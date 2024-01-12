Stock market today: Stocks fluctuate as earnings season kicks off, wholesale inflation cools

Stocks backtracked Friday morning, shedding earlier gains as big bank results failed to lift hopes for a robust quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.5%, or close to 200 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) hovered around the flatline, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked right above it.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all posted decent results on Friday. But the latter two saw shares fall as they failed to settle nerves about potential pain ahead.
Also in focus, oil prices jumped more than 2% after the US and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, drawing threats of reprisals from the Iran-backed group behind Red Sea attacks on shipping. Brent futures (BZ=F) traded around $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) were just under $74.
Meanwhile, investors are looking for more insight into price pressures after the consumer CPI reading came in hotter than expected on Thursday. In a turnabout on Friday, the Producer Price Index showed an unexpected fall in prices last month, boosting hopes that inflation will continue to cool in the months ahead.
Hamza Shaban
Oil prices rise after US airstrikes in Yemen
Tensions in the Middle East continue to rise after US-led airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels escalate the threat of further hostilities and fuel more volatility in the market.
Oil prices jumped 2% higher during morning trading on Friday after the airstrikes, which were coordindated by the US and UK military. The strikes came in response to Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, which have forced forcing global shipping companies to reroute their ships, extending the length of the voyages and increasing their cost.
The Red Sea flows to the Suez Canal, offering vessels the shortest passage between Europe and Asia. Roughly 10% of all global trade travels through the key international sea lane.
The airstrikes drew threats of reprisals from the Iran-backed group behind the Red Sea attacks, heighteing the possibility of further disruptions to global trade.
Brent futures (BZ=F) were trading around $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) were just under $74,
Hamza Shaban
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page during morning trading on Friday:
BlackRock (BLK): Shares of the money manager ticked just over the flatline Friday morning after it beat earnings expectations and disclosed that its assets under management exceeded $10 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also announced it was acquiring infrastructure fund manager GIP for $12.5 billion. GIP has over $100 billion in assets under management.
Delta Air Lines (DAL): The airline's shares sank more than 7% after it cut its 2024 earnings forecast and as investors downplayed its fourth-quarter beat for revenue and profits. Delta reported generating $13.66 billion in revenue and gains of $1.28 per share.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Shares of the largest US bank rose 1% after it reported a 12% boost in revenue to $39.94 billion and beat analysts’ expectations. All told, the bank posted almost $50 billion in annual profits for 2023. Among the large banks that reported results on Friday, JPMorgan led the gainers during the morning session.
Stocks edged up Friday morning as investors largely looked past big bank results that failed to thrill
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.1% or about 50 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced about 0.3%.
Myles Udland
That's a 10 ... followed by 12 zeros
BlackRock (BLK) announced Friday its assets under management topped $10,000,000,000,000 at the end of the fourth quarter, with last year's rally in markets bringing client assets over this threshold for the first time in two years.
The firm's AUM tallied $10,008,995,000,000, to be precise, as of Dec. 31.
During 2023, BlackRock saw $289 billion of net inflows, with the $96 billion in assets that flowed into the firm's products during the fourth quarter marking the second-best quarter of the year. In Q1, some $110 billion in net assets moved into BlackRock vehicles.
Alongside its quarterly results on Friday, BlackRock also announced it acquired infrastructure fund manager GIP for $12.5 billion. GIP has over $100 billion in assets under management.
Myles Udland
Jamie Dimon again warns on 'stickier' inflation, higher interest rates
And inside the firm's fourth quarter release, investors got another expansive view on the US and global economy from its outspoken CEO, Jamie Dimon.
Largely reiterating his view that investors are too complacent with the idea inflation is on a smooth path back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target and interest rates will remain higher than forecasters expect, Dimon said a host of "unprecedented" factors in markets means the bank "must be prepared for any environment."
The U.S. economy continues to be resilient, with consumers still spending, and markets currently expect a soft landing. It is important to note that the economy is being fueled by large amounts of government deficit spending and past stimulus.
There is also an ongoing need for increased spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, higher military spending and rising healthcare costs. This may lead inflation to be stickier and rates to be higher than markets expect. On top of this, there are a number of downside risks to watch.
Quantitative tightening is draining over $900 billion of liquidity from the system annually, and we have never seen a full cycle of tightening. And the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have the potential to disrupt energy and food markets, migration, and military and economic relationships, in addition to their dreadful human cost. These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain cautious. While we hope for the best, the past year demonstrated why we must be prepared for any environment.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in December amid declining costs for goods such as diesel fuel and food, suggesting inflation would continue to subside and allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year. The report from the Labor Department on Friday also showed prices for services were unchanged for the third straight month, another boost in the U.S. central bank's fight against inflation. With supply chains mostly normalized after severe disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, services are now at the core of the inflation battle.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it will intensify oversight of Boeing after a panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight, and the agency's chief Mike Whitaker sees "other manufacturing problems" at the largest U.S. planemaker. The FAA said in a statement it will conduct a new audit of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and its suppliers and may conduct further audits depending on the results. The agency is also considering shifting additional FAA responsibilities assigned to Boeing to an independent entity after an Alaska Airlines jet had to make a dramatic emergency landing a week ago when the panel broke off, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage.
-Citigroup will cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, the bank said on Friday after reporting a $1.8 billion loss for the fourth quarter. The lender, which currently has 239,000 employees worldwide, will reduce that number by 20,000 after including layoffs from a sweeping reorganization, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told reporters. Citi also expects to no longer count 40,000 jobs when it spins off and lists its Mexican consumer unit Banamex in an initial public offering.
Stocks were moving higher at the market open as PPI inflation data showed cooling price pressures and as big banks kicked off the earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 59 points or 0.
(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. plans to sell a third of its US electric vehicle fleet and reinvest in gas-powered cars due to weak demand and high repair costs for its battery-powered options.Most Read from BloombergGoogle Lays Off Hundreds in Hardware, Assistant, EngineeringSEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Crypto’s BreakthroughThese Are the World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2024US Inflation Picks Up, Signaling Bumpy Path for FedWhite House Throws Support Behind Seizing Frozen Rus
TOKYO (Reuters) -Nippon Steel said on Friday President Eiji Hashimoto will become CEO and chairman effective April 1, remaining at the helm as the top Japanese steelmaker aims to complete a deal to take over U.S. Steel. Executive Vice President Tadashi Imai and head of Nippon Steel's initiative to decarbonise the steel-making process, will take the president and chief operating officer (COO) posts, the company said in a statement. Hashimoto last month struck a $14.9 billion deal to acquire the iconic U.S. steelmaker but faces a tough road ahead as the United Steelworkers union and some lawmakers have criticised the acquisition.
The Magnificent Seven had an extraordinary year in 2023—one that will be very difficult to repeat. Alphabet Amazon.com Apple Meta Platforms Microsoft Nvidia and Tesla certainly earned the moniker last year. The Magnificent Seven doesn’t make much sense from a portfolio perspective either.
Buy the rumor; sell the news. You’ve probably heard that old saying before, and maybe you’ve fallen victim to a sell-off that typically occurs after a rumor-based hype phase passes. Today, a similar event occurred with Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock. In hindsight, it feels like stock traders should have seen this coming. This may just be the beginning of a much deeper drawdown, so I am bearish on MARA stock. I’m actually bullish on crypto and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for the long term. B