Stock market today: Stocks slip amid countdown to key inflation print

US stocks opened lower Monday on the heels of a losing week, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) soaring again as investors counted down to crucial inflation data that will test bets on interest-rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped roughly 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down about 0.3% after a sharp slide for techs on Friday.
Stocks have faltered after February's jobs report, which showed hiring remains strong even as unemployment beat estimates — a mixed picture that added little certainty to the debate on rate cuts. Now the market is bracing for a last big test before the Federal Reserve's March 20 policy meeting.
The Consumer Price Index report on Tuesday is front of mind after Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed wants to be more confident that inflation is cooling before easing up on borrowing costs. Given that, a surprise rise would undermine the optimism for a Fed policy shift that has boosted stocks.
In the meantime, eyes are on the roaring rally in bitcoin, which hit a fresh record high on Monday after breaking above $72,000 for the first time. The leading cryptocurrency was last changing hands at $72,390, bringing gains for the year so far to around 70%.
Crypto-linked stocks rose on the rally's tide. Shares of Coinbase (COIN) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) both gained about 5%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR) added 9%.
Live3 updates
Ines Ferré
Stocks open lower, Bitcoin trades above $72,000
The major averages opened lower Monday with consumer discretionary and tech stocks leading the losses.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down less than 1% on Monday. The decline comes after a 5% decline on Friday.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down less than 1% on Monday. The decline comes after a 5% decline on Friday.
Bitcoin gained more than 4% to trade above a record $72,000 as investors counted down to crucial inflation print on Tuesday.
Investors will be watching for the Consumer Price Index report out on Tuesday for clues about when the Federal Reserve will initiate rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reiterated the Fed wants to be more confident that inflation is cooling before easing up on borrowing costs.
The stock has been weakening all morning long in the pre-market following Friday's sharp intraday reversal that caught a lot of investor attention.
With macro data and earnings releases this week on the slower side, the action in Nvidia is likely to dictate the broader market's moves.
Some call outs from various notes this morning:
“At one point on Friday, the third largest company in the world, Nvidia, was up 92% YTD. The 5-month return for the S&P 500 semi-index was 84%, the highest since 1999. A consolidation in the AI trade has been overdue for a while now, so Friday's key reversal day could signal the start of that unwind.” -BTIG
“In 2000 years I'm not sure if $250 billion has ever been wiped off a stock in 3 hours before. That's what happened to Nvidia on Friday as the stock went from being around +5% up to -6.5% down intraday before closing -5.55%. Then in after-hours trading on Friday, it was down almost another -3%. Remarkably it was still up +6.38% on the week, +21.3% in March so far, and has still posted a tenth week of consecutive gains. That said, the sell-off late in the week meant the S&P 500 (-0.65% Friday) was down -0.26% for the week, and just missed out on advancing for 17 of 19 weeks for the first time since 1964.” -Deutsche Bank
Brian Sozzi
Latest Reddit IPO details
The Reddit IPO roadshow kicks off today, a source familiar with the matter tells me.
A debut on the New York Exchange is slated to come within the next two weeks.
A couple of highlights from the company's amended S-1 filing that just hit the wires:
IPO is expected to raise about $450.9 million in proceeds.
Valuation range for Reddit targeted at $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion, or $31 to $34 a share.
About 1.76 million shares are being set aside for Reddit users.
U.S. stock markets were set for a negative open on Monday, kicking off a week when the main focus will be on the latest inflation report. S&P 500 futures lost 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures also dropped 0.4%. After a soft end to the prior week, the market will now focus on Tuesday’s release of the consumer price index for February and what it means for the prospect of the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates.
Nvidia shares fall after the chip maker shed $128 billion in market cap on Friday, a report says the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX jet that experienced a blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, and Coinbase and MicroStrategy surge as Bitcoin crosses $72,000.