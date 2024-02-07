Stock market today: Stocks pop with focus on earnings

US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh inflow of quarterly earnings, with the debate over timing of interest rate cuts still rumbling in the background.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped almost 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up more than 0.5%.
The market took stock of performance this earnings season, with about two-thirds of S&P 500 company reports now in. Results have on average beaten Wall Street expectations, but some areas of weakness have emerged.
In Wednesday's morning trade, Alibaba (BABA) shares retreated about 5% after the Chinese online retailer posted a revenue miss but said it will boost share buybacks by $25 billion. Coming up on the earnings docket is Disney (DIS), which said Tuesday its ESPN unit will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Fox (FOXA) to launch a new sports streaming service.
Also ahead are appearances by four Federal Reserve officials, including the Boston Fed's Susan Collins and Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin. Investors are listening out for any hints to a policy shift that could revive fading expectations for an early rate cut.
Meanwhile, growing troubles at New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) have stoked worries about regional banks and the health of the real estate sector. Moody's has downgraded the lender's credit rating to junk, and several brokerages have cut their price target amid warnings about governance risk. NYCB shares fell 8%, building on a slide of more than 22% on Tuesday.
Josh Schafer
Stocks pop at the open
Myles Udland
NYCB seeks to reassure investors in late night press release
At 11:46 p.m. ET on Tuesday, New York Community Bank (NYCB) published a release seeking to reassure investors that the 60% plunge in its stock price and a downgrade to some of its credit ratings from Moody's on Tuesday overstate the challenges facing the bank.
Shares of the lender were up as much as 15% in pre-market trade.
"We took decisive actions to fortify our balance sheet and strengthen our risk management processes during the fourth quarter," NYCB CEO Thomas Cangemi said in the statement. "Our actions are an investment in enhancing a risk management framework commensurate with the size and complexity of our bank and providing a solid foundation going forward. Despite the Moody's ratings downgrade, our deposit ratings from Moody's, Fitch and DBRS remain investment grade. The Moody's downgrade is not expected to have a material impact on our contractual arrangements."
(Reuters) -Snap slumped more than 30% on Wednesday after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations, with the company struggling to compete for advertising dollars against heavyweights such as Meta and Alphabet. The Snapchat owner's results are in contrast to strong advertising sales that rivals reported, a sign that advertisers are gravitating towards larger, stable companies amid an uncertain economy. Snap, whose shares nearly doubled last year, was on track to lose roughly $9 billion in market value, based on its share price of $12.24 on Wednesday.
Tesla sent out a single-line query for each job after canceling some employees' biannual performance reviews, some of the people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. It had 140,473 employees globally as of Dec. 31 last year. Tesla shares rose 2.7% in premarket trading.
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Wednesday approved an additional $25 billion authorization to its share buyback program, amid lower-than-expected sales revenue for the last quarter of 2023. Alibaba posted a 5% increase in sales to 260.3 billion yuan ($36.67 billion) for its quarter ended December, slightly missing analyst estimates. Alibaba’s New York-listed stock price fell about 4% in premarket trading following the report.
