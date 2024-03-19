Stock market today: Stocks retreat as Fed decision looms

Stocks pulled back on Tuesday from a rebound, as investors watched for the results from crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid roughly 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose above the flatline, coming off a winning day for the major gauges. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped about 0.5% as Nvidia (NVDA) shares retreated in the wake of AI updates from its annual developer conference.
With policymakers widely expected to keep rates at their historic highs, the focus is on the "dot plot" for any clues to the number and timing of any cuts this year. The central bank's policy decision is due Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued to pull back from its recent record high, falling over 5% to hover above $63,000, on track for its biggest one-day loss in two weeks. Shares of crypto-linked companies Coinbase (COIN) and Marathon Digital (MARA) lost ground alongside the token.
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page during morning trading on Tuesday:
Unilever (UL): The consumer goods giant rose 2% to start the trading day after announcing plans to spin off its ice-cream business — which includes Magnum, Popsicle and Klondike — and a restructuring plan that could impact 7,500 jobs as part of an effort to save more than $800 over the next three years.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD): The dominant cryptocurrency is on track to suffer its biggest daily drop in two weeks, as investors continue to flee from the token after recently hitting an-all time high. Bitcoin was trading hands at 63,000 Tuesday morning, a drop of about 7%.
Nvidia (NVDA): Fresh of its annul developers conference, the AI darling lost 3% Tuesday morning after unveiling its latest (AI) chip, which it said it is up to 30 times speedier than its predecessor.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI): Shares of the server manufacturer sank 11% after announcing plans to sell 2 million shares. The company plans to use the roughly $2 billion in proceeds to support operations and boost manufacturing capacity. The stock offering comes as Super Micro's shares have skyrocketed this year, more than tripling on the demand for artificial-intelligence technology.
Hamza Shaban
Stocks slide before Fed meeting
Wall Street pulled back some as Federal Reserve officials began their two-day huddle to decide their next move on interest rate policy.
Nvidia's (NVDA) stock didn't do too much on day one of its GTC conference despite an impressive array of new product introductions.
But that doesn't mean what the company unveiled was disappointing — quite the contrary! I actually think everything CEO Jensen Huang showed off is so complex, it could take a few days for investors to digest and assess if the stock warrants another push higher.
Wall Street was pleased with what they heard.
Here's what JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur had to say:
"Overall, the team is further distancing itself with its aggressive cadence of new product launches and more product segmentation over time. With leading silicon (GPU/DPU/CPU), hardware/software platforms, and a strong ecosystem, Nvidia is well positioned to continue to benefit from major secular trends in AI, high-performance computing, gaming, and autonomous vehicles, in our view. Bottom line: NVIDIA continues to be 1-2 steps ahead of its competitors."
Brian Sozzi
The AI stock bubble...or not
As Nvidia's (NVDA) GTC conference continues out on the West Coast, it feels natural for BofA's new fund manager survey out today to weigh into the AI stock bubble debate.
The end result: institutional investors have no clue if this is a bubble!
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan scrapped the world’s last negative interest rate, ending the most aggressive monetary stimulus program in modern history, while also indicating that financial conditions will stay accommodative for now.Most Read from BloombergApple Is in Talks to Let Google Gemini Power iPhone AI FeaturesTrump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy as Running Mate as He Eyes New TeamNvidia Unveils Successor to Its All-Conquering AI ProcessorMusk Says His Ketamine Prescription Is in Investors’
(Reuters) -Unilever said on Tuesday it would spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, and cut 7,500 jobs in a new cost-savings programme. Investors cheered the plan, sending shares in Unilever, one of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, up nearly 6% at one point. The spinoff will begin immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, London-listed Unilever said.
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Super Micro Computer, which has seen its share price more than triple this year on the back of the artificial-intelligence boom, is cashing in on that rise with a public stock offering. Supermicro said Tuesday it plans to sell 2 million shares. The San Jose company has about 56.6 million shares outstanding.
SAN JOSE — "I hope you realize this is not a concert," said Nvidia President Jensen Huang to an audience so large, it filled up the SAP Center in San Jose. This is how he introduced what is perhaps the complete opposite of a concert: the company's GTC event. "You have arrived at a developers conference. There will be a lot of science describing algorithms, computer architecture, mathematics. I sense a very heavy weight in the room; all of a sudden, you're in the wrong place." It may not have bee
The first quarter is almost behind us, and analysts are starting to discern the patterns that are shaping the year’s stock markets. Two key points are already standing out. One is the high levels of market concentration; the Magnificent 7 mega-cap tech firms are still soaking up a disproportionate share of the gains. The second, related to this, is a need to diversify – but to choose the diversification carefully. Investors can’t rely on a general broadening of the market to lift a portfolio. Ra
Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting […] The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS - SmartAsset.