Stock market today: Stocks slip to start final week of eventful first quarter

The S&P and Nasdaq have opened 2024 on a heater, as both indexes are up near 10% to start the year. But traders are largely in wait-and-see mode to start a short final week of March, with financial markets closed for Good Friday.
The Fed helped fuel the market's bull run last week, as the central bank reaffirmed expectations that it will cut rates three times this year while also issuing more bullish forecasts on the economy.
In corporate news, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) both fell over 3% in premarket trading after a Financial Times report said China would phase out the use of their chips and servers in government computers.
Boeing (BA) shares popped 3% in pre-market after the plane manufacturer announced its CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year.
Weak sales. Weak margins. Rough outlooks. The reasons for all of this are varied, from changing sneaker preferences (think more demand for chunky dad shoes as opposed to athletic sneakers) to Nike (NKE) execution issues to Foot Locker's own operational challenges.
All in, the stock is down 36% in the past year — and it's deserved (just take a look at the company's latest earnings presentation for support).
Despite this, EvercoreISI's Michael Binetti is tossing a dart at the stock rebounding. He upgraded his rating to out-perform this morning, citing:
A new loyalty program launch by mid-year.
A new digital app in North America by mid-year.
An aggressive store refresh plan — two-thirds of Foot Locker stores to be updated by 2025.
A significant acceleration in innovation/newness across all athletic brands.
Nike pivoting back to growth ahead of the Olympics.
Appreciate the analysis, but FL remains a show me story.
Brian Sozzi
Behind the scenes on Chipotle
I still remember meeting Brian Niccol in 2016.
At the time, he was the CEO of Yum! Brands (YUM) owned Taco Bell. I was in my early 30s still trying to figure out a reporter role and also looking for ways to save money (in part because I wasn't making much in said role!) — that included eating dinner at Taco Bell.
I met Brian in a hotel conference room after he presented at an investor day. Despite being a young guy with a ton of success on his resume, I found Brian to be humble and insanely knowledgeable about the fast-food industry. I came away thinking Brian would be a game-changer as CEO of a stand-alone business.
Eight years later, Brian is still the same guy I met despite even more success on his resume as CEO of Chipotle (CMG). Here is my new exclusive chat with Brian now on Yahoo Finance. We touched on a lot in our 25 minute phone chat, but my main takeaway is that Chipotle shareholders remain in a good place because someone like Brian is at the helm backed up by the equally impressive CFO in Jack Hartung.
A couple takeaways from the interview:
Big focus by Chipotle on pushing it to the limit on new restaurant openings over the next three years.
New tech will arrive to more Chipotle locations with an eye toward improving profit margins.
Brian Niccol isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Brian Sozzi
Where investors see the bubbles
As we enter the final week of trading in a relatively hot March for various asset classes, investors remain on bubble watch.
A new survey from Deutsche Bank that dropped this morning still shows investors perhaps worried about how fast bitcoin and tech stocks have come on.
Makes sense as tech stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA) has surged 19% this month on AI hype and bitcoin is up by 9%!
Nvidia earned its $2.2 trillion market cap by producing artificial-intelligence chips that have become the lifeblood powering the new era of generative AI developers from startups to Microsoft, OpenAI and Google parent Alphabet. Almost as important to its hardware is the company’s nearly 20 years' worth of computer code, which helps make competition with the company nearly impossible. More than 4 million global developers rely on Nvidia's CUDA software platform to build AI and other apps.
