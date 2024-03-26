Stock market today: Stocks pop as Wall Street looks to continue record-setting run

On Tuesday, the focus turned to economic data. Durable goods orders rebounded during the month of February, rising 1.4% last month amid increases in transportation equipment and machinery orders, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.
A fresh reading on US consumer confidence is due later this morning.
All of the data this week serves as appetizers for the main event on Friday, when the government will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, otherwise known as PCE. That contains the Federal Reserve's preferred look at the pace of inflation, in the form of "core" PCE growth.
Cocoa prices rip higher -- here's the problem for Hershey
The sell-off in Hershey's (HSY) stock is picking up as cocoa prices rip to a record high.
Hershey shares are off by 5% in the past five trading sessions as cocoa prices have moved beyond a record $10,000 a ton. Cocoa prices have more than doubled this year on the back of poor crop conditions in West African regions.
The problem for Hershey is that it seems well behind the curve on raising prices to offset less than sweet cocoa costs. Hershey is in the midst of implementing new technology that better tracks ordering, shipping and prices, which is weighing on execution. In turn, Hershey's profit margins in the first half of 2024 stand to be under a great deal of pressure.
A reminder on this issue from Hershey's early February earnings call. The comments are from CFO Steve Voskuil:
"When we think about the impact of future price increase, we're really challenged in the first half of this year just because of the ERP [enterprise resource planning] implementation — it puts some limitations on what we can do. And you can imagine enormous collaboration between us and retailers to execute that transformation. So we're trying to keep things very stable during that period. And so further price increases should they come, will benefit more the back half of the year and probably more so 2025."
The next shoe to drop at Under Armour
The revolving C-suite door at struggling Under Armour (UAA) is likely to keep spinning in the months ahead.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect GameStop to report fourth-quarter earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $2.05 billion for the period ended Feb. 3. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note Monday that strong earnings from other retail firms point to a solid report.
I have a million dollars and I want to put it to work for me. Where can I put it to make the most amount of passive income from it? Also, how can I minimize taxes on that to be able to keep more of that money? – Andrea While today's high-interest rate environment has […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $1 Million and Want It to Work for Me. How Do I Maximize Passive Income and Minimize Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.