Stock market today: Stocks pop, S&P marches toward 5,000

US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh inflow of quarterly earnings, with the debate over timing of interest rate cuts still rumbling in the background.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped more than 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up more than 0.8%. The S&P 500 reached as high as 4,995 on Wednesday, nearing 5,000 for the first time ever.

The market took stock of performance this earnings season, with about two-thirds of S&P 500 company reports now in. Results have on average beaten Wall Street expectations, but some areas of weakness have emerged.

In Wednesday's morning trade, Alibaba (BABA) shares retreated more than 5% after the Chinese online retailer posted a revenue miss but said it will boost share buybacks by $25 billion. Meanwhile, shares of Snap (SNAP) tumbled more than 34% after the social media company's profit forecast for the current quarter came in worse than expected.

Coming up on the earnings docket is Disney (DIS), which said Tuesday its ESPN unit will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Fox (FOXA) to launch a new sports streaming service.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Fed officials continued to tout that interest rates aren't likely to come down in March. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that rate cuts could come "later this year," but first the central bank needs to see more evidence of inflation cooling.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Meanwhile, growing troubles at New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) have stoked worries about regional banks and the health of the real estate sector. Moody's has downgraded the lender's credit rating to junk, and several brokerages have cut their price target amid warnings about governance risk. NYCB shares fell over 10%, building on a slide of more than 22% on Tuesday.