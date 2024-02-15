Stock market today: Stocks open steady after retail sales tumble

US stock futures were little changed on Thursday, striving to mount a further rebound as investors digested disappointing retail sales, raising further questions about a "soft landing" scenario for the US economy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2%, coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) lost 0.2%.
On Thursday investors turned their focus on January retail sales which fell 0.8% from the prior month, raising question on consumer resilience and the chance of a "no landing" scenario for the US.
Wall Street will also listen out for remarks from Fed officials Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic later in the day, with the latter speaking after the bell.
Stocks little changed after retail sales tumble
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hugged the flatline on Thursday, coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also little changed at the open.
Investors turned their focus on fresh economic data out Thursday. Retail sales fell 0.8%inJanuary from the month prior versus expectations for a drop of 0.2% in spending, according to Bloomberg data. The reading raises questions of whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.
Cisco said everything you don't want to hear from a tech company right now
Cisco (CSCO) shares are one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance right now, getting smoked about 4% in premarket trading.
The move down makes all sorts of sense.
The company said everything an investor doesn't want to hear from a tech giant on its earnings day: inventory corrections, lower demand, an uncertain outlook, worse-than-expected guidance. I can go on, but why?
Wall Street is letting Cisco execs have it this morning in the wake of another guide down. The most vocal of the group: Jefferies analyst George Notter.
"We’re not really buying their comments about a softer macro environment also impacting the business. Also, we have ongoing concerns re: market share," Notter said in a client note. The headline on that note: Second Trip Through the Inventory Correction Confessional.
Ouch.
The savings grace for Cisco bulls: Execs said on last night’s earnings call the company’s $28 billion deal for Splunk will likely close early, by the end of the second quarter. Once the business is in Cisco’s house, the company's CFO will probably recast guidance higher to factor in the earnings power of Splunk.
Cisco Systems fell more than 3% on Thursday after the networking equipment maker reduced its annual revenue forecast and rolled out job cuts as it battles sluggish demand from telcos and cable service providers. CEO Charles Robbins blamed weak macro environment and said the company was "seeing a greater degree of caution and scrutiny of deals". "Things have gone from bad to worse, with Cisco drastically cutting FY24 expectations a 4th time as management overestimated that demand would return in F2H24, when the reality is we are in a networking downcycle ex-AI investments," said James Fish, analyst at Piper Sandler.
The $280 billion New York State fund is not a major holder of shale companies, but as the third-largest U.S. state pension fund its decisions are closely followed as other institutions weigh whether to move away from fossil fuel stocks. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Similarly in 2022, the New York State fund said it would sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy.
Fewer Americans filed for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to show resilience in the face of elevated interest rates intended to cool economic growth in the U.S. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 212,000 for the week ending Feb. 10, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week.
(Bloomberg) -- While many on Wall Street are going to great lengths to avoid Chinese stocks, some analysts are telling clients to consider local chip companies. The caveat: it might take a while to see the benefits.Most Read from BloombergJapan Loses Its Spot as World's Third-Largest Economy as It Slips Into RecessionIsrael Quits Ceasefire Talks Over ‘Delusional’ Hamas DemandsTrump Eyes NATO Makeover, Hurried Peace in Ukraine If ElectedThe Brutal Reality of Plunging Office Values Is HerePutin St
PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Stellantis shot to record peaks and Renault hit seven-month highs on Thursday after the rival automakers pledged to reward investors with a big jump in annual dividend and a share buyback worth billions of euros. The bumper payouts helped soothe investors' concerns over the outlook for European automakers as they struggle with competition from cheaper Chinese rivals, higher costs and tepid demand as consumers face rising borrowing costs. The two European automakers join U.S. rivals General Motors and Ford in promising more capital to shareholders.
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada says it’s watching core inflation closely as it weighs when to cut rates, but a mixed bag of measures gives it options on timing and clouds the outlook for markets and economists.Most Read from BloombergJapan Loses Its Spot as World's Third-Largest Economy as It Slips Into RecessionIsrael Quits Ceasefire Talks Over ‘Delusional’ Hamas DemandsTrump Eyes NATO Makeover, Hurried Peace in Ukraine If ElectedThe Brutal Reality of Plunging Office Values Is HerePutin Step
Palantir stock continues to march higher after the company’s well-received earnings report. The data analytics software company’s shares are up another 4% on Wednesday, boosting their gain for the year so far to 45%. Stephen Bersey, head of technology research at HSBC Global Research, on Wednesday cut his rating on Palantir shares to Hold from Buy, while keeping his $22 target price, or about $3 below recent levels.