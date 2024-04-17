Josh Schafer
Stock market today: Stocks rebound with focus on earnings
Karen Friar
·Editor
Updated
US stocks rose on Wednesday with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) eyeing a comeback as investors put interest rate worries on the backburner to focus on quarterly earnings.
The S&P 500 was up roughly 0.4% after booking a three-day run of losses, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) popped 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, rising more than 0.5%.
Stocks have struggled to reprise their early-year rally, buffeted most recently by worries over heightened tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the timing and depth of rate cuts.
Another bump came on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's downbeat comments on inflation prompted some to recalibrate their bets on a September cut to December.
After robust big bank results signaled a return to strength on Wall Street, investors are looking to earnings season to give stocks a push upward. United Airlines (UAL) shares rose 11% after posting a revenue beat late Tuesday.
But shares of ASML (ASML) fell 6% in New York after the Dutch company's quarterly update. ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to chipmakers worldwide, missed order estimates, though its sales to China held up amid US curbs.
United Airlines stock soars more than 10% after earnings
United Airlines (UAL) stock rose more than 10% on Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
The airliner reported a $200 million impact to earnings from the recent Boeing 737 MAX 9 grounding, a loss lower than expected from Wall Street analysts.
"In a way you could say the damage here is pretty limited," Nick Owens, Morningstar Industrials Equity Analyst told Yahoo Finance Live.
For the prior quarter, United posted an earnings per share loss of $0.15, narrower than the $0.57 Wall Street expected, per Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, United's revenue of $12.54 billion came in above estimates for $12.44 billion.
Meanwhile, United guided for earnings per share in the current quarter in a range of $3.75 to $4.25. This came in above Wall Street's projections for $3.73.
- Josh Schafer
Stocks rebound in early trade on Wednesday
United Airlines (UAL) was the standout on Wednesday morning, with shares rising more than 7% in morning trade after posting a revenue beat after the bell.
- Brian Sozzi
Netflix bulls not shaken ... yet
Netflix (NFLX) shares have had a great ride this year, up 27% year to date (a move not many people have talked about).
The bulls haven't been shaken in a volatile April for markets, with the stock up 1.6% versus the 3.9% drop for the S&P 500.
The vibe on the Street is that when Netflix reports earnings after the close on Thursday, it will show continued benefits of its crackdown on password sharing and a strong original content slate. In short, investors are positioned for another blowout quarter from the streaming beast.
But, there is some concern creeping in on the Street on the back half of the year outlook for Netflix. The company will be cycling several impressive quarters from 2023 (meaning growth could slow), and investors know the bullish thesis very well.
What they may be missing are a few points brought to light by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft this morning.
Here's what Kraft said in a client note:
"We believe that in order for the stock to appreciate further, consensus estimates for 2024-2025 will need to be revised higher, as we believe a lot is already priced in at these valuation levels. We think incremental subscriber growth from paid sharing will continue into this year, but at some point in 2024 will normalize at a lower level of net additions, with an ongoing benefit from a larger total addressable market and a less leaky customer acquisition funnel. Exactly when net addition normalize in 2024 is an open question since only management knows how large the base of unpaid sharers is that have not yet been forced to decide between paying or losing access to Netflix."
More on what to watch from Netflix earnings from yours truly down below.
- Brian Sozzi
Investors still not getting it on interest rates
Good amount of focus this morning in markets on what Fed chief Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, that it will "take longer than expected" to get inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
Lost in the Powell focus though were even more hawkish comments from Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson.
“If incoming data suggest that inflation is more persistent than I currently expect it to be, it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer. I am fully committed to getting inflation back to 2 percent," Jefferson said.
In the wake of this commentary, Fed funds futures are now pricing in only 40 basis points of rate cuts by year end — Deutsche Bank points out this is the lowest this has been so far in this cycle.
But I have to wonder if investors are truly getting it, in that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates at all this year! Check out the CME Fed Watch tool below for the Fed's December meeting. More people are looking for rate cuts than those expecting rates to be at the same level they are today.
- Brian Sozzi
By the numbers: an early look at earnings season
All in all, earnings season has started well. But interestingly, investors may have priced it in months ago.
To date, 43 S&P 500 companies have reported first quarter results. Reported sales growth has been a solid 4.5%, and earnings have expanded quicker by 8.8% (despite sticky inflation weighing on profit margins ... ).
However, despite the solid growth rates, the average stock price dropped 1.2% after the results, according to data crunched by EvercoreISI strategist Julian Emanuel.
Companies beating on both the top and bottom lines have seen their stock rise only 0.6% after the results. Companies that have missed on both the top and bottom lines (known as double misses) have seen their stock price hammered on average 10.4%.
- Brian Sozzi
And we're back again on Tesla
I can't get enough of this Tesla (TSLA) fall from grace story!
So I am back (see 6:00 a.m. post below) with a new piece of research that just came my way on Tesla from Deutsche Bank auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner. I loved this title on his Tesla section: "Clarity Needed on Future Direction of the Company."
Perfectly said, and most others on the Street would agree.
Here's what Rosner says, which goes a long way in explaining why Tesla's stock has gotten run over:
"Perhaps most importantly, we view recent sequence of Tesla news as potentially thesis-changing for investors. With still many questions unanswered, it may be too early to tell if it is particularly bearish, or just neutral. As of now, it is unclear if a drivable version of Model 2 is still coming and if so when; how far along is robotaxi in its development and what a realistic timeline for deployment is in light of considerable technology and regulatory hurdles ahead. We expect Tesla to have to comment on these on its upcoming earnings call. Unfortunately, if Tesla were to confirm that its renewed robotaxi focus comes at the expense of Model 2, we believe this would introduce considerably higher risk profile for the stock, and remove a key reason many shareholders currently own the stock. More critically, this change in strategy would also make any upside from here tied to Tesla cracking the code on full driverless autonomy, which represents a significant technological and regulatory challenge.
"All in, we await clarity from Tesla on any change in strategy. If Robotaxi is being accelerated with no focus or timeline change for Model 2, this may be perceived as a positive signal of Tesla’s confidence in its autonomous technology and could potentially be accretive to out year estimates. If, however, Model 2 is being pushed out or canceled, we would view it as completely thesis-changing, as we worry about Tesla’s new execution risk profile, see considerable downside risk to 2026+ earnings estimates, and believe the stock would need to undergo a potentially painful shift in ownership base, with investors focused on Tesla’s EV volume domination and cost advantage potentially throwing in the towel, and eventually replaced by AI/tech investors with considerably longer time horizons."
- Brian Sozzi
Check out where these former pandemic stock darlings now trade!
The rise in broader market volatility in the past week hasn't been kind to two former pandemic stock darlings.
Shares of Zoom (ZM) hit a fresh low on Tuesday, down about 90% from their October 2020 peak. Not much buying at these lows is happening in the pre-market today.
Meantime, shares of Peloton (PTON) also hit fresh lows on Tuesday. The stock has crashed 98% since its December 2020 highs as people have returned to pumping iron in a $50 a month gym s.
- Brian Sozzi
One chart on Tesla says it all
Full stop: Tesla (TSLA) has had an awful start to 2024.
Layoff news this week was more widespread than thought initially. Analysts are chopping estimates going into the EV company's coming earnings release. Cybertruck deliveries are reportedly being delayed. And Musk scrapped the cheap Tesla he has long promised.
The chart below from RBC Capital Markets this morning (where RBC joined other banks and cut their estimates on Tesla) nicely captures the entirety of this mess.