Stock market today: Stocks fall after Big Tech bust, Fed signals it's not yet ready to cut rates

US stocks turned lower Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady during its first meeting of the year.

The central bank noted it doesn't expect it will be appropriate to cut interest rates until it has "greater confidence" inflation is falling to 2%.

Stocks had already had a rough start to the day with the Nasdaq falling more than 1% after the first batch of results from tech giants largely failed to satisfy investors.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 1.4% Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded about 0.9% lower after slumping slightly below its record high on Tuesday. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), meanwhile, fell about 0.1%

"Magnificent Seven" names Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), along with chipmaker AMD (AMD), took center stage on the earnings docket Tuesday. All three stocks were hit Wednesday, with over 5% drops from the Google parent outpacing AMD and Microsoft's declines.

The poor start from the tech megacaps, which are expected to do much of the heavy lifting for the S&P 500 this earnings season, could unnerve Wall Street — at least until Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) get their turn on Thursday.

On Wednesday, though, the Fed got its turn in the spotlight in a busy week. Investors are turning their attention to any signs of when — and how much — the central bank will turn to rate cuts, as Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports.

Boeing (BA) was the highlight of the Wednesday morning earnings docket amid a string of safety concerns related to its planes. The company beat Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter, but the plane maker suspended its 2024 guidance. Boeing stock rose more than 6% following the report.