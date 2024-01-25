Stock market today: Stocks rise as GDP growth beats, Tesla slides

US stocks rose on Thursday despite downbeat earnings from Tesla (TSLA) and following a hotter-than-expected US economic growth reading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) opened 0.2% higher, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.4% following the benchmark's fourth-in-a-row record close logged on Wednesday. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose about 0.5%.

An advance estimate of fourth quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) released on Thursday morning showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.3% during the period, much faster than the annualized pace of 2% expected by economists.

Tesla warned of "notably" slower EV production growth in quarterly results that missed on profit, with CEO Elon Musk pointing to the risk Chinese carmakers will "demolish" rivals in the absence of trade curbs. Shares of the EV maker dropped 8% in premarket trading, further underperforming the other Magnificent Seven tech-centered stocks that have driven the S&P 500's rally.

Results from Intel (INTC) are an after-hours highlight in the flood of reports, with Wall Street on watch for an AI boost to the chipmaker.

On Thursday morning American Airlines (AAL) stock rose after the company issued better than expected 2024 guidance. Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) also gained following a beat on the carrier's latest quarterly results.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) said it would incur $150 million in costs stemming from the recent grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet following a mid-air door plug incident.

The FAA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for those 737 Max 9 jets to return to service once airlines complete safety checks. But the authority also told Boeing (BA) to freeze any planned increases in production of the model, spelling disruption for its customers and suppliers and helping drive shares lower.

Live 2 updates

US economy grows at 3.3% rate in Q4, topping estimates The US economy continues to impress. The first look at fourth quarter GDP growth released Thursday showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.3% in the final three months of 2023. Economists had expected growth to come in at a rate of 2%, according to data from Bloomberg. With this reading, the initial estimate on cumulative GDP growth for 2023 shows the economy grew 2.5% last year, an acceleration from 1.9% growth seen in 2022. The economy grew in all four quarters of the year and has now expanded for six quarters in a row. In its release, the BEA said the fourth quarter's growth was driven by "increases in consumer spending, exports, state and local government spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, private inventory investment, and residential fixed investment."

