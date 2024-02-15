Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,015.98
    +15.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,634.99
    +210.72 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,854.33
    -4.82 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.40
    +28.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    +1.50 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.40
    +9.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.52 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2440
    -0.0230 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1500
    -0.3240 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,250.76
    +585.70 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.53
    +29.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,157.94
    +454.62 (+1.21%)
     
Live

Stock market today: Stocks mixed after retail sales tumble

69
Ines Ferré and Karen Friar

US stocks were mixed on Thursday, striving to mount a further rebound as investors digested disappointing retail sales that raised questions about a "soft landing" scenario for the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose as much as 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hugged the flatline during trading after coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again in the prior session.

Stocks have recouped some of the steep losses booked Tuesday after a hot inflation print dented hopes for interest rate cuts. Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers playing down the data helped soothe nerves.

But investors are still wondering whether the rout was a one-off, with some seasonal weakness playing a part, or the start of a bigger pullback. Many Wall Street strategists have pointed out that there were signs of resilience even as stocks tumbled.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

On Thursday, investors turned their focus on January retail sales, which fell 0.8% from the prior month, raising questions about consumer resilience and the chance of a "no landing" scenario for the US.

Wall Street will also listen out for remarks from Fed officials Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic later in the day, with the latter speaking after the bell.

Live6 updates
  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks mixed, tech hits pause button on rebound

    Stocks were mixed on Thursday as technology stocks (XLK) hit the pause button on a rebound.

    Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) all fell more than 1% while Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares sank as much as 3%.

    The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid about 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose as much as 0.5% as components JPMorgan (JPM) and Disney (DIS) both hit 52-week highs.

    The S&P 500 Energy Select ETF (XLE) was the biggest gainer among the sectors on Thursday, up more than 2%.

  • Ines Ferré

    Alphabet falls on worries of potential OpenAI search rival

    Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares sank as much as 3% on Thursday, dragging on the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) amid investor worries over competition stemming from OpenAI.

    The owner of ChatGPT is reportedly working on a search engine that would compete with Google search, according to a report from The Information.

    Several of the mega tech names were under pressure on Thursday as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) all fell more than 1%.

    On Wednesday chipmaker Nvidia overtook Alphabet as the third most valuable company in the US.

  • Dani Romero

    Homebuilder confidence rises for third consecutive month as mortgage rates decline

    Homebuilders are feeling more confident about the housing market as a decline in mortgage rates bolsters expectations of stronger demand from buyers.

    The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) rose 4 points to 48 in February, marking the third consecutive month that sentiment gained and the highest level since August 2023. Economists polled by Bloomberg were anticipating a reading of 46.

    The continued enthusiasm reflects the strength of the newly constructed home market and expectations that mortgage rates will continue to move lower, fueling more buyer appetite.

    “Buyer traffic is improving as even small declines in interest rates will produce a disproportionate positive response among likely home purchasers,” said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala, in a press release.

    “And while mortgage rates still remain too high for many prospective buyers, we anticipate that due to pent-up demand, many more buyers will enter the marketplace if mortgage rates continue to decline this year.”

    Mortgage rates have softened from their near 8% peak last year, and more builders are cutting back on reducing home prices to boost sales. In February, 25% of builders reported cutting home prices, down from 31% in January and 36% in the last two months of 2023.

    Meanwhile, the share of builders offering some form of incentive dropped to 58% in February, down from 62% in January and the lowest share since last August.

  • Ines Ferré

    JPMorgan and Disney hit 52-week highs

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5% as components JPMorgan (JPM) and Disney (DIS) both hit 52-week highs.

    Disney share are up about 13% since the entertainment giant posted a beat on its quarterly earnings last week.

    JPMorgan is up about 6% over the past month amid an overall rally in financials stocks.

    On Thursday the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, following a solid recovery in the prior session that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again.

    The the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell about 0.2% during the session.

    January retail sales fell 0.8% from the month prior month. Economist had been expecting a drop of 0.2% in spending. The worse than expected reading raises questions of whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks little changed after retail sales tumble

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hugged the flatline on Thursday, coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also little changed at the open.

    Investors turned their focus on fresh economic data out Thursday. Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the month prior versus expectations for a drop of 0.2% in spending, according to Bloomberg data. The reading raises questions about whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Cisco said everything you don't want to hear from a tech company right now

    Cisco (CSCO) shares are one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance right now, getting smoked by about 4% in premarket trading.

    The move down makes all sorts of sense.

    The company said everything an investor doesn't want to hear from a tech giant on its earnings day: inventory corrections, lower demand, an uncertain outlook, and worse-than-expected guidance. I can go on, but why?

    Wall Street is letting Cisco execs have it this morning in the wake of another guide down. The most vocal of the group: Jefferies analyst George Notter.

    "We’re not really buying their comments about a softer macro environment also impacting the business. Also, we have ongoing concerns re: market share," Notter said in a client note. The headline on that note is Second Trip Through the Inventory Correction Confessional.

    Ouch.

    The saving grace for Cisco bulls: Execs said on last night’s earnings call that the company’s $28 billion deal for Splunk will likely close early, by the end of the second quarter. Once the business is in Cisco’s house, the company's CFO will probably recast guidance higher to factor in the earnings power of Splunk.

Advertisement