it expects to take a $1.6 billion from a February cyberattack.
Investors were also digesting more big bank results: Bank of America (BAC) reported that first-quarter profit dropped 18% year-on-year as a key revenue source weakened, while Morgan Stanley (MS) stock rose as it topped expectations. Elsewhere, BNY Mellon (BK) posted a profit beat while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a revenue miss. Also on the docket are results from United Airlines (UAL), among others.
Stocks booked sizable losses on Monday as hot retail sales data fueled expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer this year. Consensus is now for no interest rate cut until September as the strength of the economy gives reason for the Federal Reserve to take its time, though some believe politics could push policymakers to act earlier.
