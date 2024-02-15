Advertisement
Stock market today: Stocks open steady after retail sales tumble

Karen Friar and Ines Ferré

US stock futures were little changed on Thursday, striving to mount a further rebound as investors digested disappointing retail sales, raising further questions about a "soft landing" scenario for the US economy.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2%, coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) lost 0.2%.

Stocks have recouped some of the steep losses booked Tuesday after a hot inflation print dented hopes for interest rate cuts. Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers playing down the data helped soothe nerves.

But investors are still wondering whether the rout was a one-off, with some seasonal weakness playing a part, or the start of a bigger pullback. Many Wall Street strategists have pointed out that there were signs of resilience even as stocks tumbled.

On Thursday investors turned their focus on January retail sales which fell 0.8% from the prior month, raising question on consumer resilience and the chance of a "no landing" scenario for the US.

Wall Street will also listen out for remarks from Fed officials Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic later in the day, with the latter speaking after the bell.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks little changed after retail sales tumble

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hugged the flatline on Thursday, coming off a solid recovery that saw the benchmark top the 5,000 mark again.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also little changed at the open.

    Investors turned their focus on fresh economic data out Thursday. Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the month prior versus expectations for a drop of 0.2% in spending, according to Bloomberg data. The reading raises questions of whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Cisco said everything you don't want to hear from a tech company right now

    Cisco (CSCO) shares are one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance right now, getting smoked about 4% in premarket trading.

    The move down makes all sorts of sense.

    The company said everything an investor doesn't want to hear from a tech giant on its earnings day: inventory corrections, lower demand, an uncertain outlook, worse-than-expected guidance. I can go on, but why?

    Wall Street is letting Cisco execs have it this morning in the wake of another guide down. The most vocal of the group: Jefferies analyst George Notter.

    "We’re not really buying their comments about a softer macro environment also impacting the business. Also, we have ongoing concerns re: market share," Notter said in a client note. The headline on that note: Second Trip Through the Inventory Correction Confessional.

    Ouch.

    The savings grace for Cisco bulls: Execs said on last night’s earnings call the company’s $28 billion deal for Splunk will likely close early, by the end of the second quarter. Once the business is in Cisco’s house, the company's CFO will probably recast guidance higher to factor in the earnings power of Splunk.

